Eastern’s boys and girls track and field teams swept North Miami in dual meets Thursday in Greentown.
The Comet boys took a 70-49 victory with Jayden Eagle and Sam Duke leading as triple winners. Eagle won the 100-meter dash (:11.2), 200 dash (:24.3) and long jump (19 feet, 3 inches). Duke won the 800 run (2:19.0) individually, teamed with Ty Kremer, Jase Forgrave and J.T. Webster to win the 4x800 (10.09); and teamed with Kremer, T.J. Weeks and Levi Ramer to win the 4x400 (4:08.7).
Ramer also won the 300 hurdles (:51.1), Weeks won pole vault (7-0), Webster won the 3,200 (12:03), and Andrew Cavazos won shot put (38-3).
“It was a good win for us,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “This is our last meet that we’re sitting with half a team, so really excited for Saturday at the Big Orange [at Hamilton Heights]. Definitely a big morale booster for the team. They were having fun celebrating afterwards.”
Eastern’s girls beat North Miami 69-34. Jacey Richmond swept the throws, winning the shot (33-0) and discus (86-2). Hannah Morrisett won the pole vault (6-0) and 100 hurdles (:20.1). Alesia Rummel won the 400 (1:10.0) and 800 (2:59). Ava Kantz won the 1,600 (6:17) and 3,200 (13:30). And Allie Hueston won the 100 (:13.9).
Rummel and Kantz were triple winners, teaming with Hueston and Lilly Shallenberger to take the 4x400 relay in 5:05.
“I was very happy with the effort,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “We had some girls — like Allie and Ava for example — set PRs even in the 30 mph wind. The girls want to improve their times and distances and that is so great to see.”
GIRLS TRACK
CASS 70, DELPHI 56, TAYLOR 26
Sydnie Boley was a triple winner for the Titans, taking the 100 (:13.27), 200 (:29.17) and long jump (13-8). Alex Collins was second in shot put and Whitney Chorrushi second in the 100 hurdles.
“I’m really happy with our performances,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “We saw a lot of improvement from Tuesday to [Thursday].”
BOYS TRACK
CASS 81, DELPHI 70, TAYLOR 15
Cass held the edge on the track to help edge Delphi in a triangular meet at Delphi. Enoch Hines, Dominic Gilbert and Braxton Armstrong were triple winners for the Kings.
Hines won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Kings. Gilbert won the 800. Armstrong won the 400. Jamison Douglas won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Cayde Ingram won the 100 and teamed with Gannon Davis, Kamaron Hall and Joseph Estrada to win the 4x100 relay. Izaac Fale won the discus.
Gilbert, Armstrong, Kolten Young and Breyton Hensley teamed to win the 1,600 relay. And Gilbert, Hines, Armstrong and Felix Palafox won the 4x800 relay.
“It was a rough night in the field events, scoring only 10 points, most of which came from the throwing events,” Cass coach Matthew Benner said. “However, the Kings came through big time in the running events, winning all of the races except the 200 meter dash. The distance team had another good night, scoring three runners in each of the 1,600, 800 and 3,200.”
Mekhi McGee led Taylor in the meet with a win in high jump. Dominick Durham was runner-up in shot put and third in discus and Chris Moore was second in long jump.
“Another night of good growth,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “Seeing lots of improvement.”
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 18, MISS. 0, 5 INNINGS
Kokomo (2-3) put 13 runs up in the first three innings and the pitching corps of Gwen Hand and Taylor Reed shut out Mississinewa. Hand started and threw two hitless innings with no walks and four strikeouts. Reed threw the last three frames with a hit, three walks and three strikeouts.
At the plate, Reed was 3 for 4 with a triple. Kami Shoemaker was 3 or 5 with a double. Brooke Hughes was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Gwen Hand was 2 for 3. And Kenzie Huckeby was 2 for 4.
“We hit the ball extremely well,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We had 17 hits and 16 RBIs. That’s a pretty good day at the plate. Additionally, I thought we did a good job defensively and our pitchers threw well, so we kind of put it all together.
“Hopefully that carries over into a tough weekend where we play Munster, Leo and Fort Wayne Northrop.”
EASTERN 13, BLACKFORD 0, 5 INN.
Macy Coan threw her second no-hitter of the season, blanking the Bruins and picking up the win for Eastern.
Cassidy Keene hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to push Eastern’s lead to double digits and end the game early as Eastern scored in four of the five innings. Marina Lee went 3 for 4 to lead the Comets. Marly Coan, Kendall Wilson and Kassidy Fritch each had two hits.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 8, HEIGHTS 3
Parker Dean and Mitchell Dean cracked two-run home runs in the bottom of the third inning to put Western in front 6-3 and Parker Dean took care of the rest with dominant relief pitching as the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Panthers improved to 4-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
After Heights jumped to a 3-2 lead through two innings, Parker Dean pitched the final five innings and held the Huskies scoreless and hitless. The Purdue recruit struck out 10 and walked one.
“Parker was light’s out,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He was pounding the zone, going right after hitters. He was mixing up all his pitches and everything was sharp. He was excellent.”
In the bottom of the third, Mitchell Knepley led off with a single and Parker Dean followed with a deep homer for a 4-3 lead. After Alex Watkins drew a walk, Mitchell Dean cracked a homer for a 6-3 lead.
“Parker’s blast was a no-doubter and put us up one and Mitchell’s big blast gave us some breathing room,” Berryman said. “I kind of felt at that point we had gotten control of the game a little bit after a sluggish start.”
The Dean brothers finished with two hits apiece and Mitchell Dean drove in four runs. Zach Gilbert also had two hits, including a two-run double in the sixth. Deaglan Pleak had two singles.
Western (5-0 overall) hosts NorthWood in a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is at 1 p.m.
NW 15, OAK HILL 4, 5 INNINGS
The Golden Eagles got four runs in the opening three innings as Northwestern struggled in the field, but the Purple Tigers (4-0) hammered the ball at the plate and settled in defensively to end the game early. Northwestern scored two runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and eight in the fourth.
Cole Wise was 2 for 4 with a double and five RBI to lead the Tiger offense. Cole VanNatter was 2 for 3 with a two-run triple. Austin Robinson was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Lincoln Cardwell was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI. And Tate Mullens and A.J. Burkhalter each doubled.
On the mound, Wise threw all five innings for the win with just one earned run. The Ball State recruit allowed three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
“Just really super proud of how we competed,” NW coach Ryan Ward said. “We scored 11 unanswered runs there at the end. We weren’t very crisp, especially at the beginning. We had five errors in the game. It was really windy and some different conditions played a part. But the way we responded and competed and kept our composure, I was very excited with.”
EASTERN 19, TIPTON 5
The Comets (5-0) exploded for 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning to dispatch Tipton in a hurry.
Reid Keisling did a lot of the damage going 2 for 3 with a homer, double and six RBI. Cayden Calloway was 3 for 4 with a homer, triple, three RBI and four runs scored. Porter Brovont went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Trent Rawls and Dylan Nelson each had a double.
Owen Taylor picked up the win, throwing three innings with two runs (one earned), five hits, a walk and seven strikeouts.
LAF. JEFF 6, KOKOMO 5
Kokomo built a 4-2 lead through four innings but Jeff overturned that with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Chad Washburn was 2 for 3 with a triple for the Kats. Preston Sanford and Cooper Hansen each went 2 for 4. John Curl doubled. Reliever Andrew Guerre took the loss.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 181, EASTERN 230
The Wildkats topped the Comets in windy, blustery conditions on the front side at Kokomo C.C.
Brandon Hansen led the Kats and won medalist with a 38. The Kats also counted Karson Parrott’s 42, Ty Lauderbaugh’s 44 and William Nelson’s 57.
The Comets’ top four scores came from Bryce Barker (54), Ian Haley (56), Barak Price (57) and Kailin Cook (63).
Maconaquah 182, WESTERN 193
Led by medalist Hayden Williamson’s 38, Maconaquah topped Western in tough conditions at Rock Hollow G.C. The teams played the front nine.
Andrew Hartman led Western in its opener with a 43. Sam Bowlby and Nolan Kessler followed with 49s and Brody Hobson shot 52.
“First match of the year, at a tough track, gale-force winds, a couple guys’ first time there. Could have been worse,” Western coach Blake Conklin said.
TIPTON 168, OAK HILL 187
Maverick Conaway fired a 2-over 37 to win medalist and lead the Blue Devils to the win at Tipton Municipal. The Blue Devils also counted Gavin Hare’s 40, Nolan Swan’s 42 and Connor Hussong’s 49.
“Not good golf conditions at all, but I did see some good golf from several players. I was extremely happy with our progress. I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said.
GIRLS TENNIS
CASS 5, LOGAN 0
The Kings won in straight sets at every spot. No. 1 singles player Erika Baber won 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 Erika Johnson won 6-0, 7-5. No. 3 Emma Geisler won 6-2, 6-4. The No. 1 doubles team of Abbey Hileman and Dixie Wagoner won 6-4, 6-1. And the No. 2 duo of Clara Licklider and Vega Cuenca-Rute won 6-0, 6-3.
“They had to fight to overcome both their opponents and the wind to come out on top 5-0,” Cass coach Matt Hurst said.
