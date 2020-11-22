PERU — Peru High School has announced plans for winter sports currently while Miami County is at Level Orange in dealing with COVID-19. The guidelines are to be followed by players, parents and fans, regarding attendance at PHS sporting events at this time.
The Level Orange restrictions are as follows: Crowds will be limited to a maximum of two tickets per participant. The tickets should be for parents or guardians only and can be purchased as you enter Tig-Arena, based on the game roster. No bands will be in attendance. No other students or cheer blocks.
Home cheerleaders will be permitted if able to socially distance from each other as well as from other people in attendance. No visiting cheerleaders or scouts will be permitted. The limited crowd should not be near any players.
Fans should wear masks when they enter and leave as well as when social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be maintained.
Peru is attempting to live stream events. Go to www.peru.k12.in.us to get information on livestreams.
