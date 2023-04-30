• NAME: Christian Pownall
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pownall helped Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western sweep Lewis Cass to finish 8-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. In the opener, which Western won 2-0, Pownall belted a solo home run. In the second game, which the Panthers won 9-0, the Ohio State commit pitched all seven innings, allowed five hits, struck out 18 and walked one. For the season, he owns a 4-0 pitching record and 0.30 ERA. At the plate, he is batting .351 with a .500 on-base percentage.
