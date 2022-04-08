Northwestern’s baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to put Lewis Cass in a 7-1 hole and the Tigers went on to beat the Kings 13-3 in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Thursday night at Walton.
The Tigers banged out 13 hits in completing the home-and-home sweep of the Kings. The bottom of the Tigers’ order came through in a big way. No. 6 hitter Jansen Slate was 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs, No. 8 hitter Eastin Whaley went 3 for 5 with four RBI and No. 9 hitter Kai Jackson had a double and an RBI.
Also for the Tigers (2-0), Cole VanNatter was 2 for 4 with a triple and Tate Mullens was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs.
“I feel like when you’re doing a back-to-back series like that, getting into [the opponent’s] bullpen is vital,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said. “We were able to come out with the win [Wednesday] and I think they used four pitchers. I think that helped us in the long run.
“That’s a credit to our whole team, but a special shoutout to the bottom of our lineup. It’s really passing the torch back to the top of the lineup and able to create longer innings, higher pitch counts and getting into the bullpen. Over the course of two days, that was the difference.”
A.J. Burkhalter pitched five sharp innings for the win in Thursday’s game. He allowed two hits and one run, struck out 11 and walked three. Cam Davis pitched the final two innings.
Jack Salyers led Cass with a 2-for-3 game that included an RBI. Tyson Good took the loss.
Northwestern is scheduled to host Rochester at 6 p.m. today. The Tigers’ game at Carroll on Saturday has been postponed.
WESTERN 14, TIPTON 1, 5 INN.
The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Panthers hammered the visiting Blue Devils to complete a two-game sweep of their HC East Division series.
Parker Dean started and pitched three innings for the win. The Purdue recruit allowed one hit and one unearned run, struck out six and walked none. Christian Pownall pitched the fourth inning and struck out four. Dylan Bryant pitched the fifth and struck out two.
Western had 11 hits. Dean and Garrett Lupoi both reached base in all four of their plate appearances. Dean was 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI and Lupoi was 2 for 2 with a double and four runs scored.
Also for Western (2-0), Cayden McClure was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Bret Echelbarger was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Alex Watkins had a double.
“I felt like our offense was a little bit better. We scored in every inning,” coach Ryan Berryman said. “On the mound, Parker did a nice job early. He came out throwing strikes with three pitches and was really sharp. Christian Pownall and Dylan Bryant looked really good in relief as well.”
EASTERN 15, CP 1, 5 INNINGS
Clinton Prairie scored the opening run in the top of the first, then the Comets took over an inning later, putting up four in the second inning, five in the third, and six in the fourth in the Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
Eastern starter Owen Taylor didn’t let Prairie back in the game. He threw all five innings with an unearned run, two hits and four walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, seven Comets drove in at least a run and eight collected hits. Corbin Snyder was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and two RBI. Porter Brovont was 2 for 3 with two runs. Owen Taylor was 2 for 4 with a double. Levi Mavrick doubled and scored twice. Trent Rawls drove in two runs, Bryson Russell scored twice, and Cayden Calloway had a double, two runs scored and four RBI.
Eastern is 2-0 overall.
ALEX 5, TAYLOR 4
Down 5-0 after four innings, Taylor scored a single run in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to draw within 5-4, but the Titans could not complete the comeback.
Taylor coach Kris Dill pointed to missed opportunities as the difference.
“We had runners on in scoring position and we just didn’t get that timely hit, we didn’t execute the squeeze bunt twice early in the game. At the end of the game, that proved to be the difference,” he said. “I have faith that as the season goes along, we’ll get better at that execution.”
Ashton McKay had two singles for Taylor (0-2) and Cody Groves, Owen Shimer and Catch Sullivan drove in a run apiece. Zach Landis took the loss.
“Defensively, we didn’t have any errors and that is something we’ve been harping on for three years to get to this point. We played a very clean game,” Dill said. “I was very satisfied with our catchers. Micah Irwin, a freshman, threw out three runners. Justin Doty threw out a runner in the top of the seventh. Just all-around, a good defensive game.”
SOFTBALL
WESTERN 9, TIPTON 3
The teams were tied 1-1 through an inning and 2-2 through three innings at Western, when the Panthers took control of the Hoosier Conference East Division game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Morgan Ousley dropped the hammer with a three-run homer in that frame to put the Panthers up 6-2.
Ousley finished with four runs batted in to power Western’s attack and was also the winning pitcher, throwing five innings with four hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and eight strikeouts. Kylie Miller threw the last two frames and didn’t allow a run. She gave up two hits, no walks and struck out one.
At the plate for the Panthers (2-1, 1-0 HC East), Chloe Linn singled and doubled, Maisy Harlow and Mickey Irwin each had two singles, and Lexi Dollens made her first varsity hit a key one with a two-run single in the sixth to help the Panthers put the game away.
“I think our kids did a great job again of blocking out the elements and focusing on the game,” Western coach Jim Clouse said. “Even though we had a little bit of a slow start, we hung in there defensively. We struggled through the first few innings but we were able to get out of those with a defensive play or strikeout until our bats could get going a little bit.
“Emerson Merrell from Tipton did a good job of keeping us off balance, keeping the ball down, and then we caught up to her in the fourth inning.”
NW 7, CASS 2
A night after winning a 16-14 slugfest against Cass, the Purple Tigers (3-0, 2-0 HC East) took control early and kept it. Northwestern went up 4-0 in the first frame and led wire to wire. Cass cut the lead to 4-2 after two innings and didn’t score again.
Jaylyn Harrison was the winning pitcher, giving up two earned runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts. She was also the winning pitcher in Wednesday’s wild affair. On offense, she hit a three-run homer and a single. Jaci Elson singled, doubled, homered and had two RBIs for the Tigers. Bailey Henry singled and hit a two-run homer. And Ady Altman had two singles.
“Jaylyn pitched a lot better [Thursday] night,” NW coach Chris Walker said. “We hit the ball really well and [it’s] always good to be 2-0 in the conference.
“[Harrison] just hit her spots. It was like night and day from [Wednesday] night.”
On the Cass side, Elly Logan was 2 for 3 with a triple, single and RBI. Bayli Reed took the loss, throwing five innings with seven strikeouts.
HARRISON 11, KOKOMO 1, 6 INNINGS
Harrison feasted on free bases as Kokomo dealt seven walks and committed five errors.
Carly Trine led the offense for Kokomo (1-3, 0-1 North Central Conference), going 2 for 3. Brooke Hughes doubled. Carly Patterson threw four innings and took the loss.
“I feel like we are continuing to give teams free runs, either through putting them on base, or defensively and that has to stop if we’re going to be successful as a team,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said. “We have a lot of talent on this team, but they’ve got to make the routine plays and we can’t issue free passes.”
BOYS TRACK
NW WINS TRIANGULAR
Northwestern finished first, Eastern second and Elwood third in a triangular meet at Elwood.
Eastern’s Jayden Eagle was a triple winner, taking the 100 (:11.5), 200 (:24.0) and the long jump (17-feet, 7.5 inches).
“With spring break being this week, literally 50 percent of our team was gone, we only had 12 or 13 guys on the squad,” Eastern coach Blake Donson said. “For the low numbers, and the weather was horrendous, I was pretty happy with how everything ended up shaking out. My throwers did really good. Jayden of course, triple winner, and he was part of the second place 4x100 team as well.”
BOYS GOLF
TIPTON 175, NW 215
Led by medalist Maverick Conaway’s 40, the Blue Devils topped the Tigers in tough weather conditions at Green Acres G.C.
“It was brutal. It was really windy, it was really cold,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “I think that both teams shot higher than what they normally will.”
Sammy Shotwell led the Tigers in their season opener with a 47. Logan Duncan (54), Michael VanOsdell (56) and Will Baxter (58) rounded out the Tigers’ team score.
“First match out, I have a young team and I think they were very nervous and anxious,” Koetter said. “I’m not happy with 215, but I definitely think it will get better as the year goes along.”
