Northwestern’s girls and boys track and field teams swept Peru in a Thursday meet at Northwestern.
The Purple Tigers took an 88-36 win in the girls meet and an 80-36 win in the boys meet.
In the girls meet, Lexi Hale, Katrin Saulamaa and Hannah Moore won two individual events apiece to lead the Purple Tigers.
Hale won the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and 100-meter dash (:16.8). Saulamaa won the 200 dash (:25.9) and 1,600 run (6:15). Moore took victories in the 1,600 run (6:15) and 800 run (2:46).
Also winning individual events for Northwestern were: Emma Baker (pole vault, 7-6); Avery Nielson (shot put, 29-2); Sally Freeman (400 dash, 1:15); and Courtney Adams (3,200, 11:51).
The Purple Tigers swept the relays. Freeman, Hannah Troyer, Addy Robinson and Moore won the 4x800 in 12:33. Hale, Baker, Saulamaa and Anna Perry won the 4x100 in :52.3. And Aaliya Guersoy, Baker, Robinson and Moore won the 4x400 in 4:40.
“We had a lot of good performances even with the high winds,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The highlight of the night was Lexi Hale’s PR of 5-5 in high jump. She had a clean sheet all the way to her new best jump. I have been really proud of her work towards this season.”
For the Bengals, Cadence Korba won the 100 (:12.7), Brianna Bennett won the 300 hurdles (:52.6) and Kaylene Kirk won discus (84-1).
“I’m very proud of these young ladies and the way we participated,” Peru coach Stephanie Bennett said. “Even with 20 mph winds, we had some PRs.”
In the boys meet, Jacob Bumgardner and Clayton Griswold led Northwestern’s charge to victory.
Individually, Bumgardner won the 3,200 run and pole vault and Griswold won the 400 dash and long jump. Also for the Purple Tigers, Colin Feazel won the 800 run, Ryland Barnes finished first in the 1,600 run, Peyton Tarrh won the 300 hurdles, Noah Kanable won the high jump and Garrett Jolliffe had the best discus throw.
Northwestern added wins in two of the three relays. Griswold, Tarrh, Feazel and Bumgardner won the 4x400 and Barnes, Declan Aaron, Bumgardner and Feazel won the 4x800.
“Great night for the boys. To come out with some great energy and take a win was the shot in the arm we were looking for,” Northwestern coach Alex Pier said. “Lots of guys stepped up to really push themselves. Shoutouts to Kaden Hershberger for two hard-fought races in the 1,600 [third place] and 3,200 [second] and to Jacob Bumgardner for taking on a big day with a smile; winning pole vault, 4x8, 3,200 and anchoring the winning 4x400.
“There was also a long list of PRs on the night in both the field and on the track. I am extremely proud of the efforts.”
BASEBALL
EASTERN 16, SHERIDAN 0, 5 INNINGS
Cayden Calloway fired a four-hitter to lead the Comets past the Blackhawks in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Sheridan. Calloway struck out seven and walked one.
The Comets rocked the Blackhawks for 18 hits — including seven extra-base hits.
Reid Keisling went 3 for 3 with a triple, four runs and two RBI. Gabe Monize was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and four RBI. Corbin Snyder was 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and two RBI. Calloway went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Perry Kochensparger was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Also for Eastern (9-3, 2-0 HHC), Austin Lucas and John Warren had a double apiece.
Eastern plays two games Saturday in a three-team gathering at Maconaquah. The Comets play the host Braves at 10 a.m., then face Northwestern at 12:30 p.m.
MAC 10, TC 9
Maconaquah broke an 8-8 tie with two runs in the top of the sixth to edge Tri-Central.
Brandon Smitley went 3 for 3 with a home run and and Bennett Isenburg also had multiple hits for the Braves. Kaleb Shelton and Trace Armstrong each added homers.
Smitley was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and a run over three innings. He struck out six.
CC 15, TAYLOR 7
Taylor took an early lead by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Clinton Central quickly answered. The Bulldogs scored six runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good.
Catch Sullivan had two singles and two RBI for the Titans, who dropped to 1-9 overall and 0-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Jayden Johnson had a triple. Zach Landis took the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowed seven hits and 10 runs (five earned) with four strikeouts and six walks.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 174, N. CENTRAL 183
The Kats shot a season-best 174 in beating the Panthers at Kokomo C.C. for their third dual victory in a row.
The Kats’ Karson Parrott fired a 38 to win medalist. Camden Horner and Canaan Horner shot 45s and Joey McConnell shot a 46.
“All the scores were season bests for each golfer this season even though they battled very windy conditions,” Kokomo coach Matt York said.
GIRLS TENNIS
KOKOMO 5, LOGAN 0
The Kats improved to 6-0 overall with the victory over visiting Logansport.
In singles play, Raigan Heflin won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Ellen Callane was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Claire Callane coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3.
In doubles contests, Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern prevailed 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
NW 5, HAMILTON HTS. 0
Northwestern moved to 4-0 on the season with a sweep at Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights.
The Tigers recorded three shutouts. No. 1 singles player McKenna Layden, No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze and the No. 2 doubles team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko each won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles Megan Shank won 6-1, 6-1. And at No. 1 doubles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-0, 6-2.
PERU 3, CASS 2
The Bengals swept the singles action in a tight win at Cass. Mackey Hyde won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Lauren Boyer won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 and Emma Eldridge won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3
For Cass, the team of Dixie Wagner and Maryn Zeck won the No. 1 doubles match, and the team of Guadalupe Gonzalez and Madison Townsend won at 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 11, SHERIDAN 0, 5 INN.
Marly Coan blasted two home runs as part of Eastern’s five-homer onslaught, sister Macy Coan threw a one-hitter and the Class 2A No. 7 Comets closed the game in five innings.
Macy Coan walked just one and struck out 11 in a complete-game victory. At the plate, she, Cassidy Keene and Kenzie DeGraaff each belted homers. Both Coans, Emilia Andrews and DeGraaff each had two hits, with Keene and the Coan sisters each driving in two runs.
Eastern improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
CC 16, TAYLOR 4
Clinton Central bounced host Taylor in an HHC contest.
“Rough night. Clinton Central came to play ball. We just have to learn to come out and start playing from inning 1 and learn to finish strong,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS TRACK
KOKOMO 71, LOGAN 60
Jediah Beard took firsts in the throwing events to help the Kats beat the Berries in a meet at Logansport.
The Kats also had wins from Rondell Greene (100 dash), Tracy Dowling (200 dash), Parker Cage (800 run), Cooper Cage (1,600 run), Jamaree McClinton (300 hurdles), Cameron Harris (pole vault), Derrick Ross (long jump) and the 4x400 relay team of Greene, Thomas, Frederick and McClinton.
“There was a handful of personal bests including Shayne Spear and Jediah Beard in shot put and freshman Derrick Ross with a huge leap in long jump,” Kokomo coach Zenova Williams said. “It was a great day to get some wins under our belt, as well as more competition day reps.”
