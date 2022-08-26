Western volleyball player Linsay Guge reached a career milestone to highlight the unbeaten Panthers’ 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 victory over Clinton Central on Thursday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Guge came into the evening needing nine digs to reach 1,000 for her career and notched 15 digs to catch and cross the milestone. The Panther senior also served a team-high 23 points.
Also for Western (6-0), Kenzie Broman floored 13 kills and stuffed three blocks, Kenna Smith slammed nine kills and Kayleigh Turner served 18 points and dished 10 assists.
“These girls are really starting to come together,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
MCCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
Defending Class 4A state champion McCutcheon overpowered visiting Kokomo 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 in a North Central Conference match.
Regan McClain and Keihera Lang led the Kats’ attack. Torre Willis led the defense with nine digs.
H. HEIGHTS 3, NW 1
Hamilton Heights went up 2-0 (25-21, 25-20), but Northwestern prevailed 28-26 in the third set to stay alive. But the Huskies won the fourth set in a 29-27 nailbiter for the 3-1 win in Hoosier Conference East Division play.
“Heights has a tough team and our girls battled,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We dug ourselves into a hole at the start of every game but showed a lot of toughness and grit. We were down by more than 10 in the last game early on and took the lead late. Unfortunately we came up short but certainly wasn’t for lack of effort. Really proud of these girls.”
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (6-2, 0-1 HC East) with 20 kills, 21 digs, six blocks and eight service points. Lexi Closson distributed 32 assists, Tori Closson contributed 20 digs and 11 points, Anna Bishir had 12 points and 12 digs and Kendal Ziems had seven kills.
OAK HILL 3, CASS 1
The Golden Eagles outlasted Cass in four competitive sets, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18.
Abbey Hileman made an impact at the net for Cass with five blocks and four kills. Maci Garland had nine kills and served five aces. Haley Miller had 10 digs and Dixie Wagoner nine.
“I felt like this match we battled,” Cass coach Katie Cowell said. “We came ready to play and Oak Hill was very scrappy. Both teams served tough so it was a lot of out-of-system play. It was back and forth all night. I am very proud of how our girls played.
“I felt like Maci had her most consistent match of the season and took some really great swings from the back row, and Abbey was a beast at the net.”
BOYS TENNIS
NW 4, OLE MISS 1
Led by No. 1 singles player Aurel Vonzun’s 6-0, 6-0 win, the Tigers took care of business on the Indians’ courts.
Also for Northwestern, Ian Woods was a 7-5, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles, Clayton Griswold and Ethan Kearney took a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles and A.J. Burkhalter and Hudson Whaley were 6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“This was a good win for us,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “[Vonzun] and both doubles won in dominant fashion. Ian played a really steady match at 3 singles. He got down 3-0 in the first and then got his legs under him after being out [Wednesday], taking 13 of the next 16 games. Really proud of his his fight and ability to diagnose and execute. Blake [Wise] fell just short at 2 singles in a third set super tiebreak against their normal No. 1 singles.
“We had a great week overall and look forward to some solid competition this weekend against Noblesville and New Palestine.”
CASS 3, WESTERN 2
Noah Preston and Bryon Hurst prevailed 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a three-hour battle at No. 1 doubles to lift the Kings past the visiting Panthers.
Also for the Kings, Ethan Johnson was a 7-5, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles and Jensen Burrous was a 6-4, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles.
For Western, Evan Butcher took a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles and James Paden and Jonah Raab teamed for a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
Kokomo ran into a buzzsaw in the form of No. 2-ranked Harrison. The Raiders took 6-0, 6-0 wins at all three singles points and dropped just five games combined in the doubles points in winning the North Central Conference match at Harrison.
“I know the scores don’t show it, but we played them much better than we did last year,” Kokomo coach Travis Taflinger said. “They beat [No. 1] Carmel [Wednesday] night and are probably the best team in the state. The goal was to get better and improve and we did that. Our entire team, JV and varsity, played hard the whole match to the finish. We now know what the best looks like and have to keep developing our tennis program to compete with teams like Harrison.”
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 7, TC 0
Eli Falkenberg and Owen Duff led the way as the Class A No. 10-ranked Cougars breezed past the Trojans in a Hoosier Heartland Conference match at Sharpsville. Falkenberg scored three goals and dished an assist and Duff had one goal and three assists.
Also for Carroll (5-0, 2-0 HHC), Owen Wise, Jace Hollinger and Landon Brovont had a goal apiece, Noah Falkenberg had three assists and Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
WESTERN 11, TIPTON 0
Seth Baker, Lucas Pitzer and Parker Cox provided plenty of firepower as the Panthers rolled to an 11-0 win in a Hoosier Conference match at Tipton.
Baker scored three goals and dished four assists, Pitzer had three goals and one assist and Cox contributed two goals and three assists.
Also for Western (2-3, 1-0 HC), Carlos Munoz Cuart had a goal and an assist, Graysen Neer and Aiden Quillen had a goal apiece and Adam Turner had an assist.
GIRLS GOLF
LOGAN 173, NW 182, TWIN LAKES 213
Jocelyn Smith shot 39 to lead Northwestern in the three-team match at Dykeman Park. Berkley Wray (45), Maranda Padfield (46) and Audrey Leicht (54) followed for the Tigers.
NOBLESVILLE 178, TIPTON 215, GC 221
Tipton’s Lacie Logan shot a 3-over 38 to win medalist in the three-team match with Noblesville and Greenfield-Central at Harbour Trees.
Josie Butler was second low for Tipton with a 49, Sophia Walker shot 63 and Lucy Lightfoot and Claire Orcutt shot 65s.
“With realignment, we had a chance to see our new sectional course. Obviously we had some struggles, but I thought we had an overall good day. Harbour Trees is new and we really went in to the match blind,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said.
“Lacie really played well and she continues to just be solid. Really proud of the round she had.”
