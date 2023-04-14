Macy Coan threw a shutout and the Eastern offense put the game to rest early as the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets’ softball team belted Blackford 10-0 in five innings Thursday afternoon at Greentown.
Coan limited Blackford to just two hits while striking out 12. Eastern’s batters backed her early and often. The Comets (5-1) scored four runs in the first inning and put at least one run across in every frame.
Freshman Emillia Andrews got Eastern’s offensive party started with a leadoff double, then scored on a single by Marly Coan. Andrews also tripled and finished the game 2 for 3. Cassidy Keene, Marly Coan and Aubree Pearce also had a pair of hits each.
“They came out aggressive early in the game, and each inning after,” Eastern coach Carly Shively said. “They played very well as a team.
“Aubree Pearce subbed in late in the game and ended up going 2 for 2 and made plays defensively at second base. As a whole, I’m very proud of how the team played.”
BASEBALL
NW 14, OAK HILL 1, 6 INN.
With strong pitching and potent offense, the Purple Tigers (6-1) had no trouble at Oak Hill, going up 9-1 after four innings, then settling the game with a five-spot in the fifth.
A.J. Burkhalter got the win for Northwestern, starting and throwing four innings with two walks, four hits, an unearned run and seven strikeouts. Cameron Davis threw the last two frames with no runs or hits, two walks and a strikeout.
At the plate, Eastin Whaley and Jonathan Keeney were each 2 for 3 with three RBI, Jaden Castleberry was 2 for 3, Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 4 with a double, and Teegan Helmley had a two-run double.
“We scored 14 [Wednesday] night and 14 [Thursday] night, so obviously our offense is playing well and I think that’s because a lot of the guys in the bottom of our lineup are getting multiple hits, multiple RBIs,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “Really proud of all our guys, but really of the bottom of the lineup. Role player guys are taking advantage of opportunities and really playing well.”
WESTERN 6, MAC 2
Mitchell Dean drove in five runs and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Western improved to 6-1 with a win at home. The Panthers went up 4-2 after two innings and never let Maconaquah get close after that.
Evan Stout earned the win, throwing 5.1 innings with five hits, five walks, no earned runs and four strikeouts. Deaglan Pleak got the save, throwing 1.2 innings with two walks and notching all five outs via strikeout.
At the plate, Dean was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Cade Epp had two singles.
“We’ll take the win, but we left a lot of runs on the bases and had too many weak-contact fly balls,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Maconaquah left a lot on as well. Evan Stout battled without his best stuff and made pitches when he needed to. Pleak is a good option for us out of the ben.
“Ryan Rodman started his first varsity game and did an outstanding job behind the plate as a freshman. Mitchell Dean had a great game at the plate.”
Jacob Isley was 2 for 4 at the plate for Maconaquah. Caiden Richards took the loss.
EASTERN 18, TIPTON 7, 6 INN.
Reid Keisling had a huge night for the Comets (5-3), going 4 for 5 with two doubles, three steals, four runs scored and three RBI.
Cayden Calloway doubled, scored three runs and had four RBI. Corbin Snyder tripled, scored three runs and had two RBI. Perry Kochensparger drove in three runs and Lucas Fewell two. Blake Robinson doubled.
Collin Otto threw four innings for the victory with four earned runs and four strikeouts.
BOYS GOLF
WESTERN 189, MACONAQUAH 194
Western freshman Callen Szerdy had a day to remember, hitting a hole-in-one on the 17th hole and was the medalist with a 37 as the Panthers opened their season with a victory over the Braves on the back nine at Chippendale.
Also for the Panthers, Brody Fisher shot 44, Ethan Fisher 48 and Nolan Miller 60.
“Callen was a dude in his first varsity match. A 37 with an ace is just ridiculous,” Western coach Blake Conklin said. “Brody played well in his first varsity match as well. Other scores could have been better, but it was our first match and the back can be tough. Plenty of time to get better.”
TIPTON 146, OAK HILL 171
Preston Lancaster and Gavin Hare each shot 1-under 35s as the Blue Devils shot a season-best round in a victory over Oak Hill at Arbor Trace G.C. in Marion. Lancaster was medalist based on his score on No. 9.
Tipton posted four scores under 40. Nolan Swan shot 37 and Maverick Conaway 39.
“Felt like everything seemed to click for the Blue Devils,” Tipton coach Justin Palmer said. “It was awesome to see the boys play so well. Super proud of this dynamic group of young men.”
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, EASTERN 0
Northwestern cruised past Eastern, taking all five points in straight sets.
The Tiger No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-1, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Berkley Wray and Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-0. In singles, No. 1 player McKenna Layden won 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 player Avery Rooze won 6-3, 6-0, and No. 3 player Lauren Lesko won 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Northwestern improved to 2-0 with the win. Eastern fell to 2-3.
“I am really proud of my girls,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “We have played a tough schedule with an inexperienced team and gotten better. Really impressed with Northwestern, and felt like we battled, especially with Morgan Kaiser at 3 singles, who had some set points [she] just couldn’t close.”
WESTERN 4, ROSSVILLE 1
The Panthers swept the doubles action in a victory at Rossville. Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt won at No. 1 doubles, and Sophia Moreno and Elizabeth Mercer won at No. 2 doubles. In singles play, Macie Lockwood won at No. 1 and Hannah Cooper won at No. 3.
CASS 4, LOGAN 1
The Kings swept the doubles action and got two singles points, winning each of those matches in straight sets.
At No. 1 doubles, Dixie Wagoner and Abigail Hileman won 6-4, 6-1, and at No. 2 Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck won 6-1, 6-3. In singles, Cass’ No. 1 player Erika Johnson won 6-4, 6-3, and No. 2 player Katie Hurst won 6-2, 6-0.
“The girls were able to overcome a good Logansport squad 4-1 while on the road,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said.
MAC 5, HEIGHTS 0
The Braves got three quick points and fought for two more. No. 2 singles player Kiera Rosenow won 6-1, 6-1, No. 3 singles player Zoe Moore won 6-0, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles team of Josie Callane and Finley Dobbs won 6-0, 6-2.
The Braves finished their sweep by winning two super tiebreakers. At No. 1 singles, Molly Tenny won 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-8. And at No. 1 doubles, Kaydence Jones and Kailee Meadows won 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.
BOYS TRACK
CASS 112, DELPHI 43, TAYLOR 1
Enoch Hines was a quadruple winner and Braxton Armstrong and Gavin Griffin triple winners as the Kings won a triangular at home.
Hines won the 800 and 1,600 individually. Griffin won the 200 and long jump, and Armstrong won the 400. All three were on the winning 1,600 relay along with Kolten Young. And Armstrong and Hines were both on the winning 3,200 relay along with Keaton Lewellen and Felix Palafox.
Izaac Fale won shot put and discus. Jamison Douglas won the 110 hurdles and was on winning 400 relay team with Young, Cayde Ingram and Kamaron Hall. Kale Skiles won the 3,200 and Julian Levine won high jump.
