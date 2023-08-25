Western’s volleyball team swept Clinton Central in three competitive sets Thursday night at Michigantown. The Panthers (5-1) won 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 to bounce back after falling to Eastern on Wednesday.
Lacy Rathbun had a strong all-around effort for the Panthers, amassing 22 service points, 16 kills and 13 digs. Kenna Smith added nine kills and Caitlin Sylvester six. Kayleigh Turner had 34 assists and served 15 points. Reyce Gibson had 13 digs.
“Rylynn Gibbs did a nice job off the bench,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
“The girls really dug in and showed true grit in this match. We had some great swings.”
EASTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 0
The Comets dispatched Rossville comfortably, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 to move to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Audra Flanary kept the Hornets on their heels with 11 aces. She added eight serve receives and seven kills. Jenna Odle also had seven kills. Jenna Odle and Josie Odle each had 11 assists. Katie Hendricks and Hannah Morrisett each had 11 digs. And Shelby Rice had eight serve receives and five aces.
“It is a lot of fun watching these girls,” Eastern coach Liza Flanary said. “The energy from the home crowd had the girls fired up. They played really well and once again, as you can see from the stats, it was a total team effort.”
BOYS TENNIS
EASTERN 4, DELPHI 1
The Comets (3-3) swept the singles points in a victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Delphi at the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center.
Luke Laubenstein won the No. 1 match 6-1, 6-0. Colton Lindsay won the No. 2 match 6-0, 6-0. And Blake Farkas won the No. 3 match 6-2, 6-1. Eastern’s No. 2 doubles team of Jase Cloum and Jonathan Atherton won 6-1, 6-0.
“I thought we played really well. They got their point at 1 doubles where they put their two best players together,” Eastern coach Shawn Flanary said. He liked the effort of Eastern’s 1 doubles team against that strong Delphi doubles tandem. “I thought we took care of business with the other spots, and it was a great way to open our conference season with a win.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 4, KOKOMO 0
The Purple Tigers moved to 2-1 on the season with a dominant home victory. Kokomo fell to 2-2-1.
