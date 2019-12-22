• NAME: Logan Pitner
• SPORT: Boys swimming
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pitner had strong showings in a pair of dual meets. Against Northwestern, he won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.73 seconds, won the 200 free in 1:55.10 and contributed to the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams. And against Logansport, he was a quadruple winner again, clocking :51.11 in the 100 free and 1:55.98 in the 200 free and swimming on the winning free relay teams.
