Northwestern’s boys tennis came into the new season with an overhauled lineup following heavy graduation losses from its first sectional-winning team since 1980.
So far, so good.
The Tigers blanked Eastern 5-0 Thursday on the Comets’ courts to improve to 2-0.
The Tigers had convincing wins at all five points. In singles play, Blake Wise won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Ian Woods won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Hudson Whaley won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. In the doubles contests, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 and A.J. Burkhalter and Eastin Whaley won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
“We did a great job constructing points on every court. Eastern is fairly young and did a great job competing,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Proud the guys got a couple wins this week. We will get our first test this weekend against Guerin Catholic.”
Northwestern plays Guerin and Covenant Christian in a round-robin Saturday. The Tigers will have international student Aurel Vonzun added to their lineup. He will move into the No. 1 singles spot.
“Looking forward to seeing how we are able to compete,” Matt Woods said.
KOKOMO 5, OLE MISS 0
Kokomo took care of Mississinewa on the road to improve to 3-0.
Singles players Caleb Taflinger, Andrew Guerre and Kyan Gamble continued their unbeaten starts. Taflinger was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 1, Guerre was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 2 and Gamble rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 3.
In doubles play, Eric Swain and Ari Leger won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 and Alan Dockemeyer and Canaan Horner won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2.
“By far, that was the best overall match we have played from start to finish. We had very few bad moments and beat a really quality opponent,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “Every singles match could have gone either way and we just keep finding ways to grind out victories. Our three singles players are [a combined] 9-0 this year. I’m proud of how smart, consistent and steady they are playing.
“We need to keep improving on little things and doubles need more work too, but overall this is a fun group to coach.”
LAF. JEFF 3, WESTERN 2
The Panthers’ points came from No. 1 singles player Frederick Sigersted-Rassmusen and No. 2 singles player Miles Bowley.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, LOGAN 0
McKenna Layden reached a career milestone by flooring her 1,000th career kill to highlight Northwestern’s 3-0 sweep (25-11, 25-8, 25-15) of visiting Logansport.
Layden finished with 17 kills, giving her 1,006 for her career. The Tiger senior also had six digs and five blocks.
Also for the Tigers (2-0), Lexi Closson had 15 assists, eight service points and seven digs, Tori Closson had eight points and six digs, Ella Barnett served 12 points and Bailey Henry had seven points.
WESTERN 3, OLE MISS 0
Lacy Rathbun floored 14 kills to lead the Panthers past the visiting Indians 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-20).
Also for Western (3-0), Kayleigh Turner served 18 points and dished a dozen assists, Kieli Fogg had 16 points and 11 assists, Kenzie Broman and Kenna Smith smacked five kills each and Linsay Guge sparked the defense with 22 digs.
“Our girls worked together and came out on top. We still have some things to work on but that’s the exciting part,” coach Jessica Oliver said.
TIPTON 3, EASTERN 1
Eastern won the opening set, but visiting Tipton won the next three for a 3-1 win (24-26, 25-12, 25-23, 25-22).
Eastern coach Liza Flanary liked her team’s fight and mental toughness.
“Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘The credit belongs to the man/woman who at the worst, if he/she fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his/her place she’ll never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.’ This quote is our team motto for the year, and I feel the girls exhibited this [Thursday],” Flanary said.
Jenna Odle and Audra Flanary led the Comets’ attack with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Adalyn Downing dished 14 assists and served 18 points. Defensively, Shelby Rice had 22 digs and 23 service receptions, Hannah Morrisett had 26 service receptions and Katie Hendricks had 19 digs. Jenna Odle added four block kills.
BOYS SOCCER
NW 11, DELPHI 0
Matty Polk scored five goals and dished three assists to fuel the Tigers’ runaway victory at Delphi.
Also for Northwestern (1-2), Kai Jackson had two goals and three assists, Cameron Markley had two goals and an assist, Lucas Miller had a goal and two assists and Teegan Helmle had an assist.
“It was really nice getting back on track after our last two outings against a No. 1 team [Park Tudor] and a No. 3 team [West Lafayette],” Tigers coach Aaron Longgood said. “I thought the last two games we had we really played in a shell and lacked confidence. [Thursday] against Delphi I felt like we started to see what we’ve been lacking this season so far. The boys moved the ball really well in the second half, dominated the 50/50 balls and second balls, and really started to look like a good team.
“[The win] was a major boost for our guys and we are going to need it in a huge match on Saturday vs. a great Carroll team.”
CARROLL 7, TIPTON 0
Owen Duff scored four goals, Noah Falkenberg scored a goal and dished three assists and the Cougars rolled past the Blue Devils.
Also for Carroll (2-0), Eli Falkenberg had a goal and two assists and Ethan Radcliff had a goal and an assist.
MAC 9, TAYLOR 0
Bennett Isenburg, Bauer Maple and Zach Sparks each had two goals and an assist to lead the Braves, who rolled to a 6-0 lead by halftime. Isaac Lorenz had a goal and an assist, Nolan Jones and Evan Oglesby each scored a goal, and Alex Hicks and Landyn Wegert each had an assist.
Jeremy Marner had 11 saves for the Titans and Angelo Anders had two.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 2, N. MIAMI 0
Brooklyn Brooks and Makenna Brooks each hit the net for Eastern. Emma Budde had an assist and Julia Salkie had four saves as the Comets evened their record at 1-1.
“The Lady Comets greatly improved their play, keeping the ball on the attacking side of the field the majority of the game,” Comet coach Brian Hertzog said. “Players of the match were Brooklyn Brooks and Grace VanBibber with outstanding command of the midfield.”
WESTERN 6, LOGAN 3
Grace Craig scored a pair of goals for the Panthers, Abigail Fouts had two assists and Western bounced back from a couple losses this week to even its record at 2-2. Carson Jones, Liza Szerdy, Lucy Weigt and Madison Cook also scored for Western. Cook scored her by guiding her corner kick into the net. Kyndal Mellady had three saves.
“We’ve had a rough week, playing four NCC teams the first week of the season,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We’re still down several players, so we only had two to four subs during the week. The girls played fairly well [Thursday] night, but playing four games in one week was hard. Several of the girls were cramping during this game or were just sore from all the physicality of the week.”
GIRLS GOLF
WESTFIELD 152, TIPTON 206
Josie Butler led Tipton with a personal-best 39 and Lacie Logan backed her with a 41.
“Really proud of my girls,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
