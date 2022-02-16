The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week for Week 15 include Kokomo sophomore center Flory Bidunga and Northwestern junior guard McKenna Layden.
Bidunga is the District 2 boys pick after leading Kokomo past Richmond 59-45 in a North Central Conference game. The 6-foot-10 post scored 32 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked 11 shots for the first known triple-double in program history. He made 16 of 24 shots from the floor.
Layden is the District 2 girls pick. The 6-2 point guard played three games last week — Class 4A Marion Sectional games vs. Harrison and Logansport and a Marion Regional game vs. Fort Wayne Snider. The Purdue recruit had 20 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and four steals in a 66-62 victory over Harrison. She had 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 57-38 victory over Logan for the sectional title. And she had 29 points, four rebounds and two steals in a loss to Snider in a regional semifinal.
Over the three games, Layden made 11 of 23 3-point attempts (47.8%) and 17 of 18 free-throw attempts (94.4%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.