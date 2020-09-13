NAME: Mason Pickens

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Tri-Central

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pickens led the charge as Class A co-No. 11-ranked TC blasted Clinton Prairie 48-6 to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Offensively, the QB rushed for a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns and also had a TD pass. Defensively, he had eight tackles, one fumble caused and one fumble recovery.

