Northwestern’s Matty Polk scores one of his two goals as Delphi’s Elijah Ladd gives chase during the teams’ match Thursday at Northwestern. The Tigers rolled to an 11-1 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tigers sharpen attack
Prep roundup for Friday, Aug. 20
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s boys soccer team rolled past Delphi 11-1 Thursday night on the Tigers’ football/soccer turf field.
Ale Andrade, Matty Polk, Tait Horine and Shawn Murphy scored two goals apiece to lead the offensive party. Peyton Tarrh, Wes Miller and Weston Hearn scored a goal apiece.
Horine also had two assists. Andrade, Wes Miller, Kai Jackson, Eric Hernandez, Caleb Eller, Cameron Markley and Lucas Miller added an assist apiece.
Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood liked how the Tigers bounced back from a 5-3 loss to West Lafayette to open the season.
“We made some improvements in just the timing of everything that we want to accomplish on the attack,” he said. “I thought Tait Horine really had a breakout game and seeing him grab two goals and two assists, I was really proud to see his hard work pay off. We are finding quality depth in our side with Horine, Shawn Murphy, Caden Cothern, Caleb Eller and Lucas Miller coming off the bench and playing anywhere we need them to.
“Always disappointed to not keep a clean sheet, but overall a great morale boost for the boys and we look forward to our matchup with a very, very good Carroll side.”
Northwestern hosts Carroll at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CARROLL 7, TIPTON 0
Noah Falkenberg and Owen Duff scored three goals apiece to fuel the Cougars’ dominant victory. Falkenberg also dished two assists.
Also for Carroll (2-0), Aydrial Taylor scored a goal, Eli Falkenberg had an assist and keeper Cohen Miller recorded two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
EASTERN 10, N. MIAMI 1
Makenna Brooks scored four goals, Lydia Hertzog and Ari White scored two goals apiece and the Comets rolled past the Warriors. Hertzog also had two assists and Brooks had one helper.
Also for Eastern (1-1), Brooklyn Brooks had one goal and three assists, Claire Hapner had one goal and one assist, Grace VanBibber and Kate Hubbard had an assist apiece and keeper Jacey Richmond had four saves.
“A solid performance by the back defensive line under the leadership of Kate Hubbard led the way to good midfield transition,” coach Brian Hertzog said.
WESTERN 7, LOGAN 1
Lucy Weigt scored four goals and dished an assist to lead the Panthers’ charge to victory.
Also for Western (2-0-2), Maddy Parr had two goals and two assists, Liza Szerdy found the back of the net for a goal and Shelby Conaway, Audrey Rassel and Maisy Harlow had an assist apiece. In goal, Anna Bowlby had four saves in the first half and Kyndal Mellady had one save in the second half.
“This has been a long week with four games since Saturday,” coach Sam Parr said. “We still have two more tough games early next week as conference play starts against Twin Lakes and Hamilton Heights before we get a few days off to relax. We’ve had a few injuries this week and we can use some time off to recover.”
• Western and Harrison tied Wednesday in a game that was delayed twice by lightning and ultimately called off at halftime due to the second delay.
Harrison went up with a goal in the 29th minute. After the first delay, Western equalized in the 37th minute when Rassel fed Abigail Fouts for a lefty strike. Western goalie Bowlby had three saves in the half of action.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, LOGAN 0
Northwestern stormed to a 25-3 win in the opening set and the Tigers kept control the rest of the way. They followed with 25-10 and 25-8 sets for the 3-0 sweep on the Berries’ floor.
McKenna Layden floored 17 kills to lead the Tigers’ attack. Ella Byrum dished 30 assists and served 14 points with six aces. Bella Andreassa served 22 points with seven aces. Morgan Walker had 10 points.
Defensively for the 2-0 Tigers, Layden stuffed three blocks and Walker and Tori Closson had eight digs apiece.
KOKOMO 3, N. MIAMI 0
The VolleyKats dominated North Miami 25-9, 25-16, 25-9 to even their record at 1-1.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo’s front row with 11 kills and also added six digs and four aces. Jada Claire Broomfield added four kills and 10 digs. Dani Tate had four kills, eight digs and six aces. Taylor Reed also had four kills.
Mia Federspill had six digs and 19 assists. Jalynn Warden had six digs. And Regan McClain had four digs and three aces.
OLE MISS 3, WESTERN 0
Mississinewa topped the Panthers 25-11, 25-13, 26-24. Kenzie Bowman served nine points for the Panthers and had four kills. Lacy Rathbun led the attack with five kills.
“Tough start for us but the girls finished strong in the third set,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
TWIN LAKES 3, CASS 1
Cass fell at Twin Lakes in four games, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16.
“We fought hard and showed some grit, but it’s tough to win with so many unforced errors,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “I’m excited to see the fight coming out in these girls. I told them I don’t want to be our best until October, so as long as we keep grinding we’ll get there.”
Haley Miller had 10 kills and eight assists for the Kings (0-2). Kendal Johnson had nine kills, 14 assists and four aces. Cana Jones floored six kills. Ashlee Lindley led the defense with 10 digs. Abbey Hileman had two blocks.
TIPTON 3, EASTERN 0
The Blue Devils posted a 3-0 win (25-11, 25-23, 25-20) in their season opener.
BOYS TENNIS
LAF. JEFF 3, WESTERN 2
The Bronchos outlasted the Panthers, dropping Western to 2-1. The Panthers’ points came from singles players Miles Bowley and Evan Butcher.
OLE MISS 5, KOKOMO 0
The Indians overpowered the Kats in Kokomo’s home opener.
“Their experienced team played really well. They had five solid seniors and I hope our five sophomores can have similar success in a couple years,” coach Travis Taflinger said. “Our guys battled hard. I was especially pleased to see how [Eric] Swain and [Alan] Dockemeyer came together and played team-oriented doubles [at No. 2]. Our team gets lots of good experience when we play tough opponents.”
GIRLS GOLF
CASS 207, CARROLL 233
Cass topped Carroll at Logansport G.C.
Kendall Hlebasko shot a 48 to lead the Kings. Cass also counted Kinsey Mennen’s 51, Savi Bowser’s 53 and Kassidy Henry’s 55.
PERU 219, N. MIAMI 254
Clair Prior and Kara Baker tied for medalist honors and led the Bengal Tigers to victory over Miami County rival North Miami. The Bengals also counted Elaina Sylvain’s 55 and Ali Wilhelm’s 62.
