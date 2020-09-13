• NAME: Mason Pickens
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pickens led the charge as Class A co-No. 11-ranked TC blasted Clinton Prairie 48-6 to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Offensively, the QB rushed for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass. Defensively, he had eight tackles, one fumble caused and one fumble recovery.
