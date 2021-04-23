Western’s baseball team broke loose for 11 runs late to beat Northwestern 13-4 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Thursday at Russiaville.
The Class 3A co-No. 4-ranked Panthers scored single runs in the second and third innings to build a 2-0 lead, but the Tigers scored three runs in the fifth to take a brief 3-2 advantage. Western quickly countered with six runs in the bottom of the fifth to regain control. Parker Dean keyed the uprising with a two-run double and Alex Watkins followed with an RBI single.
The Panthers (7-3, 4-1 HC East) added five insurance runs in the sixth.
Dean finished 3 for 5 with three RBI to lead the Panthers, who recorded eight hits and drew 13 walks. Dylan Bryant was 2 for 2 with two RBI and Watkins was 2 for 4.
“I thought we had some really great at-bats against Cole Wise,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “He had some good stuff, but we were getting deep in the count and eliminating some of his pitches and just getting good fastballs to hit.
“We responded well [to losing the lead]. I was pleased with how we rebounded.”
Dean earned the win in relief of Bryant. Dean pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, allowed one run and struck out five. Bryant’s 4 2/3 innings of work included three runs, four hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.
The Tigers’ Wise pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs and five hits. He struck out six and walked five.
“Cole didn’t necessarily have his best stuff, but he competed and battled and kept us in it,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “But our relief pitching, and Cole a little bit ... we had 13 walks. I could be wrong, but I think of their 13 runs, eight of the runners that scored got on because of a walk. The free passes not only did us in on the scoreboard, but really kind of sucked the energy out of us.
“They had eight hit and we had six. We were battling, but giving up that many free passes, we were playing on our heels.”
Wise went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBI for the Tigers (3-4, 2-1).
EASTERN 10, TAYLOR 0, 5 INNINGS
Levi Mavrick fired a one-hitter to lead the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Comets past the visiting Titans in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.
“I thought his command was very good and he was able to keep Taylor off balance with his off-speed pitches,” Eastern coach Erik Hisner said.
Mavrick struck out seven and walked one.
“He kept us off balance all night,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “He mixed in his curveball really well. I tip my cap to him, he pitched a great game and kind of left us bamboozled. He pitched strikes, he had one walk. He threw 76 pitches and kind of mowed us down.”
The Comets (9-1, 4-0 HHC) had six hits. Cayden Calloway was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI. Bryson Russell, Porter Brovont and Trent Rawls drove in two runs apiece. Brovont and Mavrick each had a double.
“Defensively, we played error-less baseball and offensively we put together quality at-bat after quality at-bat. I was really proud of our execution at the plate,” Hisner said.
Kendall Lanning had Taylor’s hit. Jaylen Harris took the loss.
PERU 6, ROCHESTER 4, 9 INNINGS
The Class 3A No. 6-ranked Bengal Tigers rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Zebras in extra innings for a 1-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference.
Jackson Rogers drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. He finished 2 for 5.
Also for Peru (10-0 overall), Kade Townsend was 2 for 4 with an RBI, three runs and four stolen bases and Jacob Loftus was 2 for 3.
Leif Astrup pitched the final two innings for the win. He allowed no runs and one hit. Townsend pitched the first seven innings, allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits, struck out 13 and walked none.
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 11, NW 5
The Panthers took control with a seven-run uprising in the bottom of the second inning and tacked on another four runs in the sixth.
The Panthers (7-2, 4-0 HC East Division) had seven different players crack multiple hits. Madden Wells led the way with a four-hit night that included a double. Kinzie Conaway rocked a home run and single, Sadie Harding and Emily King had a double and two singles apiece, Izzy Johnson had three singles, Maisy Harlow had a double and single and Chloe Hunt had two singles.
Chloe Linn earned the win. She started and pitched five innings. Morgan Ousley pitched the final two innings.
Northwestern’s Jaylyn Harrison had a homer, double and single. Ellie Boyer also homered. Kate Graves had three singles and Jamie Graves, Alivia Hughes and Ady Altman each had two singles. Harrison took the loss for the Purple Tigers, who fell to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the division.
PIONEER 5, CASS 0
Cass fell at Class 2A No. 7 Pioneer.
Hailey Cripe fired a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 to lead the Panthers (9-1). She went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate.
Paxtyn Hicks and Madi Dormer each had a single for the Kings (6-4).
Dormer held the high-powered Panthers to five runs, three of which were earned, on 12 hits. She struck out three and hit a batter.
TIPTON 9, SHERIDAN 4
Tipton’s Abby Phillips and Cearrah Cooper each went 4 for 4 and Bella Hoover was 2 for 3 with two doubles to power Tipton’s hot-starting offense. The Blue Devils scored five runs in the first three innings to jump to a 5-1 lead and then gave themselves some cushion with a four-run fifth for a 9-2 lead. Tipton bashed 14 hits.
Emerson Merrell got the win for Tipton (2-5), throwing all seven with 11 hits, four runs (three earned), no walks and four strikeouts.
“I was just really happy with how the girls came out,” Tipton coach Adam Armstrong said. “We were supposed to have two games [already] this week and they both got canceled. We got a season high in hits and runs so I’m happy with how they went into practice this week, and showed it in the game.”
PERU 9, ROCHESTER 7
Peru scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-all tie, then held off Rochester’s rally in the bottom of the frame to win the TRC matchup.
Abby Martin and Hailey Wolfe both went 2 for 3 for the Bengal Tigers. Martin belted a triple, drove in two runs and scored two runs and Hailey Wolfe had a double and an RBI. Kylie Wolfe had a double, two RBI and a run, Karsynn Beattie had a double and an RBI and Grace Uttinger had a double and a run.
GIRLS TENNIS
NW 5, H. HEIGHTS 0
Northwestern handled Hoosier Conference East Division foe Hamilton Heights to continue its unbeaten start.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 HC) dropped just six games over the singles points. McKenna Layden was a 6-0, 6-3 winner at No. 1, Kat Grube was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 and Avery Rooze pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3.
In doubles play, Jennah Jones and Mary Babcock prevailed 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 1 and Emily Goltz and Anna Grube won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
KOKOMO 5, LOGAN 0
The Wildkats dominated the Berries to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Central Conference’s West Division.
“The ladies played well and are improving each match,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Olivia Hemmerich was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane dropped just one game at No. 2 singles and Olivia Persons was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles.
In doubles play, Olivia Hicks and Chloe McClain pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Leah Schliesmann rallied for a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 2.
WESTERN 5, DELPHI 0
The Panthers dropped just 11 games over the five points.
No. 1 singles player Eliza Lutgen, No. 2 singles player Chloe Schmidt and the No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Moreno and Elizabeth Mercer dropped just one game apiece. The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Moore and Sydney Jansen won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 3 singles player Macie Lockwood won 6-4, 6-2.
The Panthers are 8-0.
PERU 5, CASS 0
Peru’s No. 1 doubles team of Molly Gray and Cate Wolfe posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory, and the Bengal Tigers also got wins from the No. 2 tandem of Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel, as well as singles players Mackey Hyde, Lauren Boyer and Emma Eldridge.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 163, N. CENTRAL 170
Led by co-medalists Brandon Hansen and Jackson Richards, Kokomo topped Indianapolis North Central by seven shots at Kokomo C.C.
Hansen and Richards had 38s. Also for the Kats (4-0), Karson Parrott fired a 41 and Ty Lauderbaugh carded a 46.
CASS 174, EASTERN 251
The Kings’ Mason Hahn fired a 39 to win medalist in the match at Chippendale G.C.
Blake Brown and Jaden Younts backed Hahn for Cass with 43s.
Barak Price led Eastern with a 54.
GIRLS TRACK
NW 69, PERU 49
Joan Easter was a triple winner as the Purple Tigers ended the dual meet portion of their season with a victory over the Bengal Tigers. Easter won the long jump, high jump and 100.
Northwestern’s Anna Perry won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Hannah Moore won the 1,600 and 3,200, and Sally Freeman won the 800.
Peru’s winners were: Emily Briscoe (discus, 72-2); Olivia Labare (400 dash, 1:13.3); Cadence Korba (200 dash, :28.7); the 4x100 team of Aria Corba, Carlee Marburger, Makayla Dominique, and Cadence Korba (:54.6); and the 4x400 team of Marburger, Hannah Yoo, Brianna Bennett and Chloe Holler (4:44.5).
ELWOOD 58, TAYLOR 46
Taylor had a pair of triple winners in Makala Pfefferkorn and Sydnie Boley.
Pfefferkorn won the 100-meter hurdles (:15.18), long jump (16-11 1/2) and high jump (4-10). Boley won the 100 dash (:12.93), 200 dash (:29.6) and 400 dash (1:10.35). Boley was second in long jump (15-3).
Also for the Titans, Alex Collins won shot put (25-3) and was second in discus (64-4).
BOYS TRACK
NW 64, PERU 59
The Purple Tigers swept the relays to help score a narrow victory over the Bengal Tigers.
Northwestern’s 4x800 taem of Isaiah Kanable, Colin Feazel, Gunnar Lashure and Caden Lechner won in 9:00. The 4x100 team of Caden Gaier, Myles Leap, Tyler Lake and A’Marion Conyers won in :45.9. And the 4x400 team of Gaier, Hunter Mohr, Max Garro and Conyers won in 3:41.3.
Gaier won the 110 hurdles (:16.0) and 300 hurdles. Kanable won the 1,600 (4:56). Garro won the 400 (:55.3). Caleb Champion won the 3,200 (:11.2). And Ethan Haynes won the shot put.
ELWOOD 91, TAYLOR 25
Angelo Anders took first in the 400 dash (1:01) for Taylor’s lone victory.
The Titans had second-place finishes from Chris Moore in long jump (16-7) and 100 dash (12.31), Domonick Durham in shot put (33-4) and discus (81-3) and Ryan Fleek in 300 hurdles (:53.7).
