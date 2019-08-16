Tipton's girls golf team beat Hoosier Conference rival Hamilton Heights 175-192 in a dual match Thursday at Tipton Municipal. The teams played the front nine.
The Blue Devils' Lucy Quigley won medalist with a 36. Emma Crawford and Lacie Logan backed her with 45s and Amaya Stowers rounded out Tipton's team score with a 49.
"Lucy continues to play well. She had a solid birdie to close her round," Tipton coach Jason Bales said. "We had solid rounds and some good improvement. It was really nice to play a match at home and get a good win."
EASTERN 220, CASS 229
The Comets won at Logansport G.C. with medalist Marra Shook leading the way. Shook shot a 53, Gwyn Zirkle shot 54, Alexa Maurer shot 55 and Bekah Guthrie shot 58.
Lauren Hileman led the Kings with a 55. She was followed by Andrea Hair (56), Jordan Henry (57), Savannah Bowser (61), Kassidy Henry (62) and Jordyn Hensley (65).
MAC 193, WABASH 198
Maconaquah topped Three Rivers Conference rival Wabash in the match at Honeywell G.C.
Brianna Smitley led the Braves with a 45. She was co-medalist with Wabash's Bella Carrillo.
Kianna Sharp (47), Courtney Stoll (50) and Ava Snyder (51) followed for the Braves.
PERU 216, MANCHESTER 228
Peru beat Three Rivers Conference rival Manchester in the match at Rock Hollow G.C.
Kayla Nance led the Bengal Tigers (2-2) with a 48. Libby Rogers (53), Kara Baker (57) and Clair Prior (58) followed for the winners.
