• NAME: Nate Powell
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Powell provided the big play in Tipton's 56-39 upset of Eastbrook in a Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal. After the Panthers scored midway through the fourth quarter to take their first lead of the game at 39-36, Powell returned the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils back in control. He put an exclamation point on Tipton's win with a 55-yard interception return for a TD in the final minute.
