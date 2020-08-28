Northwestern’s boys soccer team led 3-0 at halftime and scored six more times after the break to club Kokomo 9-0 Thursday night at Walter Cross Field.
Northwestern attacker Jackson Hale was involved in seven goals and Zam Miller five. Hale scored a hat trick and had four assists. Zam Miller had two goals and three assists. Wes Miller scored twice, and Quentin Yeakel and Drew Bowser each scored once.
“I thought we came out a little soft, a little flat footed. We only scored three in the first half, we weren’t moving the ball around, we were kind of playing down to the level of the opponent a little bit, then we regrouped, came out firing in the second half,” NW coach Aaron Longgood said.
“We’re showing a good team bond and togetherness right now. We’re moving the ball better than any soccer team in the county. We’re possessing the ball at the next level. I’m a little disappointed that we aren’t ranked yet this year. We’re making it known to the rest of the state that Northwestern Tiger soccer is back and that we’re coming for everybody.”
For Kokomo (0-3) goalie Joey McConnell had 25 saves.
“We came out flat and they came out with energy, that was the game,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “Their No. 2, Jackson Hale, is a pretty decent player on the ball, but other than that it was really the slow start, being on the back foot [that hurt us].”
WESTERN 5, TIPTON 1
Ray Weigt scored two goals for the Panthers while Eli Johnson, Lucas Pitzer and Nolan Kessler each scored once. Pitzer, Jethro Parado and Seth Baker dished assists.
CARROLL 6, TC 0
Noah Falkenberg scored four goals to highlight Carroll’s 6-0 victory over Tri-Central.
Ethan Duff and Owen Duff added a goal apiece for the Cougars, who improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
EASTBROOK 8, EASTERN 0
Eastern ‘keeper Kyle McCreary finished with 16 saves and Lucas Stout and Aden McClain combined for three non-goalie saves. Eastern managed just two shots on goal.
“This was our first game with 11 [players], but an injury in the first 20 minutes to Caiden Kendall put us a man down,” Eastern coach Todd Stout said. “Eastbrook was then able to control possession and work the ball to get get good looks and through balls. We adjusted by putting five in the back line which slowed their attack, but they were able to get a lot of looks at the goal.
“I like the attitude the team continues to have to want to improve and get better even when getting very little reprieve without subs and playing at a man disadvantage.”
OAK HILL 9, TAYLOR 0
Goalie Truman Howerton had 19 saves for Taylor’s co-ed squad, which fell to 0-2.
“They scored within the first 15-20 seconds, they kind of pushed the ball right up the field and that set the whole tone for the game,” Taylor co-coach Kirk Wiley said. “They had a lot better possession than we did. Their speed was really tough for us, so we’ve got to regroup and get ready to play again next week.”
GIRLS SOCCER
NW 3, KOKOMO 0
Avery Rooze had a goal and an assist and Joan Easter and Ashlyn Johnson also hit the net in the Tigers’ 3-0 victory over the Wildkats.
Madison Carpenter had five saves for Kokomo (2-3)
“We got a chance to watch Northwestern [in] advance and recognized that their transitional third was a little more consistent than ours,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. Trying to turn the tide in that area of the field was a priority. “I think our girls did a great job of taking the pressure that Northwestern had … and gave ourselves the chance to become the stronger team.”
BOYS TENNIS
WESTERN 3, CASS 2
The Panthers rallied for three-set wins at three different points to pull off the unlikely win.
Matt Tuchscherer posted a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles. Parker Dean and Dylan Collins took a 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. And Mitchell Dean and Arie Lowe prevailed 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
“Lost all five first sets so I can’t even describe how happy I was to see us fight back and force third sets in three matches,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “Could have easily been 0-5, but we battled back and fought hard.”
For Cass, Jack Salyers was a 6-1, 6-4 winner at No. 1 singles and Ethan Johnson was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles.
HARRISON 5, KOKOMO 0
The Wildkats dropped to 1-1 in North Central Conference West Division play and 4-2 overall in a loss at No. 21-ranked Harrison. The strongest point for the Kats was No. 2 doubles, where Miki Sanchez and Brandon Hansen fell 7-5, 6-3.
“The boys played well, we were just outmatched,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Jon [Callane, No. 1 singles] had a good match, incredible points, high-level play, the kid just outplayed him. [He was] a little better, especially on the big points. Both doubles points were a little competitive. We’ve just got to get sharper, a little better. We’ve got some things to work on.”
OLE MISS 3, NW 2
Northwestern’s two points came in contrasting styles. The No. 2 doubles team of Tate Mullens and Ethan Kearney pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout while No. 1 singles player Cole Wise prevailed in a marathon — 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-1), 10-8.
“We had this one circled on the schedule. We knew it was going to be tough and it played out that way,” Northwestern co-coach Matt Woods said. “Tate and Ethan just dominated from start to finish and were off pretty quick.
“Our singles guys really did a nice job of fighting for every point,” he added. “One stood out from the rest and that was Cole Wise at 1 singles. He played probably the best match I have seen him play. He was so resilient. We were so proud of his performance.”
Mississinewa improved to 3-0 against Howard County teams. The Indians beat beat Kokomo 3-2 and beat Western 4-1. Coincidentally, Kokomo’s points against Ole Miss also came at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.
“Mississinewa has a talented group of guys that gave us a challenge. All we can do is take [Thursday’s] successes and failures and learn from both,” Woods said.
DELPHI 5, EASTERN 0
Eastern No. 1 singles player Zhayne Kelly dropped a 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 decision in the most competitive point of the match, which was the Comets’ HHC opener.
“Zhayne is a sophomore playing in a big spot. He will only learn and get better this year,” coach Tricia Anderson said. “The other guys gave a good effort.”
PERU 4, TAYLOR 1
Peru got straight-set victories from singles players Ian Potts and Ben Beckman, and the No. 1 doubles team of Pete Polk and Lucas Slagel. The doubles tandem won 6-1, 6-1, and the two singles players combined to drop just one game.
For Taylor, No. 3 singles player Nathan Keene won 6-0, 6-2.
GIRLS GOLF
WESTERN 154, TIPTON INC.
Western’s Mady Smith set the pace with a smooth even-par 35 to take medalist honors and lead a strong showing from the No. 16-ranked Panthers on the front side of Tipton Municipal. Ella Williamson and Elizabeth mercer each shot 39, and Kylee Duncan shot 41.
“I like those scores real well,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Mady played an extremely good round. She had two birdies, two bogies and the rest are pars. I think that is her low ever in four years. She was real steady the whole day, and the rest of them are there. We’re starting to go where we want to go.
“We just played excellent [Thursday] night and we love it.”
For Tipton, Lucy Quigley shot 38, Emma Crawford 42 and Lacie Logan 43.
“This is always a fun and competitive match,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Obviously we have some work to do, but this is a great gauge against a quality sectional and conference opponent.”
TAYLOR 251, MARION INC.
Emma Good led the Titans with a 55 in the match at Meshingomesia G.C. Kayla Martin (62), Olivia Keith (63) and Chloe McKay (71) followed for the Titans.
“All of the girls actually struck the ball well for such a tough course, it was the fast greens and their putting that killed their scores,” Taylor coach Laura Worthington said.
Marion’s Bailey Grieves was medalist.
EASTERN 223, PERU 224
The Comets edged the Bengal Tigers by a single stroke in a match at Chippendale G.C.
Rebekah Guthrie led Eastern with a 51, Alexa Maurer shot a 54, Jenna Hendricks had a 56 and Kiersten Helton had a 58.
Peru’s Libby Rogers was medalist with a 47. Also for the Tigers, Kara Baker shot 52, Layla Holland shot 62 and Ali Wilhelm shot 63.
VOLLEYBALL
EASTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 0
The visiting Comets swept Rossville 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 in Eastern’s Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
Emma Sandlin directed the offense with 34 assists and added 11 service points, including five aces. Loralei Evans had 13 kills while Kate Harrison and Jaeleigh Secrease had eight apiece. Adalyn Downing gadded 10 service points.
On defense, Evans had 11 serve receptions and Trista Rice had 10. Harrison had nine digs and Rice seven.
“We also had great contributions from Arie Turner, Jenna Odle and Neely McKnight,” Eastern coach Missy Mavrick said. “Great job overall by all the girls. The girls worked together to pull off the win.”
WESTERN 3, LOGAN 1
The Panthers hosted the Berries for senior night. The Panthers prevailed in four, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
Hilary Merica led the Panthers’ attack with a career-high 24 kills. Linsay Guge served 29 points and Taylor Scott sparked the defense with 10 digs.
“It was a great night to celebrate our seniors,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.
H. HEIGHTS 3, NW 0
Hamilton Heights overpowered Northwestern in three (25-12, 25-14, 25-20) in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup.
McKenna Layden led Northwestern with 10 kills and five digs. Leah Carter had five kills, Jaci Elson distributed 11 assists and Tori Closson had 14 digs.
S’WOOD 3, PERU 0
Southwood beat the Bengals 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 in Three Rivers Conference play.
Cate Wolfe dished nine assists and had four service points (with two aces) for the Bengals. Talor Colter had six service points (two aces).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.