Western’s boys tennis squad didn’t drop a set in a 5-0 victory over Lewis Cass on Thursday on Western’s courts.
Palmer Harrell won the No. 1 singles match 6-4, 6-3, Braden Freeman posted a clean 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, and Matt Tuchscherer won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Clayton Shanks and Jacob Jansen won 6-2, 6-2, and the No. 2 team of Connor Beeler and Carter Condo won 6-0, 6-2.
“This was definitely a match that we had circled on the calendar because we lost to them last year in a very tight match,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “It was good for the guys to get that win back in our favor.”
Quinn said all of the Panthers who lined up Thursday were on the squad last season when Western lost to Cass. The Panthers have improved since then.
“They’re just more experienced,” Quinn said. “Obviously general improvement — they’re hitting better serves, hitting better groundstrokes — but they’re playing much smarter tennis and controlling the court more with their positioning and such.”
MAC 5, BLACKFORD 0
The Braves didn’t drop a set in rolling to victory at Blackford. Mac No. 1 singles player Cole Borden, No. 2 player Mason Yoars, No. 3 player Hayden Maiben and the No. 2 doubles team of Tyler Thayer and Walker Hays each won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Yoars and Brennan Bailey won 6-2, 6-2.
HARRISON 4, KOKOMO 1
Harrison prevailed in a pair of nail-biters to swing the North Central Conference match in its favor. At No. 2 singles, the Raiders won 7-6, 7-5. And at No. 2 doubles, they won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Kokomo’s lone point came at No. 1 doubles where Jackson Richards and Ty Lauderbaugh posted a 6-4, 6-3 win.
“It was a tight match. A different day, it could go our way,” Kokomo coach Shawn Flanary said. “Just phenomenal tennis at 1 and 2 singles — dogfights. Pablo [Ketterer at No. 2 singles] played his heart out in a three-hour match. Harrison has three all-state-caliber singles players coming in this year [as freshmen] and we were right there with them. They were just a tick better.”
Kokomo dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the NCC’s West Division.
PERU 5, TAYLOR 0
The Bengal Tigers swept the Titans with singles points from Ryan Smith, Leif Astrup and Brad Ryan and doubles points from the team of Greysen Spohn and Christopher Dicken and the team of Ben Beckman and Gabe Baker.
DELPHI 5, EASTERN 0
Shorthanded Eastern dropped its Hoosier Heartland Conference opener on the road to league newcomer Delphi.
“We were without two of our varsity guys due to illness. I had to run a different lineup in three positions,” Eastern coach Tricia Anderson said, noting No. 3 singles and the two doubles spots had different players. “Delphi has a strong team with a lot of depth so I’m not saying the outcome would have been different, but any time you have to change things up in three out of five positions, that hurts.
“I was proud of the guys for adjusting and playing where I asked them to, especially the JV guys who had to step in.”
VOLLEYBALL
NW 3, H. HEIGHTS 0
Northwestern swept visiting Hamilton Heights in three (25-22, 25-21, 25-13) to improve to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division.
Madison Layden led the Tigers with her typical all-around play. The two-time all-state player finished with 22 kills, 16 assists, 15 digs and two blocks. McKenna Layden floored 11 kills and stuffed three blocks.
Kendal Rooze, the Tigers’ other all-stater, had 25 assists, nine digs and six service points. Klair Merrell floored eight kills and also had 16 digs and 15 points. Lexy Robinson had six kills and 12 digs. And Emma Byrum served eight points.
“It always good to start off the conference play with a win,” coach Kathie Layden said. “We had a great crowd, fantastic atmosphere, and you could tell the girls were having fun. Hamilton Heights is a tough team and we got off to a slow start the first two games. Our defense and effort were on high display.”
EASTERN 3, ROSSVILLE 0
Eastern handled visiting Rossville 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 for a 1-0 start in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Loralei Evans floored 21 kills attack to lead the Comets’ attack. She also had 14 serve receptions and six blocks.
Also for Eastern (6-3 overall), McKenzie Cooper had 10 kills, Allie Bratcher had six kills, Emma Sandlin had 30 assists, 11 service points and nine digs, and Grace Kuhlman had 24 serve receptions, 15 digs and 10 points.
“We have played nine matches the last two weeks. I am proud of the girls for pushing through and getting the win [Thursday],” coach Missy Mavrick said.
WESTERN 3, CL. CENTRAL 1
Western beat Clinton Central 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16 on the Bulldogs’ court.
Hilary Merica floored 13 kills to lead the Panthers’ attack. Sadie Harding had 19 assists and Linsay Guge served 22 points.
Western coach Jessica Oliver liked how her squad bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to Eastern.
“We played much better team ball this evening. It was good heading into our busy week next week,” she said.
MAC 3, LOGAN 2
Maconaquah outlasted Logansport in five (25-16, 21-25, 25-16, 25-27, 15-13) in the Berry Bowl.
Emily Bowyer led Mac’s attack with 26 kills. Brooke Borden and Taylor Roesler followed with 10 apiece. Averi Miller provided the setting and finished with 50 assists. Rafaela Rietz served a team-high 14 points and Miller followed with 13.
Defensively, Lilly Maple recorded 46 digs, Bowyer had 33 and Rietz had 29.
McCUTCHEON 3, KOKOMO 0
The visiting Mavericks took a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 victory.
Jada-Clare Broomfield had 15 digs for the Wildkats (0-7) and Sarah Stonebraker had nine. Correll Heath had 21 assists and six digs. Mae Brandon notched seven kills, Jada Moore six and Malori Nichols five.
“Our girls responded well after an injury in warmups changed our lineup and I thought we played pretty well,” Kokomo coach Jason Watson said. “We passed well, we just still had trouble putting the ball away and getting consistent blocks. But our energy was good and our effort was good.”
BOYS SOCCER
NW 4, KOKOMO 2
Ethan Collins set up Nathan Bennett for Northwestern’s first goal in the opening half, then Collins scored the go-ahead goal on a Patrick Bath corner kick to put the Tigers ahead for good in the second half. Bennett added a second goal and Drew Bowser also scored. Vance Rogers had nine stops in goal for the Tigers (4-2)
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
“It was the first time we’ve beat Kokomo in a very long time,” NW coach Michael Goodrich said. “Being down 1-0, the mental toughness to come back from that — I was very impressed with that.
“We moved the ball well offensively. We finished when we had opportunities.”
Gabriel Araujo Lague and David Anderson-Penn scored for Kokomo (1-3). Anjelo Flores had an assist and Joey McConnell nine saves.
Kokomo coch Aaron Blessing called it a “tough game. Gabe played amazing box to box, just created a ton of opportunities for us.”
WESTERN 4, TIPTON 0
Western got a pair of goals from Noah Stranahan and one each from John Maher and Nolan Kessler in winning a non-conference game between Hoosier Conference rivals. Kessler, Brandon Cochran, Maher and Ray Weigt each had an assist, and Adam Barber made one save for the Panthers (4-0).
EASTERN 0, EASTBROOK 0
Kyle McCreary made six stops in goal for the Comets in a scoreless tie at Eastbrook.
“We still need to work on passing the ball a little better,” Eastern coach John VanMatre said. “They’re a pretty quick, physical team, we’re a pretty quick, physical team. It was a stalemate.”
VanMatre praised the Eastern defensive line.
“The backline of Evan Dean, Ethan Henry and Lucas Stout played stifling defense,” he said.
OAK HILL 11, TAYLOR 0
Owen Shimer had 25 saves for the Titans, who fell to 0-2. The Titans went the whole game with 10 players.
“Oak Hill’s good. They possess the ball really well and made us chase them all around the field and we got tired,” Taylor coach Kirk Wiley said. “I saw some good things from some of my guys, especially guys who this is their second game ever of high school experience. Saw some positive things, but still have a lot of work to do.”
GIRLS SOCCER
KOKOMO 3, NW 0
Wildkat forward Nicole Burdette was involved in all three Kokomo goals. She scored the opening goal for a 1-0 lead for Kokomo at halftime, drew a foul in the second half that set up Maya James to score a free kick, and then Burdette iced the game with a goal seven minutes before the end at Northwestern.
Kate Mayfield had four saves for the Kats (3-0-1).
“We looked incredibly slow, incredibly tired and beaten up after that Marion game [on Tuesday],” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “I praise my girls for piecing together whatever they had left, fighting through soreness and giving what they had. I’m very proud of them.”
TAYLOR 3, MAC 1
Alison Pemberton scored twice and Fallon Shane netted a goal as the Titans won on the road. Sydney Boley and Lynzey Butzin each had an assist and Mady Delgado had two saves.
The Titans improved to 1-1 after a loss to Rossville. In both games, the Titans gave up a goal in the latter part of the opening half, but the Titans’ response was better this time around.
“We played Rossville the other night and it was the same thing ... we gave up the tying goal within five minutes of the end of the first half, and the difference is second half we did so much better than we did against Rossville,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “I was really happy we survived the last 20 minutes of the first half, and the second half it was like we came out a completely different team. We only gave up two shots the last 40 minutes, I think they counted us for 14 or something like that the second half. We just responded so much better.
“We had really good play from everybody. I was really happy with everybody.”
GIRLS GOLF
TIPTON 192, WESTERN 193, KOKOMO 200
The match at the Kokomo Country Club featured three teams expected to contend for the Western Sectional title on Sept. 28 at Chippendale G.C. The Blue Devils prevailed by one shot over Western with Kokomo not far behind.
“I thought this would be a tight contest,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “It is always fun to compete with these two.”
Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott and Tipton’s Lucy Quigley were co-medalists after shooting 1-over 37s.
For Tipton, Amaya Stowers (48), Emma Crawford (51) and Lacie Logan (56) rounded out the Blue Devils’ winning team score.
“The wind was certainly a factor, and scores reflect that,” Bales said. “Lucy had a really good round and Amaya played very well, and on a day when we needed a boost. That for us is very encouraging.”
Western’s top scores came from Ella Williamson (47), Mady Smith (47) and Megan Hill (49) with Kylee Duncan and Hannah Delrymple following with 50s.
After Parrott, Kokomo also counted Elizabeth Lytle’s 53, Layla Andrysiak’s 53 and Haley Salinas’ 57.
TWIN LAKES 190, NW 196, LOGAN 199
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter was co-medalist in the match at Dykeman Park G.C. with a 43.
Kristin Piel (47), Mollie Habig (53) and Leah Parrott (53) followed for the Tigers.
PERU 201, EASTERN 229
Led by medalist Kayla Nance, Peru topped Eastern at Rock Hollow. Nance carded a 47.
Kara Baker (50), Elaina Sylvain (50) and Libby Rogers (54) followed for the Bengals.
Eastern’s scores came from Gwyn Zirkle (56), Alexandra Martin (57), Marra Shook (58) and Bekah Guthrie (58).
H. HEIGHTS 198, MAC 199, CASS 240
Andrea Hair led Cass with a score of 54 and teammates Jordan Henry, Jordyn Hensley and Lauren Hileman each shot 62 at Bear Slide G.C.
“Tough course for us,” Cass coach Charlie Jones said.
