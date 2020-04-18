Belmont’s men’s basketball team enjoyed a second straight banner season this winter when the Bruins won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
If the Bruins decide to have a little fun and hang an even more illustrious banner to celebrate their 2019-20 season, you know where they got the idea. More on that in a moment.
Peru’s Seth Adelsperger was a senior post player on this season’s Belmont squad and has been a four-year contributor to a rich run of success for the Bruins. Last season Belmont won an NCAA Tournament First Four game over Temple, and took Maryland to the wire in a two-point loss in the first round. This year, the Bruins earned an automatic bid to the tourney after winning a thrilling OVC title game by a point on March 7 in Evansville.
The next weekend would have been Selection Sunday where the Bruins were to find out their opponent in the NCAA Tournament, but the spread of COVID-19 moved faster than the brackets and the sports world shut down as the Bruins were awaiting their spot.
“When we saw the NBA [suspend play] we kind of figured it was going to be done,” Adelsperger said. “I was really sad about it, more because we had another senior on the team, Tyler Scanlon, he’d never been to the tournament. We had some freshmen who had never gone. I wish we had gotten that experience for the younger guys … but I’m incredibly thankful we even got to finish our conference tournament. It was a silver linking that we got to finish that game. A lot of people didn’t get that chance.
“In the grand scheme of things, a lot of disappointment, but at the same time these are incredibly trying times. We have to listen to epidemiologists and experts. While sports are a large part of our lives, there’s things we have to pay attention to.”
The former Bengal Tiger standout pointed to the bright side of a situation where the sports world came to a halt right before the Bruins had their chance to see how they stack up against the rest of the nation’s best.
“We got to finish it, we got to win the conference tournament and the regular season, so while it was very sad to end that way, I’m also very thankful that we got to do things that a lot of seniors didn’t,” Adelsperger said.
“I don’t know if that makes us NCAA co-champions at this point. I think we won the academic one so we’ll count that I guess.”
Belmont, get to work on that co-championship banner.
As for the academic honors, Adelsperger had a hand in that too. After the season, Adelsperger was named to the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association’s Scholar-Athlete team. He was also named the ADA’s Men’s Basketball Postgraduate Scholarship recipient. And he earned a spot on the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District squad.
As a team, Belmont was one of four No. 1 academic seeds in the NCAA Tournament Academic Bracket as named by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics In Sports.
Those are good ways to close the season in lieu of being able to finish in the tournament, and the scholarship springboards him into his next chapter. Adelsperger is headed to IU for a five-year master’s and doctorate program in water resources.
Currently, Adelsperger is finishing his school work from home in Peru. Finals begin next Thursday and students are studying from home due to the spread of COVID-19. That means the Bruins are no longer together after forming a strong bond this season.
The Bruins went 26-7 overall and 15-3 in the league. But a two-game losing skid midway through the league campaign tested their resolve. They fell to rival Murray State (also 15-3 in the league) and Austin Peay before ripping off 12 straight wins to finish the season.
“I think the biggest thing is the chemistry we have on this team,” he said. “I’ve never been around a group of guys that pulled for each other more no matter the circumstances on our team. We’ve had a very close-knit group these last couple years.
“At that point [after back-to-back losses] now we’re at a critical tipping point where the season’s going to go one way or another now. Team chemistry played a role because a lot of teams would have fractured at that point. We figured out we had to start finishing ballgames and that made us stronger.”
Adelsperger averaged 2.6 points and 2 rebounds a game as a senior, appearing in 31 games. He was one of 11 players to average between 8 and 30 minutes for the squad. He went through a list of players whose contributions big and small made a difference in the Bruins’ championship season.
“We had a lot of guys step outside of what their roles had been,” he said. “That’s what pushed us over the edge, we had a lot of guys making the little plays when called upon.”
The last on-court moment for the Bruins was the OVC title game, where No. 1 seed Belmont beat No. 2 seed Murray State on a late backdoor bucket. The bench players jumped up in unison and the players on the floor finished out the final seconds for the win.
It’s not a bad way to end a sports career and start the next chapter. Including his redshirt season, Adelsperger was part of 120 wins, four conference championships and helped Belmont reach the NCAA Tournament twice.
“I’m incredibly thankful to have the opportunity I had,” Adelsperger said. “My parents [Diane and Bob] sacrificed a lot to let me play AAU and stuff to put me in position to play basketball. So first of all I’m incredibly thankful … for the support that I’ve had over the five years. It’s really been a blessing. I’m very thankful for my teammates and my coaches. I couldn’t have been around a better group of people, the athletic department as a whole.
“It was the best fit for me to grow as a basketball player, academically and as a person, as a member of our society.”
