Western vs NW baseball 18.jpg

Western's Christian Pownall runs to home to score a run against Northwestern on April 18, 2023. Western beat Northwestern 12-0 in five innings.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Christian Pownall

• SPORT: Baseball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pownall helped Class 3A No. 2-ranked Western sweep Lewis Cass to finish 8-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division. In the opener, which Western won 2-0, Pownall belted a solo home run. In the second game, which the Panthers won 9-0, the Ohio State commit pitched all seven innings, allowed five hits, struck out 18 and walked one. For the season, he owns a 4-0 pitching record and 0.30 ERA. At the plate, he is batting .351 with a .500 on-base percentage.

