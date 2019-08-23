Northwestern’s boys tennis team had a battle on its hands in defeating Eastern 5-0 at Northwestern High School Thursday.
The Tigers’ No. 1 singles player Cole Wise won in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, but Northwestern’s No. 2 singles player Adam Morrow and No. 3 singles player Caden Gaier each had to go three sets to get their wins. Morrow was tops with a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win, and Gaier won 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.
In the doubles matches, Northwestern’s No. 1 doubles team of Will Lovelace and Tate Mullens needed an opening-set tiebreaker before winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Addison Homer and Ethan Kearney won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.
“[I am] really happy for our guys to get a win against an experienced lineup that had six seniors,” Northwestern coach Matt Woods said. “It’s big for our young guys to compete against that experience and come out on top. It was a solid fight and we got tested at a couple of spots.
“We have some growing to do as far as in-match adjustments. [Also], we got away from what was working in some of the spots [Thursday] and let them battle back. [Eastern] did a nice job of coming back when they got down. We need to mature a little bit, and keep the pressure on and not let up. Overall, it was a nice win for us. Hopefully, we can build on a little momentum right now.”
WESTERN 3, LAFAYETTE JEFF 2
The Panthers got a match-clinching victory from Clayton Shanks and Braden Freeman at No. 1 doubles to move to 3-0 on the season. The Shanks-Freeman combo nearly fought got of a hole in the first set, then climbed out in the second set to turn a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 match their way.
“The 1 doubles team got down 1-4 in every set except for the third set,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “It was two games away and eight points away from losing the match, the entire team match for us, and then they came back and won. I think that speaks to the resiliency of those guys. It’s two seniors, so I think experience comes into play there. It’s awesome. I was really proud of those guys for fighting through.”
Western also got a 6-4, 6-3 win from Matt Tuchscherer at No. 2 singles, and a 6-2, 6-2 win from the No. 2 doubles team of Carter Condo and Dylan Collins.
“We had one guy out of our varsity lineup so it took a full team effort,” Quinn said. “Most everybody was playing a different position. The fact that we could have one of our core players out and still beat a really good team speaks to the amount of good players we have on the roster.”
MISSISSINEWA 3, KOKOMO 2
The Wildkats (2-1) got wins from the top two singles positions as Jon Callane won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 and Pablo Ketterer won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
“It was a dogfight. It was one of those close matches that could have gone either way,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “I feel kind of bad for [No. 3 singles player] Jackson Richards. After a really tight 7-5 first set, he sprained his ankle in the second set at 2-1 [down]. Both doubles spots competed. Two doubles were really close to forcing a third set.
“Mississinewa is a nice team. We knew it was going to be a tough test but our boys played well.”
MACONAQUAH 5, MANCHESTER 0
Maconaquah easily shut down Manchester in winning three matches in straight sets.
The Braves’ No. 1 singles player Cole Borden and No. 3 singles player Hayden Maiben won 6-0, 6-0, and Maconaquah’s No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays came out on top 6-0, 6-1.
Maconaquah’s No. 2 singles player Mason Yoars had to go three sets before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, and the No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey also had to go three sets before winning 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
PERU 5, HUNTINGTON NORTH 0
The Tigers handled the Vikings with straight set wins in singles action as Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Bradley Ryan were winners. The Tigers’ doubles team of Christopher Dicken and Bradley Ryan also won in straight sets. Peru’s other doubles team of Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker had to go three sets before getting the win.
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, LOGAN 0
The Purple Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season by dispatching Logansport 25-17, 25-17, 25-11.
Madison Layden had 19 kills, seven assists, a dozen digs and seven service points for Northwestern. Klair Merrell had 10 service points, eight digs and six kills. Kendal Rooze had 22 assists, eight service points and six digs. McKenna Layden had 10 service points, three kills and six digs. And Lexy Robinson had 10 digs and three kills.
“Our hitters were moving well and passing was better,” NW coach Kathie Layden said. “We served extremely well and Kendal Rooze made great decisions with her sets. Our offense really put pressure on them and kept them from running their sets. Madison was able to do a good job of mixing up her hits, which was really effective.”
MAC 3, PERU 0
The Braves jumped out quickly on Peru and posted a 25-7, 25-19, 25-23 victory over their Miami County rivals at Maconaquah. Mac is 2-0 on the season.
Emily Bowyer posted a strong all-around match with 17 kills, 10 service points, 16 digs and 15 service receptions. Lilly Maple added 15 digs, 10 receptions and four points. Aubree Dedaker had eight points, five kills and a dozen receptions. Taylor Roesler had four blocks. Averi Miller had seven digs. Rafaela Reitz led the Mac serving effort with 19 points including five aces to go with seven kills. And Brooke Borden had six kills.
“Our girls did a nice job of moving and communicating in the first set and then we just began to get a little too comfortable in our defense,” Mac coach Jessica Metcalf said. “I reminded the girls that this is a best-out-of-five and we need to finish!”
WESTERN 3, MISSISSINEWA 1
The Panthers won a tight match 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15. Hilary Merica led the offense with 16 kills and Halle Rezo led the back row with 25 digs.
“Super proud of the front row play of Meg Tuberty, Abby Guge, Taylor Berry and Hayley Scott,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said. “The overall team stepped up and played well.”
GIRLS GOLF
FRANKFORT 217, TAYLOR 263
Emma Good shot 64 to lead the Titans at Frankfort Commons G.C. Lilly Parker added a 65, Kayla Martin shot 66 and Olivia Keith 70. Frankfort’s Sydney Ceasar was medalist with a 46.
“Right now, you always take one step forward and three steps back, and right now we’re three steps back,” Taylor coach Laura Worthington said. “Next practice, we’re back to fundamentals.”
PERU 207, NORTH MIAMI 239
Peru’s Elaina Sylvian was medalist with a 49 at Rock Hollow Golf Course. Other scores for Peru were Clair Prior (51), Kara Baker (52) and Kayla Nance (55).
GIRLS SOCCER
WESTERN 9, LOGANSPORT 0
Sophie Weigt scored a hat trick, Maddy Parr and Lucy Weigt each scored two and Audrey Rassel and Maisy Harlow had one each as the Panthers opened a 3-0 lead at halftime, then got sharper in the second half.
Sophie Weigt had three assists and teamed with Sammie Garber to set up another goal. Sammie Garber had another assist, Liza Szerdy had two assists, Madison Cook had one and Brooklyn Garber and Parr combined to set up another goal. Mady Beechy had two saves.
“It was a good bounce-back win from [Wednesday] night when we played Harrison and lost 3-0,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “We were hoping for this kind of game where we could just get our passing quicker and better touches on the ball and get some offensive momentum going, and we really came through with that.
“I liked how we were moving the ball even better second half once we settled into the game. We started spreading our passes and chances out and getting more players involved.”
EASTERN 4, NORTH MIAMI 1
Eastern opened the season with a three-goal win over North Miami.
The Comets’ Heidi Williams scored three goals and assisted on the fourth goal, which was scored by Lydia Hertzog. Olivia Ellis and Bernie Mendoza each had an assist, and Eastern’s goalkeeper Cecilia Roswog had four saves.
BOYS SOCCER
WESTERN 3, KOKOMO 0
Dominic Bauer set up Ray Weigt for the opening goal and the Panthers took a 1-0 lead into halftime in the opener for both teams. Western added goals from Nolan Kessler and another by Ray Weigt in the second half to win their first game under the new lights at Western. Adam Barber had six saves for Western.
“I really want to highlight our defensive guys because they really generated a lot into the midfield and up front to create a lot of opportunities,” Western coach Mike Roe said. “Brandon Cochran had a phenomenal game at right back. The rest of the boys did a nice job, but he really had a standout game.”
Joey McConnell had five saves for Kokomo.
“I thought my games played hard but critical, critical errors in the defensive third – which they capitalized on – that was kind of the difference,” Kokomo coach Aaron Blessing said. “We really just struggled to connect passes. The game became very direct. It wasn’t an effective use of that style for us.”
NORTHWESTERN 4, DELPHI 1
Northwestern moved to 2-0 with the win against Delphi.
Drew Bowser led The Tigers with two goals. Ky Berry and Patrick Bath each added a goal. Bath and Max Garro each had an assist, and goalie Vance Rogers had five saves.
“The guys played a great game,” NW coach Michael Goodrich said. “We worked hard, and glad to get the season off on the right foot.”
MACONAQUAH 6, TAYLOR 0
Maconaquah took an early 2-0 lead into halftime as Alex Smith scored both goals, and the Braves kept the pressure on the Titans’ defense in the second half with four goals.
“[We] controlled the ball the majority of the game, and continued to apply pressure with great passing,” Maconaquah coach Bob Jones said. “The defense, which held Caston scoreless was again led by Nolyn Tubb, Elijah Alvarado and Bauer Maple.”
Smith added his third goal in the second half. Bryant Teegardin added two goals, and Caleb Winegardner came up with the final goal.
Taylor (0-1) opened its season on the road with a loss to a Maconaquah (2-0) team that has two games under its belt.
“It was our first game of the season, and I saw a few bright spots,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “We had five guys playing for the first time in high school soccer, and overall, we played pretty well for our first game out. We also had only 11 guys playing right now.”
Taylor goalie keeper Truman Howerton had 15 saves.
