Western’s girls golf squad shot a 170 on the par-36 front side at Chippendale G.C. Thursday afternoon to outdistance Tipton (213) as the Hoosier Conference and sectional rivals got their match in just ahead of the weather.
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer shot a 35 to take medalist honors. Kylee Duncan and Natalie Nutt added 44s for the Panthers and Ava Williamson shot 47.
“Elizabeth’s playing very well. One-under par and she’s there almost all the time,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “She’s right around par most of the time. She’s getting ready for the tournament time, so are we, trying to get ready for the tournament, trying to get better.”
Mercer edged Tipton No. 1 Lucy Quigley by two shots in a head-to-head matchup.
“Oh, they love that,” Hoppes said of the Mercer-Quigley matchup. “That’s an excellent match. Two very good golfers.”
Quigley shot a 37 to lead Tipton, Lacie Logan shot 46, Hailey Mumaw 65 and Sophia Walker 66.
Tipton coach Jason Bales said it was “certainly not our best day in terms of score. I thought Lucy had another solid round. She and Mercer both played well. Certainly some great shots in that pairing.”
EASTERN 218, PERU 236
The Comets topped Peru at Rock Hollow G.C. to improve to 9-3 on the season. Eastern’s Alexa Maurer was medalist with a 51. Also for the Comets, Rebekah Guthrie shot 53, Emily Giles 56 and Jenna Hendricks 58.
For Peru, Kara Baker led with a 54, Clair Prior shot 57, Madi Nero shot a personal-best 62, and Ali Wilhelm shot 63.
LOGAN 172, NW 182, TWIN LAKES 210
Audrey Koetter led the Tigers with a 3-over 39 in the three-team match at Dykeman Park.
Jocelyn Smith (46), Berkley Wray (46) and Audrey Leicht (51) followed for the Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
WESTERN 3, CL. CENTRAL 1
Led by Kayleigh Turner’s 23 service points and 14 assists, the Panthers handled the Bulldogs in four sets (25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 25-10) at Michigantown.
Also for Western, Lily Long served 17 points, Kenzie Broman floored 10 kills, McKenna Smith and Lacy Rathbun combined for another 10 kills and Linsay Guge had 19 digs.
“It was a good night for us. Everyone pitched in and got the job done,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
EASTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 1
The Comets beat the visiting Hornets 3-1 (25-19, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16) to begin defense of their Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
Jenna Odle led Eastern’s attack with 17 kills. Kate Harrison backed her with 11 kills and Trista Rice had seven kills. Emma Sandlin fed the hitters and finished with 40 assists. Rice served 13 points, Sandlin and Makenna Titus had 12 points each and Harrison had 10 points. Rice and Sandlin had four aces apiece.
Defensively, Titus had 23 serve receptions and 18 digs, Odle stuffed six blocks and also had 11 serve receptions and nine digs and Rice had 11 serve receptions and seven digs.
“Really proud of the girls. They are doing a great job of playing together,” coach Missy Mavrick said.
OAK HILL 3, CASS 1
Visiting Oak Hill bested Cass in four games, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-12.
Cana Jones led the Kings with seven kills, 17 digs and two aces. Haley Miller added seven kills, 15 assists and seven digs. Kendal Johnson added six kills, 14 assists and three aces. Elly Logan collected four aces and 15 digs. Ashlee Lindley added 12 digs.
“This was a tough loss,” Cass coach Katie Easter said. “It was senior night and Oak Hill showed up to play. They are a great team, but I thought we had our best match of my coaching career the first set. We had almost no errors and played so well as a team. If we figure out how to keep that momentum and mentality every point and set, we will be unstoppable.
“Despite the outcome, I’m proud of the things we did [Thursday]. We are continuing to get better and I think we will be a strong contender in the postseason.”
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Mavericks overpowered the Kats 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-5) in North Central Conference play.
Abby Hansen led Kokomo with four kills. Jada Claire Broomfield had three kills and six digs. Mia Federspill contributed seven assists. Keihera Lang had two blocks.
BOYS TENNIS
EASTERN 5, DELPHI 0
The Comets (2-5) scored a convincing victory at Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Delphi.
Eastern No. 1 singles player Myer Miller set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. At No. 2 singles, Zhayne Kelly won 6-3, 6-1, and at No. 3, Jase Cloum won 6-4, 6-2. In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Ian Haley and Levi Lapp won 6-3, 6-1, and the No. 2 squad of Joe White and Eli Bowyer won 6-1, 6-1.
“Incredibly proud of this group going on the road and getting a big 5-0 win to open conference play,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “This was a great team effort.”
BOYS SOCCER
CARROLL 8, TC 0
Owen Duff continued his scoring tear to lead Carroll past Tri-Central in HHC play. Duff scored five goals for the second straight game. The Cougar junior has 15 goals through five games.
Also for Carroll (4-1, 2-0 HHC), Will Eldridge scored two goals, Aydrial Taylor scored a goal, Noah Falkenberg had four assists, Tanner Turnpaugh had two assists and Owen Wise and Mason Ray had one helper each. Cohen Miller had one save in goal.
