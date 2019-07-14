• NAME: Makala Pfefferkorn
• SPORT: Girls track and field
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pfefferkorn won the long jump in the girls 15- and 16-year-old division of the USATF Region 7 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship at Joliet, Illinois. The Northwestern athlete had a winning jump of 17 feet, 11 inches, which is a personal best. In addition, she took third place in the 400-meter hurdles (1:10.63) and fourth place in the 100 hurdles (:16.01). She advances in all three events to the national meet on July 22-28 in Sacramento.
