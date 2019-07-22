TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters rallied to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 4-3 in Northwoods League action Monday night.
The Jackrabbits led 3-1 after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Pit Spitters scored two runs in the sixth to draw even and scored a run in the ninth for the walk-off win.
Kokomo starting pitcher Aaron Husson had a nice outing. He pitched seven innings and allowed four hits and three runs. He struck out seven and walked three. Relief pitcher Kollin Stone held the Pit Spitters scoreless in the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth.
Kokomo finished with 11 hits. Logan Jarvis went 3 for 5 with a run, Austin Elder was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Brandon Chinea was 1 for 2 with two walks, Chase Keng hit a triple and scored a run, Hagan Severance had an RBI double and Michael Cleary drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Traverse City leads the Great Lakes East Division at 14-3 in the second half and 37-16 overall. Kokomo is 8-10 and 23-28.
The teams play a doubleheader Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.