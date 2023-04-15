Western’s Chloe Linn heads home to celebrate with teammates after hitting one of her two home runs in Western’s 11-4 victory over North Miami on Friday, April 14, 2023. Linn was also the Panthers’ winning pitcher.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Jocelyn Jeffers makes a catch for an out during Western’s victory over North Miami on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PANTHERS FLEX MUSCLE
Prep roundup for Friday, April 15
Western’s softball team pounds 5 homers in victory
Tribune sports staff
PHOTOS: Western vs North Miami softball
Chloe Linn bashed two home runs and drove in four runs for the Panthers. Brynley Erb was 3 for 4 with a double, homer and two RBI. Kylie Miller had a homer and two RBI. And Kyndal Mellady had a solo homer, going back-to-back with Linn in the third inning.
Western led 2-1 after two frames, then put up four runs in the third and two more in the fifth for an 8-1 lead. North Miami scored three in the top of the sixth but Western answered with three of its own in the bottom of the frame.
“Just a really good win against a very good team — they will win a lot of games,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. We got off to a great start with Miller’s two-run homer in the first inning and kind of put them on their heels, and were able to answer each time that they did score.”
Linn was also the winning pitcher. She threw five innings with four runs (two earned), two walks and eight strikeouts.
The Panthers (9-0) host West Lafayette on Monday.
KOKOMO 5, CASTON 2
The Wildkats got a complete game from Gwen Hand in downing Class A No. 4 Caston at Kokomo. Hand threw all seven innings with six walks, five hits, two earned runs and 12 strikeouts.
Taylor Reed led the Kats (5-2) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles. Hand was also 2 for 3. Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 4. And Alyseea Thompson doubled. Kokomo scored in four of the six frames in which it batted.
“I thought Gwen really battled. She did a nice job in the circle obviously with 12 strikeouts, but she had bases loaded, they had runners on second and third at times, and she really [bore] down and got some strikeouts or outs,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “I thought we played well defensively when we needed to.
“One of the things that we talk about is scoring every inning and we came close to doing that. It was good win for us.”
BOYS GOLF
CASS 169, DELPHI 181
Jensen Burrous led Cass with a 42 as the Kings bunched their scores in a season-opening win at the Carroll County C.C.. Garrett Helvie shot 42, Rylan Stoller 43 and Michael Myers 44.
“The boys did a great job overcoming some tough holes to pull out the team victory,” Cass coach T.J. Miley said.
Delphi’s Cade Nelson was medalist with a 1-over 36.
EASTBROOK 168, EASTERN 193
Sam Torivo led the Comets with a 44 in a road match. Bryce Barker and Kailin Cook each shot 45. And Cohen Johnson shot 59.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 2, CARROLL 1
Class 2A No. 6-ranked Carroll scored a run in the top of the first and made it stick through five innings but the Class 3A No. 3 Panthers scored two in the bottom of the sixth to take the win.
Bret Echelbarger’s infield single in the sixth went off a Carroll infielder and scored a run, and the Panthers got the winner on a play at the plate. Cade Epp singled and the throw home was in time but Echelbarger dislodged the throw on the tag to put the Panthers on top.
Reliever James Paden threw 4.1 innings with just one hit, a walk, no runs and five strikeouts for the win.
“We are proud of our guys,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “[Carroll pitcher Eli] Harshbarger was excellent and we were battling a 1-0 deficit all night, but our seniors put it together in the sixth to plate two and take the lead.
“Kole Shock started and gave us a solid 2.2 innings and then we followed our plan to use the ‘pen one time through the order and give Carroll different looks but James Paden was excellent. He was spotting his fastball, mixing in two offspeed pitches, and inducing weak contact.”
Harshbarger took the loss for Carroll, throwing all six innings with five hits, two walks, an earned run and seven strikeouts.
FRANKFORT 7, KOKOMO 5
The Hot Dogs put Kokomo in a 6-2 hole after two frames and edged the Wildkats in a game at CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park.
John Curl hit a homer for Kokomo (5-2) and Jackson Siefert-Barnes and Isaac Flamino each doubled, but the Kats managed just four hits.
Curl started and took the loss on the mound. Patrick Hardimon threw two scoreless innings of relief with one hit and two strikeouts.
