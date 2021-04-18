• NAME: Makala Pfefferkorn
• SPORT: Girls track and field
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pfefferkorn dazzled in the Eastbrook Relays by winning the 100 hurdles (:15.2), 300 hurdles (:47.4) and long jump (17-6). She set meet records in all three events and tied Taylor's record in the long jump. Earlier in the week, she was a triple winner in two other meets. In a triangular meet against Eastern and Clinton Prairie, she won the 100 dash (:12.4), 300 hurdles (48.1) and long jump (16-9.5). And in a dual meet against Cass, she won the 100 hurdles (:15.7), long jump (17 feet, 2.5 inches) and high jump (4-8)
