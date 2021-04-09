Northwestern’s Jaci Elson rounds second base during the Tigers’ 15-3 victory over Cass in a Hoosier Conference softball game Thursday at Northwestern. Elson smacked two doubles and a single and drove in three runs.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, April 9
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s softball team beat Lewis Cass 15-3 in six innings Thursday for a two-game series sweep.
The Tigers bashed 18 hits. Jaci Elson cracked two doubles and a single and drove in three runs. Adi Altman had a triple and two singles, Ellie Boyer had a double and two singles and Katelyn Graves had a double and two singles.
Also for the Tigers, Jamie Graves smacked two singles and drove in three runs.
Northwestern’s Jaci Elson rounds second base during the Tigers’ 15-3 victory over Cass in a Hoosier Conference softball game Thursday at Northwestern. Elson smacked two doubles and a single and drove in three runs.
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Ellie Boyer throws a ball to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Bailey Henry heads to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Izzy Tharp makes a catch in the outfield. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Ellie Boyer tosses the ball infield after making a catch for an out and getting tripped up on the turf. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Izzy Tharp makes a catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Kate Graves makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Rylee Holt tosses to first for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Izzy Tharp runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Izzy Tharp makes a catch in the outfield. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Alivia Hughes slides safely to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Ady Altman runs to third. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Elly Logan makes the catch for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Jaylyn Harrison pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Bailey Henry stretches to make the catch for an out at first base. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball NW's Morgan Walker makes the catch in the outfield for an out. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Ellie Boyer checks to see where the ball is as she rounds second. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Cass' Emmalee Zoubul pitches. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-8-21 Northwestern vs Cass softball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“We’re hitting the ball really well,” coach Chris Walker said. “It’s been pretty steady through three games. We just need to keep it going that way.”
The Tigers’ Jaylyn Harrison pitched a complete game. She scattered eight hits, struck out five and walked two.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 Hoosier Conference East Division) host the Howard County tournament tonight and Saturday. In tonight’s opening round, it’s Western vs. Taylor at 6 p.m. followed by Northwestern vs. Eastern.
KOKOMO 15, HARRISON 8
Harrison scored three runs in the top of the first and three more in the top of the third, but Kokomo (2-1) stormed back with 15 runs over the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to win the Wildkats’ North Central Conference East Division opener.
Kennedy Huckeby and Brooke Hughes led Kokomo’s 15-run, 20-hit outburst. Huckeby was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four runs batted in. Hughes was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kami Shoemaker was 3 for 4. Janessa Reese was 2 for 3 with a double. Karley Trine was 2 for 5 with a homer. Sarah Stonebraker and Malori Nichols were each 2 for 4. And Jordan Thatcher hit a two-run homer.
“We told the girls before the game that the tougher team was going to win,” Kokomo coach Mike Susong said, pointing to the challenge of Thursday’s rain and wet field. “And then we fall behind 6-0 after the top of the third and it would have been very easy for us to fold and go home, and our kids showed a lot of grit and determination adding five right there, and then the bats just came alive.”
Gwen Hand threw 4 2/3 innings for the win, with nine hits, four runs and two walks. She picked up her first win, while Trine and Thatcher hit their first homers.
BASEBALL
NW 11, CASS 0, 6 INN.
Northwestern shut out Cass for the second straight day to complete a sweep of their Hoosier Conference East Division series.
Tate Mullens pitched five innings for the win. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one. A.J. Burkhalter pitched the sixth and struck out the side.
That strong pitching came after Cole Wise overpowered Cass in Wednesday’s game.
“That’s two shutouts in a row so I think guys are getting a lot of energy and a lot of confidence from them,” Northwestern coach Ryan Ward said.
The Tigers (2-0, 2-0 HC East) had eight hits in Thursday’s win. Cole VanNatter and Austin Robinson both went 2 for 3, Isaac Guffey had a bases-loaded triple, Burkhalter had a double and two RBI and Mullens had an RBI double.
“Tyson Good for Cass is a good pitcher. It was 5-0 there for awhile, but once we were able to knock him out, we were able to get into their bullpen and that’s when things opened up for us a little bit,” Ward said. “We’re having quality at-bats and we’re making the pitchers work.”
The Tigers host the Howard County tourney tonight and Saturday. Northwestern faces Taylor at 6 o’clock tonight. The other semifinal, Eastern vs. Park Tudor, is Saturday.
BOYS TRACK
EASTERN 82, NW 74, ELWOOD 8
Northwestern picked up six wins, led by triple winner Caden Gaier and double winners Max Garro and A’Marion Conyers.
Gaier won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and teamed with Garro, Hunter Mohr and Conyers to win the 4x400 relay. Conyers also won the high jump and Garro won the 400. The Purple Tigers also won the 4x800 relay when Isaiah Kanable, Caleb Champion, Colin Feazel and Caden Lechner took first.
“The boys really came out and took advantage of the triangular meet scoring,” NW coach Alex Pier said. “We got a slew of second-, third- and fourth-place finishes. They knew those points were out there to be had and they went right after them. We tightened things up like we’d hoped from Tuesday and they came out and ran a good meet.”
TC 78, TAYLOR 24
Taylor got a first-place finish from Angelo Anders, who won the 400 in 1:02.0.
GIRLS TRACK
EASTERN 71, NW 70, ELWOOD 16
Eastern picked up six wins to win an air-tight decision over Northwestern in a triangular at Eastern. Cecelia Roswog won the discus and shot put. Arie Turner won the 400 dash and teamed with Ella Cherry, Alesia Rummel and Maggie Johnson to win the 4x400 relay.
Eastern won all three relays. Rummel, Emily Slaughter, Clara Williams and Ella Kantz won the 4x800 relay, and Cherry, Olivia Foland, Lauren Farley and Tori Yoder won the 4x100 relay.
“I think the girls had a very balanced effort,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “I like how we are working hard and trying to improve. It’s nice to pull out a win with the meet being close the entire night. Super proud of the girls.”
TC 75, TAYLOR 37
Taylor’s Makala Pfefferkorn was a quadruple winner. She took first in the 100 hurdles (:15.49), the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), the long jump (16-1) and the 300 hurdles (:46.9).
FROM WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
WESTERN SWEEPS TIPTON
Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western overwhelmed Tipton in a Hoosier Conference East Division doubleheader.
Western took a 10-0 win in five innings in the opener. Parker Dean pitched all five innings, allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked two. The Panthers backed him with 10 hits. Braeden Bryant and Alex Watkins both had a double and a single and Dean and Dylan Bryant had two singles apiece. Braeden Bryant, Watkins and Dean drove in a run apiece.
The Panthers beat the Blue Devils 19-1 in five innings in the nightcap. Christian Pownall, Cayden McClure and Cade Epp combined on a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Western had 11 hits in the second game. Braeden Bryant had three singles and Dylan Bryant, Riley Western and Zach Gilbert had two singles apiece. Mitchell Dean had a double. Both Bryants, Western and Gilbert drove in two runs apiece.
Western (2-0) plays Class 2A No. 1 Lafayette Central Catholic at 7:30 tonight at Highland Park Stadium. From there, Western faces Class 4A No. 1 Westfield at 10 a.m. Saturday at Municipal Stadium and Class 4A No. 10 Andrean at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Municipal Stadium. The games are part of an eight-team invitational co-hosted by Kokomo and Western.
SOFTBALL
PERU 19, PLYMOUTH 1, 5 INN.
Graycee Ansari threw a no-hitter in the Bengal Tigers’ season opener Wednesday night. Ansari struck out 13 batters.
The Bengal batters rocked Plymouth with 16 hits. Shelby Renn was 3 for 3 with two doubles, five runs batted in and four runs scored. Annika Malone was 4 for 4, Ansari was 2 for 3, Emily Reem was 2 for 4, Karsynn Beattie was 2 for 2, and Grace Uttinger doubled. Beattie and Uttinger each drove in three runs, Ream and Ansari two each.
