Tucker Platt

Tucker Platt

NAME: Tucker Platt

SPORT: Baseball

SCHOOL: IU Kokomo

GRADE: Freshman

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The Logansport product sparked the Cougars’ doubleheader sweep of Oakland City Friday with three run-scoring hits and four runs batted in. In the opener, Platt had an RBI single to plate IUK’s fifth run in an eventual 5-4 victory. In the closer, Platt hit a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI double in the fourth as IUK rolled to a 15-0 victory. He also scored twice in the second game.

