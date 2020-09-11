The Kokomo Post 6 American Legion baseball program will conduct a backup tryout session on Sept. 20 for any players who may have missed the tryouts in August. The session will be held at Highland Park Stadium at 1 p.m. for both the 17U team and the 19U team. Gates will open at noon for signups and for players to warm up. Players will need their own equipment.
Questions should be directed to Don Andrews at andrewsgto@comcast.net.
