Northwestern No. 2 singles player Avery Rooze chases down a shot during her 6-3, 6-1 victory against Kokomo on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Rooze helped the Tigers beat the Kats 4-1 in a matchup of undefeated teams.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo No. 3 singles player Claire Callane plays a shot during her 6-3, 6-2 victory against Northwestern on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
In a possible sectional preview, Northwestern’s girls tennis team topped Kokomo 4-1 in a clash of undefeated teams Thursday on the Wildkats’ courts.
“This was a great match for us heading into [Hoosier] conference tournament play next week,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Kokomo is a tough team top to bottom. Each court had fantastic points being played and high-level tennis.”
Tennis: Northwestern vs Kokomo
McKenna Layden and Avery Rooze picked up singles points for the Tigers with Layden winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Rooze winning 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2. Layden owns a 10-1 season record and Rooze is 11-1.
Also for the Tigers (9-0), the No. 1 doubles team of Emily Goltz and Anna Grube improved to 12-0 with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, and the No. 2 team of Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko won 6-1, 6-2.
“The girls are really playing well and having fun. It’s great to watch,” Kathie Layden said.
For Kokomo (7-1), Claire Callane was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles.
“We have taken a lot of steps forward and were competitive in several spots,” Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
The Kokomo Sectional is three weeks away. Northwestern is the six-time defending champion.
WESTERN 3, PERU 2
The Panthers beat the visiting Bengal Tigers for their 10th win of the season.
Singles players Sophia Moreno and Hannah Cooper scored quick points for the Panthers. Moreno won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Cooper pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 3.
Western’s third point came at No. 2 doubles where Langley Good and Elizabeth Mercer were 6-1, 6-3 winners.
CASS 3, TL 2
The Kings got three straight-set wins to push them past Twin Lakes in a matchup of Hoosier Conference squads. No. 1 singles player Erika Johnson won 6-2, 6-3, No. 2 player Addison Ousley won 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles team of Guadalupe Gonzalez and Maryn Zeck won 6-3, 6-2.
Cass coach Matt Hurst credited the Kings for overcoming missing players.
“All of the squad played some strong tennis and look to continue that into next week’s conference tournament,” he said.
BOYS GOLF
KOKOMO 182, PERU 190
Karson Parrott shot an even-par 35 to win medalist and lead the Kats to the win on the front side at Kokomo C.C.
William Nelson backed Parrott with a career-best 44, Joey McConnell shot 51 and Canaan Horner shot 52.
CASS 170, WESTERN 174
Jensen Burrous shot 5-over 41 to lead the Kings in the match on Chippendale’s front side. Burrous and Western’s Callen Szerdy finished as co-medalists.
Cass backed Burrous with balance. Michael Myers shot 42, Nolan Hines 43 and Rylan Stoller 44.
After Szerdy’s 41, the Panthers also counted Brody Fisher’s 43, Ethan Fisher’s 44 and Jack Chiu’s 46.
“Better than Monday,” Western coach Blake Conklin said, referring to the Panthers’ 180 in a three-team match. “Still have to clean up those one bad holes and also our putting. Getting there, just have to keep grinding.”
BASEBALL
LCC 5, NW 0
Northwestern fell on the road to Class A No. 2-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
Eastin Whaley took the loss, but Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said Whaley had his best outing of the season. He pitched 4.2 innings and allowed four hits and five runs (four earned). Cameron Davis followed with 1.1 innings of hitless relief.
The Tigers (10-5) had three hits. Maddox Hunley went 2 for 2 and A.J. Burkhalter was 1 for 3.
Ward said the Tigers are in the thick of a tough stretch of their schedule and he is pleased with how they’re playing.
CP 12, TAYLOR 10
Clinton Prairie scored in five of the six innings in which the Gophers batted, edging the Titans in Hoosier Heartland Conference action.
Jayden Johnson went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Titans (1-11, 0-4 HHC). Cody Groves was 2 for 2. Kien Sullivan was 2 for 3. And Catch Sullivan doubled. Hunter Williams took the loss.
Taylor coach Kris Dill said falling behind 4-2 after one inning was critical.
“We could have had a five-pitch inning,” he said. “It really does change the completion of the game. We gave up four runs that inning and really when you look at the final score, that was the difference. We should have got out of that inning with no runs and that really put us behind the 8-ball the rest of the game. We hit the ball well. We did a lot of positive things, but once again, it doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t turn into a win.”
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 15, LAF. JEFF 5, 6 INN.
Kokomo blew the game open in the first inning by hanging nine on the scoreboard against visiting Lafayette Jeff. Jordan Thatcher had the big blow in that frame, cranking a grand slam.
Thatcher went 2 for 3 and finished with five RBI. Taylor Reed was 3 for 4 with a double, Gwen Hand was 3 for 5. Liliana Lamberson and Alyseea Thompson were each 2 for 3 with a double. Dani Tate was 2 for 4. And Kami Shoemaker was 2 for 5 with a double. The Kats are 9-6, 1-2 in the North Central Conference’s West Division.
“I thought we came out hot early. Our bats were on fire,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “Jordan hit the grand slam in the first inning and we had some really nice at-bats. We hit the ball hard. It’s been coming around and I think if we keep hitting like we are, we’re tough to beat.”
TC 17, SHERIDAN 10
Tri-Central scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 10-10 deadlock and turn the Hoosier Heartland Conference game its way.
Madison Neff had a homer, double and three RBI for the Trojans. Gracie Grimes had a single, double and two RBI. Logan Creason had two hits and two RBI. Autumn Hurt had two hits.
NW 7, PERU 6
Northwestern beat visiting Peru for its first victory of the season.
CP 8, TAYLOR 4
The Titans fell in an HHC game at Clinton Prairie.
“Better game [Thursday] night and Miranda Saldana pitched a great ballgame,” Taylor coach Robert McGuire said. “We need to tighten up the defense and start hitting the ball. We had several opportunities with bases loaded but couldn’t get it done.”
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS TRACK
CASS 67, N. MIAMI 44.5, PERU 36.5
The Bengal Tigers scored three first-place finishes in the triangular at Cass. Rilei Boggs won the 1,600 in 6:31. Brianna Bennett was first in the 300 hurdles (:53.8). And the team of Aria Korba, Kaelyn Edwards, Makayla Dominique and Cadence Korba was first in the 4x100 (:53.8).
“Another great effort with a few PRs. Very proud of our effort and thankful for the team members who stepped up to run extra events and scoring,” Peru coach Stephanie Bennett said.
BOYS TRACK
CASS 99, N. MIAMI 32, PERU 24
The Kings won 13 events, led by triple winners Enoch Hines and Gavin Griffin.
Hines took first in the 800 and 1,600 as well as taking a leg on the winning 3,200 relay. Griffin won the 200 and 400, and ran on the winning 1,600 relay team. Izaac Fale won discus and shot put. Kale Skiles won the 3,200. Kolten Young won the 300 hurdles. Cayde Ingram won the 100. Julian Levine won high jump. And Kamaron Hall won long jump.
Also on the winning 3,200 relay were Skiles, Braxton Armstrong and Felix Palafox. Also on the winning 1,600 relay were Daniel Guijosa Manzano, Armstrong and Young.
