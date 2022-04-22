Northwestern’s girls tennis team beat visiting Hamilton Heights 4-1 Thursday in a Hoosier Conference matchup.
The Tigers (4-1 overall, 1-0 HC) dropped just eight games over the four points they won. Kat Grube was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2, Avery Rooze was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko prevailed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
“It’s always great to start off with a win in the conference and Hamilton Heights has a solid team,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Kat and Avery continue to play well and are developing other shots to their games. Both doubles teams played well [Thursday], too.”
Northwestern played without No. 1 singles ace McKenna Layden. Megan Shank replaced her as an alternate.
KOKOMO 5, LOGAN 0
The Wildkats blanked the Berries 5-0, improving to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the North Central Conference.
The Kats’ singles players made quick work of their opponents. Raigan Heflin won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Ellen Callane won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Vivian Ferrusca served double bagels (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Ava Cothern and Mia Federspill won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 and Leah Schliesmann and Allie Cothern won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
“Everyone took care of business as together the singles players only dropped five games on the night,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “The doubles teams played well also as we have had to shuffle some due to injury and illness.”
PERU 4, CASS 1
Mackey Hyde at No. 1 singles and Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge at No. 1 doubles scored 6-0, 6-0 wins to lead Peru past Cass in the Bengal Tigers’ home opener.
Also for the Bengals (3-0), Lauren Boyer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles and Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel dropped just one game at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TRACK
NW 93, PERU 37
A’Marion Conyers was a quadruple winner to lead the Purple Tigers to a comfortable win over the Bengal Tigers.
Individually, Conyers won the high jump (6-5) and long jump (20-3.5). Ethan Haynes swept the throws, taking the shot put (51 feet, 3 inches) and discus (133-10). Terry Warnock won the pole vault (8-0).
Isaiah Kanable, Declan Aaron, Caden Lechner and Colin Feazel won the 4x800 relay. Tyler Lake, Miles Leep, Eric Binder and Conyers won the 4x100 relay. And Matthan McGriff, Lechner, Feazel and Conyers won the 4x400 relay (3:37.7).
Caden Gaier won the 110 hurdles (:15.9) and 300 hurdles (:46.1). Kanable won the 1,600 (5:09). McGriff won the 400 (:55.9). Feazel won the 800 (2:04.1). And Jacob Bumgardner won the 3,200 (11:21.3).
Northwestern coach Alex Pier called it an “outstanding day. We have had a rough schedule as of late, three meets in six days. Even that couldn’t stop these men. PRs flying everywhere. It fills we with so much pride to see the toughness they put out.
“Specific shoutout to A’Marion Conyers for getting a 5-inch PR in high jump and over a foot PR in long jump.”
Sam Adejokun led Peru with wins in the 100 and 200 dashes. He had a personal-best time of :23.3 in the 200.
ELWOOD 66, TAYLOR 43
The Titans picked up four wins, led by double-winners Chris Moore, Mekhi McGee and Dominick Durham. Moore and McGee teamed with Francisco Macias and Bricyn Cooks to win the 4x100 relay. McGee was also tops in high jump while Moore won the long jump. Durham swept the throws, taking first in shot put and discus.
“Great night for a lot of the Titans,” Taylor coach Josh Ousley said. “Proud of them.”
GIRLS TRACK
NW 91, PERU 32
Lexi Hale and Hannah Moore were triple winners for the Purple Tigers, and Courtney Adams, Anna Bishir and Emma Haynes were double winners.
Hale won the 100 hurdles (:16.8), the 400 dash (1:14.5) and the high jump (5-2). Moore won the 800 (2:40) and 1,600 (5:49). Haynes swept the throws, winning shot put (27-1) and discus (75-0). Adams won the 3,200 (12:14). Savannah Strawmyer won the pole vault (8-6). And Bishir won the long jump (15-1.5).
Addy Robinson, Sally Freeman, Adams and Moore won the 4x800 (11:44), and Mayli Yoder, Iris Brehm, Bishir and Anna Perry won the 4x100 (:52.1).
“The girls team is sore and tired after six days with three meets — they didn’t let that stop them,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We had so many PRs and great races. Savannah Strawmyer had three PRs and scored a lot of points for us. The 4x1 ran a fantastic race all the way around. The throws went off from top to bottom.”
Cadence Korba led Peru with wins in the 100 and 200 dashes. Brianna Bennett won the 300 hurdles and Bennett, Hannah Yoo, Olivia Labare and Rilei Boggs teamed to win the 4x400 relay.
ELWOOD 67, TAYLOR 31
Alexandra Collins, Kelsi Langley, Savannah Kellogg and Sheyli Nieves were each double winners for the Titans. Collins won the shot put, Langley won the high jump, Kellogg the 200 and Nieves the 100. That quartet also teamed to finish first in the 4x100 relay.
BOYS GOLF
N. CENTRAL 157, KOKOMO 161
Kokomo shot a solid 161, but North Central was four shots better in the match on Kokomo Country Club’s back side.
Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen and Karson Parrott finished as co-medalists. Each shot a 1-under 34. Ty Lauderbaugh shot a 44 for the Kats’ third score and William Nelson shot a 49 for their fourth score.
TIPTON 162, WESTERN 195
Medalist Maverick Conaway fired a 3-over 38 to lead the Blue Devils to the win on Tipton Municipal’s front nine. Gavin Hare and Nolan Swan backed him with 39s and Connor Hussong and Oliver Conaway had 46s.
“I was really happy with my top three. I want to get my four man and five man down to 41, 42, something like that,” Tipton coach Kenny Day said, noting they aren’t far off from that goal. “We’re coming along. The [nice] weather helped a lot.”
Ethan Fisher led Western with a 47, Brody Hobson followed with a 48 and Andrew Hartman, Sam Bowlby and Nolan Kessler had 50s.
BASEBALL
WESTERN 19, MAC 1, 5 INNINGS
The Class 3A No. 3-ranked Panthers hammered the Braves for eight extra-base hits in the matchup of Sectional 20 teams at Maconaquah.
Christian Pownall belted a grand slam for the Panthers (10-0) and Mitchell Knepley, Parker Dean and Dylan Bryant also cracked home runs. Parker Dean also doubled, Mitchell Dean had two doubles and Cade Epp had a double.
The Dean brothers, Knepley and Bryant all finished with two hits.
Evan Stout continued Western’s hot pitching. He went the distance, allowed four hits, struck out 11 and walked one.
“Evan Stout did a good job settling in and he continues to be a quality arm for us,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Offensively, we had some good swings and it was nice to see the ball leave the yard.”
The pitching-rich Panthers have allowed only 16 runs through 10 games.
Western hosts Kokomo at 6 p.m. today.
PERU 9, CASTON 3
Peru scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to move in front at 7-3. The Bengal Tigers tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth.
Peru pitchers Logan Gatliff and Ian Potts combined for 18 strikeouts. Gatliff started and pitched five innings with 13 strikeouts.
Gatliff also had a nice game at the plate with two hits and four RBI. Jackson Rogers, Gavin Eldridge and Leif Astrup added two hits apiece with Rogers driving in three runs.
Peru hosts Logansport at 6 p.m. today.
SOFTBALL
EASTERN 16, PRAIRIE 0, 5 INNINGS
The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets buried visiting Clinton Prairie to improve to 8-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Eastern packaged five hits with 10 drawn walks to flood the bases with runners.
Cassidy Keene went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and three runs. Kenzie DeGraaf and Macy Coan drove in two runs apiece.
Coan pitched all five innings. She held the Gophers to two hits and struck out 10.
Eastern hosts Southwood at 5 p.m. today.
WESTERN 6, DELTA 4
Down 3-1 after six innings, Western shocked Delta with a pair of home runs in the top of the seventh. Chloe Linn connected for a three-run shot for a 4-3 lead and Madden Wells cracked a two-run shot to make it 6-3.
Braylee Acord, Chloe Hunt and Kylie Miller finished with two hits apiece for Western (8-2). Linn earned the win in relief.
TIPTON 15, SHERIDAN 5, 5 INN.
Emerson Merrell picked up the win in the circle, throwing three scoreless innings to start, then returning to get the final out of the game in the fifth. She finished with no runs, a hit, a walk and four strikeouts.
At the plate, Bella Browning went three quarters of the way through a cycle, going 3 for 3 with a single, double and a triple. Ashlyn Nasser was 2 for 3 and Rylea Wetz doubled. Tipton is 3-4.
“Our hitting was on,” Tipton coach Adam Armstrong said. “We were very consistent for the first four innings, scoring three, three, three and six. I was happy with how we came out focused and did our job.”
