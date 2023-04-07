Western’s girls tennis team spoiled the party as the Panthers beat Eastern 5-0 Thursday in the first match at the Comets’ new complex.
Western (2-0) won in straight sets at all five points. In singles play, Macie Lockwood was a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner at No. 1, Sophia Moreno took a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 and Lili Hess was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 3. In doubles play, Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Elizabeth Mercer and Hannah Cooper took a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2.
“Obviously, it’s always nice when the whole lineup up and down gets a win because the whole team feels good,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “But Eastern only had about four of their varsity players with them still being on spring break. So keeping that in mind, I’m still pleased with how we played.”
Quinn said his lineup remains a work in progress.
“There’s some more things that I want to see from certain players,” he said. “I think we have a few spots locked in.”
Eastern coach Pat Rice liked his team’s effort.
“Tough night for our opener, playing a solid and experienced Western team,” he said. “I was very happy with how we battled, especially missing a lot of key varsity players. Emily Princell stepped up and took on the 1 singles role and played a great match. Our 2 doubles team of Lainey Roberts and Emma Budde also put a solid fight.
“Even in a tough loss, it was an exciting night to open our new tennis courts, it’s a beautiful facility.”
KOKOMO 4, CASS 1
The Wildkats won at Cass for a 1-0 start to the season.
The Kats swept the doubles points with Ava Cothern and Raigan Heflin winning 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 1 and Allie Cothern and Helen Qiu winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2. And in singles contests, Mia Federspill was a 6-3, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Claire Callane was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 3.
Cass’ point came at No. 1 singles where Erika Johnson was a 6-3, 6-3 winner.
BASEBALL
WESTERN SWEEPS DH
Western and Tipton played a doubleheader to make up for Wednesday’s rainout and the Panthers came away with a sweep for a 2-0 start to the season overall and in the Hoosier Conference East Division.
In the first game, the Panthers blanked the Blue Devils 12-0 in five innings behind All-State pitcher Mitchell Dean’s no-hitter. The Louisville commit struck out 12 and walked one.
Dean and Kyler Norman had two singles and an RBI apiece. Mitchell Knepley and Cade Epp drove in two runs apiece and Zach Gilbert had an RBI double.
In the second game, the Panthers pounded the Devils 17-3. Gilbert smacked a grand slam and a single and finished with six RBI. Knepley cracked two doubles and two RBI, Deaglan Pleak had a double and two RBI and Dean had an RBI double.
“Overall, it was nice to get out there and compete again,” Western coach Ryan Berryman said. “Mitchell Dean had a great night with a no-hitter and good at bats. Zach Gilbert showed his power potential, we swung it well top to bottom, and were aggressive on the bases. James Paden got his first varsity start and victory in game two. We got solid contributions off the bench.
“It was a good start to the season.”
NW 10, CASS 4
The Tigers beat the Kings for a two-game sweep of their Hoosier Conference East Division series.
Northwestern hosted the game because Cass’ field was unplayable. Down 3-1 after three innings, the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fourth and six more runs over the next two innings to build a commanding 10-3 lead.
Teegan Helmle went 1 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Tigers, Cole VanNatter was 3 for 5 and Lincoln Cardwell went 1 for 2 with a double.
Koen Berry earned the win. He started and pitched four innings, allowing six hits and two runs. He struck out six and walked two. Hayden Cook followed with two innings of no-hit relief with three strikeouts. Karson Griggs pitched the seventh and allowed a run.
“Starting the season 2-0 [overall] and 2-0 in the conference is a great way to start the season,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We had some fielding errors and stuff [Thursday] so it was good to win and learn at the same time.”
Northwestern is playing in the Howard County Invitational today and Saturday. The Tigers open against Rossville at 5:30 p.m. today at Northwestern.
“I think what’s great is having a tournament this early in the year, kind of like a sectional-type setting where you have to win multiple games and kind of test your pitching,” Ward said.
MAC 8, MARION 5
Kaleb Shelton had a strong start for the win as the Braves held Marion off the board for five innings and withstood the Giants’ rally over the last two frames.
Shelton threw four innings of one-hit ball and had nine strikeouts as the Braves evened their record at 1-1. Bennett Isenburg and Trace Armstrong had multi-hit games for Mac. Braxton Birner reached safely twice and scored two runs.
“Maconaquah played solid defense again and used timely hitting to defeat Marion,” Mac coach Eric Isenburg said. “The defense had outstanding play from Trace Armstrong and Jackson Collins.”
ALEX 7, TAYLOR 1
Catch Sullivan’s RBI single was Taylor’s only hit.
“We had 14 strikeouts,” Taylor coach Kris Dill said. “You’re not going to win very many games with 14 strikeouts.”
E.Z. Ligon took the loss. He pitched three innings in relief. He struck out four and walked two.
“E.Z. Ligon, even though he took the loss, he pitched really well in his first varsity experience. We like what we got out of him. He only gave up one earned run,” Dill said. “And then Zeke Lamberson pitched two innings in his first varsity experience. He did really well — had four strikeouts, no walks, one earned run. So we found out a little bit about our pitching on the back end of our staff.”
Taylor plays LaVille at 8 p.m. today at Northwestern in the Howard County Invitational’s opening round.
BOYS TRACK
NW 67, EASTERN 59
Paced by triple winners Jacob Bumgardner and Colin Feazel, the Tigers edged the Comets despite Eastern taking more first-place finishes.
Northwestern’s team of Kaden Hershberger, Ryland Barnes, Jacob Bumgardner and Colin Feazel took first in the 4x800 relay. Clayton Griswold won the 400. Feazel won the 800. Noah Kanable won the high jump. Mychal McGriff won the 110 hurdles. Griswold, Bumgardner, Barnes and Feazel won the 4x400. And Bumgardner won the pole vault.
“[Thursday] night was an excellent night out of our boys,” NW coach Alexander Pier said. “The injury bug has bitten us recently and we looked to a lot of boys to step up and get the job done. I am proud of the efforts and our ability to get a win.”
Jayden Eagle was a quadruple winner for the Comets, taking the 100, 200 and long jump and running a leg on the winning 4x100 team along with Erick Krogstie, Anthony Seagrave and Lincoln Mentis. Obi Greene was first in the 1,600 and 3,200. Noah Wright was first in the 300 hurdles. Andrew Cavazos won shot put and Nate Rush won discus.
GIRLS TRACK
NW 76, EASTERN 45
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore won the 3,200 and 800, and anchored the winning 4x800 relay. Hanna Troyer, Sally Freeman and Courtney Adams also ran on the winning 4x800 team. Lexi Hale won high jump and 100 hurdles. Emma Baker won pole vault. Mayli Yoder, Ayla Jackson, Aaliya Guersoy and Anna Perry won the 4x100 relay. And Katrin Saulamaa won the 400.
“We had a great meet from across our whole roster,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We tried a lot of new things and I was impressed with what I saw from the team.”
For Eastern, Makenna Brooks was a triple-winner, taking the 100, 200 and long jump. Elisabeth Bruno won the discus and shot. And Lily Greene was first in the 300 hurdles (:56.7).
“We are still missing athletes from spring break, so going in, my advice to the girls was to focus on improving their own performances, and they definitely took it to heart,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “Eight out of the 10 girls who competed had a season- or personal-best. They continue to make me — and hopefully themselves — very proud.”
SOFTBALL
HARRISON 10, KOKOMO 0, 5 INN.
The Radiers scored five runs over the first two innings and then five more over the fourth and fifth to end the game early.
Kami Shoemaker led the Kats at the plate, collecting three of Kokomo’s four hits. She was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Amirah Marciniak took the loss in the circle.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We issued five walks in the first two innings. All five scored. They only hit the ball out of the infield once and they had five runs. You just can’t do that against a quality team. We’ll try to right the ship [today].”
Kokomo (1-1, 0-1 NCC) hosts Peru today.
