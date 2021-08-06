Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer won medalist and the No. 15-ranked Panthers took second place in the team competition in West Lafayette’s girls golf invitational Thursday on Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
Lake Central edged Western by two shots, 346-348, for the team title. Northwestern (366) followed in third place and Logansport (376) and Lafayette Jeff (378) rounded out the top five in the 14-team field. Tipton (423) was 13th.
Mercer fired a 1-over 73 to take first place individually. Tipton senior Lucy Quigley was runner-up with a 74 and Northwestern senior Audrey Koetter was third with a 76.
“Mercer played about as well as I’ve ever seen her play,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “She played very smart golf.”
Backing Mercer for the Panthers were Kylee Duncan (89), Ava Williamson (93) and Natalie Nutt (93).
“We need to get our putting straightened out and our short games,” Hoppes said. “Most of them are striking the ball well.”
Lake Central put together four scores between 84-89 to edge Western for the title. The teams could see each other again in the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
Northwestern made a 34-shot improvement from its season opener Tuesday at Plymouth. The Tigers counted Koetter’s 76, Jocelyn Smith’s 93, Berkley Wray’s 97 and Alexa Manis’ 100.
“We played a lot better. I think we got the nerves out Tuesday,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said. “I have to give a shoutout to my daughter, Audrey. I’m really proud of her for breaking 80 for the first time. She played great.
“This can be a confidence builder for the team for the rest of the season.”
Tipton had a nice 1-2 punch with Quigley and Lacie Logan. The latter shot 83 and took fifth place.
EASTERN 197, CASS 227
Led by medalist Alexa Maurer, the Comets beat the Kings at Logansport G.C. to improve to 2-0.
Mauer posted a score of 46. Rebekah Guthrie backed her with a 47 and Eastern also counted Cora Bartrum’s 51 and Macie Davison’s 53.
MAC 174, PIONEER INC.
Led by medalist Ava Snyder, the Braves won their season opener at Pond View G.C. Snyder fired a 40. The Braves also counted Miranda Stoll’s 43, Courtney Stoll’s 44 and Daisy Williams’ 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.