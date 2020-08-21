Northwestern’s boys tennis team topped Howard County rival Eastern 5-0 Thursday in action at Greentown.
Northwestern’s singles players each won by 6-0, 6-0 scorelines. Cole Wise won at No. 1, Caden Gaier won at No. 2, and Austin Robinson won at No. 3.
In doubles, Adam Morrow and Addison Horner won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1. Will Lovelace and Ethan Kearney won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-1.
“It was nice to get a win after a disappointing loss [Wednesday] night,” NW co-coach Matt Woods said. “Eastern lost a lot of talent from last year so they were very young and inexperienced. We came out focused and got the job done. We have had three straight days of matches and a doubleheader Saturday. Hopefully we can finish the week strong and on a high note.”
WESTERN 3, LAF. JEFF 2
The Panthers prevailed on the road with No. 2 singles player Matt Tuchscherer providing the deciding point. He defeated his Broncho opponent 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.
“Matt played an intelligent third set with the whole match on the line,” coach Judson Quinn said. “Great to see a senior seal the victory for his team in front of everyone.”
Also for the Panthers, Miles Bowley was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and Mitchell Dean and Arie Lowe were 6-3, 7-5 winners at No. 2 doubles.
OLE MISS 3, KOKOMO 2
Kokomo’s No. 1 singles player Jon Callane won 6-0, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of Caleb Wallace and Jacob Walker won 6-4, 6-2 to record the Wildkats’ points.
“I was really proud of how Jon continued his dominant play. He had a great week,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said, noting Callane lost just two games over three sets in the opening week. “2 doubles showed some promise, played sloppy early but played better as the match went on.
“They’ve got a really good team,” Flanary said of Mississinewa, noting strong singles players and a good No. 1 doubles tandem. “Tip your hat to them. They’ve got a really good group.”
CASS 3, LOGAN 2
The deciding point in Wednesday’s match came at No. 1 doubles where the Kings’ Jensen Burrous and David Woolever rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win.
The Kings’ other points came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Gannon Davis was a 6-2, 6-3 winner at No. 2 and Ethan Johnson was a 6-4, 6-4 winner at No. 3.
KOKOMO 3, N. MIAMI 0
The VolleyKats notched their first win under new coach Rebecca Brandes with a comfortable 25-14, 25-10, 25-19 win at North Miami.
Malori Nichols had 10 kills and 10 digs for the Kats (1-1), Jada Claire Broomfield had five kills and 15 digs. Jannessa Reece had six kills, setter Correll Heath had five kils and three aces, Abby Hansen had three kills, and Sarah Stonebraker had nine digs.
“We had some really good plays which was promising for the season,” Brandes said. “We made some really good defensive plays and our serving right now is what wins us games.”
LOGAN 3, NW 2
The Berries outlasted the Tigers in a back-and-forth battle. The final scoreline was 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 15-11.
“The girls fought hard and made big strides from the [season opener],” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “Being young and getting game experience is helping with confidence and knowing where each other are on the court.”
McKenna Layden led the Tigers’ attack with 25 kills. Jaci Elson had 16 assists and Kenzie Rogers had seven assists.
“Kenna did a great job and the setters found her all over the court, but we need to get our other hitters going as well,” Kathie Layden said.
McKenna Layden also had 10 digs, three blocks and seven service points. Emily Goltz served a team-high 13 points and Tori Closson had 14 digs and seven points.
TIPTON 3, EASTERN 1
Eastern won the opening set but the Blue Devils assumed control after that for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 Tipton victory.
Loralei Evans led Eastern’s effort with 15 kills and 10 service points. Kate Harrison had eight kills and Jaeleigh Seacrease seven. Trista Rice served 11 points and added 18 digs. Mckenna Titus had nine points and led the back row with 34 serve receptions and 30 digs. Emma Sandlin had 32 assists. The Comets fell to 0-3.
“It’s been of a rough week,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “We’ve had three matches this week against good programs and outside of Emma and Loralei we’re still pretty young and have girls in new positions. I’m proud of the girls that are working hard in the back row. That’s really where we’ve got a lot of youth.
“The girls are working through it and adjusting well. We’ve been in every match this week, we’ve just got to keep working and have got to keep our heads up.”
TAYLOR 235, FRANKFORT INC.
Taylor shot its season low while scoring a win at Kokomo CC. Emma Good led the Titans with a score of 50, Olivia Keith shot 56, Kayla Martin 57 and Chloe McKay 72. Good, Keith and Martin each shot a season-low.
“I am super proud of these young ladies. They are working hard, they are setting goals for themselves and they are actually starting to reach or exceed their goals,” Taylor coach Laura Worthington said. “I am glad that Emma is getting into the low 50s and hopefully the 40s are on the horizon. Olivia really stepped up her game by shaving 10 strokes off her average.”
Frankfort was incomplete, but Hot Dog golfers Sydney Cesare and Emilee Shipley shared medalist honors with 41s.
FRANKTON 202, EASTERN 215
The Comets shot their season-best score in the match at Meadowbrook G.C. Marra Shook and Alexa Mauer led the squad with 52s, Macie Davison shot a 55 and Rebekah Guthrie shot a 56.
Frankton’s Sidney Dillman was medalist with a 45.
N. MIAMI 235, PERU 248
Libby Rogers led Peru with a 53, followed by Kara Baker (57), Layla Holland and Ali Wilhelm (both 69).
NW 5, DELPHI 1
Jackson Hale netted a hat trick and the Tigers also got goals from Kai Jackson and Matt Polk in a victory at Delphi. Northwestern improved to 1-1 on the season.
WESTERN 1, LOGAN 1
The Panthers struck first when Lucy Weigt scored on a feed by Abigail Fouts in the second half. Logan equalized in the final minute when a free kick put an attacker free one-on-one with Western goalie Anna Bowlby for the equalizer.
Bowlby had four saves for the Panthers, who are 1-2-1.
“I thought second half we came out much improved from the first half,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We were really working on offsides traps so our defensive line was doing those well. First half we were doing a lot of extra running because we were playing back too far.
“Offense, first half was struggling a bit connecting passes and moving off the ball. Second half we did better moving and talking. We got so many more chances second half.”
EASTERN 0, N. MIAMI 0
Eastern battled to a scoreless draw in its season opener at North Miami. Comet ‘keeper Celia Roswog had six saves and Kate Hubbard led the defensive effort.
