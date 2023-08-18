Northwestern’s boys tennis team beat visiting Eastern 4-1 Thursday in an early matchup of Kokomo Sectional teams.
“Good team win,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Eastern gets a lot of balls back in play and tests your patience. They are much improved from last season.”
The Tigers, who are two-time defending sectional champions, swept the singles matches with Blake Wise winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, Ian Woods winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Landen Begley dropping just one game at No. 3. The Tigers’ other point came at No. 1 doubles where Hayden Cook and Conner Gaier were 7-5, 6-1 winners.
“I thought we did a better job settling down in the second set of our matches and taking what was given to us instead of forcing something that wasn’t there,” said Matt Woods, whose new-look team improved to 2-0. “Proud of the fight this team has and how coachable they are. Great start to the season. Looking forward to the continued growth.”
Eastern’s point came at No. 2 doubles where Jonathan Atherton and Jase Cloum prevailed 6-1, 7-5.
“We’re getting better,” new Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. “We played really well in doubles. We had a 7-5 set at 1 doubles and won at 2 doubles. That was good to see because when we played Frankton earlier in the week, I felt like our singles played well, but our doubles could have been sharper. It was nice to see the doubles respond and have a good night.
“It’s going to be a process. Largely our guys are not as experienced as a lot of our opponents. We just have to keep working and getting better.”
Eastern dropped to 1-2. Eastern’s victory over Blackford on Wednesday was Flanary’s 300th career win. He is in the first year of his second stint with the Comets.
WESTERN 3, L. JEFF 2
Miles Bowley battled for a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles to lift the Panthers past the visiting Bronchos.
“For about an hour and half after the match was tied 2-2, Miles battled out there, knowing that his match decided the outcome of the match,” Western coach Judson Quinn said, noting the No. 1 singles battle lasted about three hours. “It’s a great start to his senior season. He’s a team leader and it was really cool to watch him get the win for the team when it all came down to his match.”
Also for Western (2-0), Charlie Gilbert won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and James Paden and Evan Butcher won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Western avenged a 3-2 loss to Jeff last season. That was one of eight 3-2 losses for the Panthers in an 11-11 season.
“Jeff beat West Lafayette in their sectional last year and they returned five players so an incredible win for us to start the season,” Quinn said.
KOKOMO 5, DELPHI 0
The visiting Kats dropped just eight games across the five points in beating the Oracles for a 1-0 start to the season.
In singles play, Caleb Taflinger won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Andrew Guerre won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Mitch McClelland won by double bagels at No. 3. In doubles play, Canaan Horner and Micah Taflinger teamed for a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 and Ari Leger and Harry Blake won by double bagel at No. 2.
Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger noted it was the first varsity wins for Mitch McClelland, Micah Taflinger and Harry Blake.
“Most of our points were very locked in and we played smart tennis,” he said. “We have so many similar guys from our 5-10 spots and we will continue to try everything to find the right mix, combination to be in position to compete every night.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, LOGANSPORT 2
Northwestern prevailed 25-20, 11-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-9 to give new coach Brittany Perry her first win. Perhaps fittingly it came at the Berry Bowl — Perry is a former Logansport player.
Kendal Ziems and Lexi Closson led the Tigers with nice two-way performances. Ziems had nine kills and 14 digs and Closson had 20 assists and 14 digs. Anna Bishir served five aces.
“We came out with a lot of energy in the first game. Logansport did a great job defensively which made it more difficult for our hitters to find spots and get kills. We were able to adjust and power through for the win,” Perry said.
The Tigers improved to 1-1. They opened with a five-set loss at Wabash earlier in the week.
“Hopefully taking it to five does not become a habit for us,” Perry said.
EASTERN 3, TIPTON 1
In an early matchup of Eastern Sectional teams, the Comets topped host Tipton 20-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.
“We had a hard time getting started against Tipton, but the girls fought through it and got the job done,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “I told them it wasn’t pretty, but sometimes you just have to keep trudging through — and they did.”
Jenna Odle floored 19 kills to fuel the Comets’ attack and Audra Flanary and Josie Odle backed her with eight kills apiece. Defensively, Shelby Rice had 19 serve receptions and 14 digs, Audra Flanary had 17 receptions and 12 digs and Katie Hendricks also had 12 digs.
“Katie had a great game despite playing under the weather and Josie Odle did a great job stepping up for us in the front row,” Liza Flanary added.
WESTERN 3, OLE MISS 0
Western swept Mississinewa 25-14, 25-20, 25-22 at Gas City. Lacy Rathbun had 13 kills and 12 digs for the Panthers (3-0). Kenna Smith and Caitlin Sylvester each had five kills. Lainey Scott served 17 points and had 11 digs. Reyce Gibson had 16 points and 11 digs. And Kayleigh Turner dished 26 assists.
“The girls played a little more relaxed [Thursday] night,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “It was good to see them settle in and play.”
CASS 3, TWIN LAKES 0
The Kings breezed past the Indians for a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-18, 25-11). Maci Garland and Ava Hubner led the attack with six kills apiece. Maryn Zeck dished 12 assists and Garland served five aces. Defensively, Emma Hildebrand led the way with nine digs and Brooklyn Kraner stuffed two blocks.
MAC 3, PERU 1
The Braves topped the Bengal Tigers 25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16 in the Braves’ home opener. Maconaquah improved to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.
Katelyn Greis and Alyssa Birner floored 10 kills apiece to lead Mac’s attack. Birner also had a solo block. Delaney Betzner had 18 assists and Averie Maiben had 16 assists. Betzner and Bailey Carson served 13 points apiece. Defensively, Carson had 28 digs and 21 receptions, Betzner had 11 digs and Addie Maiben had 10 digs and 12 receptions.
BOYS SOCCER
EASTERN 6, DALEVILLE 0
Elijah Shafer scored a hat trick and had a hand in five goals as the Comets opened the season with a big win at Daleville.
Austin Shafer, Caleb Katsimpalis and Kyan Hannah also hit the net for the Comets. Elijah Shafer had two assists and Adam Webster, Hannah and Austin Shafer each had an assist. Eastern goalie Lincoln Mentis recorded a shutout.
“We moved the ball and communicated well,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Elijah Shafer and Kyan Hannah played really well and put pressure on the defense. I was really pleased with the way we were able to finish plays. Evan Kaiser was all over the midfield both offensively and defensively. Lincoln outstanding in goal, and the back line defended well. Overall just a really good team win.”
NORTHWESTERN 3, NORTH WHITE 1
Reigning Howard County Player of the Year Matty Polk scored two goals and dished an assist to lead the Tigers past the Class A No. 17 Vikings in a match on the Tigers’ turf. Gavin Morrow scored off Polk’s assist.
CARROLL 10, TIPTON 1
Eli Falkenberg scored a school-record six goals and dished an assist to lead the Cougars’ rout of the Blue Devils.
Also for the Class A No. 11-ranked Cougars (2-0), Owen Wise had three goals, Isaiah Jones also found the back of the net, Ashton Hollinger dished two assists and Cohen Miller had two saves in goal.
TC 2, LIBERTY CH. 0
Aiden Salsbery and Augie Mueller scored a goal apiece in Tri-Central’s victory over Liberty Christian.
MAC 12, TAYLOR 0
Maconaquah scored a big win over the Titans on the Braves’ field. Angelo Anders had six saves for the Titans (0-3).
“[Thursday] night was one of those gut-punch kind of nights. We got punched in the gut and didn’t respond well at all,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “[Thursday] night was a step backward for us. We didn’t do much of anything right. We gave up another quick goal and it was kind of downhill from there.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH MIAMI 2, EASTERN 0
Ruby Sheets had five saves as the Comets dropped their season opener.
GIRLS GOLF
WF GREEN 159, WF GOLD 183, TIPTON 207
Tipton took third in a meet against No. 1-ranked Westfield’s green and gold teams. Westfield’s Sam Brown was the medalist with a 4-under 31.
Kennedy Lancaster led Tipton with a 40, Josie Butler shot 44, Lucy Lightfoot 54 and Claire Orcutt 69.
Tipton coach Jason Bales said the match was “a good night on the course. We played the course a bit longer, and I thought we handled it fairly well. Kennedy played well. She’s gonna break 40. She is right there.
“Josie grinded out a decent round, and Lucy is starting to make solid contact and get more consistent. Really thrilled with where our team can go.”
