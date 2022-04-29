Northwestern has been the class of Howard County girls tennis since 2016. The Tigers went undefeated against all of their local rivals in 2016-19. After the 2020 season was lost to the pandemic, the Tigers did it again in 2021.
The trend continued Thursday as Northwestern blanked Kokomo 5-0 on the Wildkats' courts.
The Kats are enjoying a resurgent season, but the Tigers showed the type of strong play throughout their lineup that has led to five straight sectional titles.
At No. 1 doubles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. At No. 2 doubles, Berkley Wray and Megan Shank prevailed 6-1, 6-2.
"Emily and Anna were able to get us a fairly quick point at 1 doubles. It was also great to see 2 doubles, Berkley and Megan, playing with a lot of confidence," Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
In singles play, McKenna Layden was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 1, Kat Grube was a 6-1, 6-0 winner at No. 2 and Avery Rooze took a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 3.
"Kat and Avery moved to 10-0 [on the season] and played extremely well," Kathie Layden said. "McKenna returned to the lineup and had a really solid win at 1 singles. Kokomo has a tough team again this year and it was great tennis being played on each court."
Northwestern (9-1) is scheduled to visit Eastern (8-1) today for another local clash.
PERU 4, WESTERN 1
The Bengal Tigers beat the visiting Panthers to improve to 8-1.
Peru swept the doubles points with Cate Wolfe and Emma Eldridge winning 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Libby Rogers and Casidy Bartel winning 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.
Also for Peru, Mackey Hyde pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles and Lauren Boyer rallied for a 0-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles.
Macie Lockwood won Western's point with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
TWIN LAKES 3, CASS 2
The Kings' points came from Emma Geisler at No. 3 singles (6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3) and Clara Lickliter and Vega Cuenca-Rute at No. 2 doubles (6-0, 7-5).
BOYS GOLF
CASS 165, WESTERN 193
The Kings topped the Panthers in a matchup of Hoosier Conference teams on Green Acres' front nine.
For Western, Andrew Hartman, Ethan Fisher and Brody Hobson all had 48s and Nolan Kessler had a 49 for the fourth score.
"Everyone is having one or two blowup holes, which are just ruining what otherwise could be good rounds. We just have to clean those up," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Cass has a good squad. Look out for them."
KOKOMO 178, PERU 257
Kokomo overcame chilly and windy conditions to beat Peru on Rock Hollow's front side.
Karson Parrott and Brandon Hansen led the Kats with 3-over par 39s. Ty Lauderbaugh followed for the Kats with a 44.
Kokomo returns to Rock Hollow on Saturday for the Hall of Fame Classic.
TIPTON 151, LAPEL 169
Led by medalist Gavin Hare's 1-under 33, the Blue Devils topped the Bulldogs at the Edge G.C. in Anderson.
"[Hare] played really well. He's kind of put back-to-back matches together so I'm very happy for him. I think he's maybe figured it out," coach Kenny Day said.
Maverick Conaway was second low for the Devils with a 36, Nolan Swan shot a 40 and Connor Hussong carded a 42.
SOFTBALL
KOKOMO 19, LAF. JEFF 0, 5 INNINGS
Kokomo buried Lafayette Jeff with 18 runs over the first two innings of the North Central Conference game at Loeb Stadium.
The Kats (7-8, 1-2 NCC) cracked 24 hits. Ten went for extra bases.
Kinley Martin went 4 for 5 with three doubles, Kami Shoemaker was 4 for 4 with two doubles, Karley Trine also had two doubles, Jordan Thatcher was 2 for 2 with a double, Kennedy Huckeby was 3 for 3 and Taylor Reed was 3 for 4.
Also for the Red and Blue, Brooke Hughes belted a triple and Gwen Hand had a double.
"The bats were really hot and we have been for a little stretch here," coach Mike Susong said. "I'm hoping we continue that. We have a tough game [today] against a good Westfield team and then we play Western on Monday. We're going to have to play well and hopefully our bats stay hot the next couple games."
Carly Patterson and Reed pitched for the Kats and combined on a two-hitter.
WESTERN 18, MANCH. 5, 5 INN.
Morgan Ousley and Sienna Stone accounted for eight runs batted in as the Panthers (12-2) scored in every inning of a victory at Manchester.
Ousley had a homer, a single and five RBI. Stone had two doubles, a triple and three RBI. Avah Williams had three singles and a double. Braylee Acord had two doubles and a homer. And Kami Garber had three singles.
Jacey Leisure threw two innings for the Panthers with four runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout. Ousley threw two inning with a run. And Emma Morgan threw a perfect fifth.
"We were able to rest some of our players ... and get some players some at-bats and experience that they're going to need with our schedule coming up," Western coach Jim Clouse said. "I was proud of the girls that were sitting cheering just as loud as they get cheered for when they're in the game. [Thursday night] was a really good day for some kids that needed some innings experience going forward."
PERU 11, NW 10, 11 INNINGS
Peru outlasted visiting Northwestern in an extra-inning battle between Sectional 20 teams.
Ady Altman had a terrific game for Northwestern. She went 6 for 7 with a solo home run and four runs scored.
Also for the Purple Tigers, Jaylyn Harrison drove in four runs and Katelyn Graves drove in two runs. Graves had three hits and Harrison, Jaci Elson, Bailey Henry and Morgan Walker had two hits apiece.
GIRLS TRACK
PERU 66, N. MIAMI 36
Olivia LaBare, Hannah Yoo and Makayla Dominique finished 1-2-3 in long jump to highlight the Bengal Tigers' win Wednesday night at North Miami.
LaBare also won the 100-meter hurdles and the 800 run. Also winning individual events for Peru were: Yoo (high jump); Cadence Korba (100 and 200 dashes); and Brianna Bennett (300 hurdles).
Peru also won a pair of relays. Aria Korba, Bennett, Dominique and Cadence Korba won the 4x100 and Bennett, Yoo, Rilei Boggs and Chloe Holler won the 4x400.
BOYS TRACK
PERU 73, N. MIAMI 60
Matt Ross swept the long and high jumps and Brayden Masters swept the throws in Peru's road win Wednesday night.
The Bengal Tigers also had wins from Braxton Strong (100 hurdles), Sam Adejokun (100 dash), Leland Brown (1,600 run), Conner Shaffer (400 dash) and Monil Patel (800 run).
In addition, Shaffer, Al Benavente, Patel and Kadyn Lancaster teamed to win the 4x400 relay.
