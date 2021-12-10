Eastern sophomorePhilip Beedham swims to victory in the boys 200-yard individual medley during Comets’ meet against Wabash on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
GIRLS SWIM BOYS SWIM GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 10
Tribune sports staff
Eastern swept Wabash in boys-girls swimming and diving Thursday at Greentown. The Comets prevailed 115-43 in the boys meet and 113-35 in the girls meet.
In the boys meet, Eli Hueston led the Comets with a four-win performance. Individually, he won the 200- and 100-yard freestyles. He also anchored the winning 200 and 400 free relay teams.
1 of 56
12-9-21 - Joe White in his leg of the 200 free relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Cora Kendall swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Nathan Rush swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Parke Smith-McCombs swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern sophomorePhilip Beedham swims to victory in the boys 200-yard individual medley during Comets’ meet against Wabash on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-9-21 - Nyah Day in the 50 freestyle during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Cora Kendall in the 100 yard fly during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Addie Conner in the 500 freestyle during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Porter Brovost starting his leg of the 200 free relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Swim: Eastern over Wabash
1 of 56
12-9-21 - Joe White in his leg of the 200 free relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Cora Kendall swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Nathan Rush swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Parke Smith-McCombs swimming in the 200 medley relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern sophomorePhilip Beedham swims to victory in the boys 200-yard individual medley during Comets’ meet against Wabash on Thursday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-9-21 - Nyah Day in the 50 freestyle during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Cora Kendall in the 100 yard fly during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Addie Conner in the 500 freestyle during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 - Porter Brovost starting his leg of the 200 free relay during the Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-9-21 -Eastern vs Wabash swim meet Thursday evening. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“He brought both freestyle relays to a win from behind,” coach Erin Stiner said.
Also winning individual events were: Philip Beedham (200 IM); Trey Louks (50 free); Porter Brovont (diving); Charlie Kendall (500 free); and Obadiah Greene (100 backstroke).
Brovont provided a highlight by bettering his own school six-dive record. The three-time state finalist posted a huge score of 335.45.
“He was on fire on the board,” Stiner said.
The Comets swept the relays. Joe White, Luke Laubenstein, J.T. Webster and Gabe Justice won the 200 medley. Louks, Brovont and White joined Hueston on the 200 free team and Louks, Kendall and Tim Cauthern joined Hueston on the 400 free team.
“The guys had an amazing night,” Stiner said.
In the girls meet, Eastern won 11 of the 12 events.
“The girls had a great night,” coach Sarah Nibert said, noting she saw lots of personal-best times. “Some girls tried some new things and performed really well.”
Ava Kantz led the Comets with wins in the 200 and 500 frees. Also winning individual events were: Grace VanBibber (200 IM); Leah Jordan (diving); Cora Kendall (100 butterfly); Lola Williams (100 free); Lilly Shallenberger (100 backstroke); and Johanna Hanneken (100 breaststroke).
The Comets swept the relays. Williams, Kantz, Cora Kendall and Arabelle Ewing won the 200 medley. Williams, VanBibber, Kantz and Kendall won the 200 free. And Kendall, Addie Conner, Lilly Shallenberger and Williams won the 400 free.
GIRLS SWIM
WESTERN 99, TIPTON 87
The Panthers out-distanced Tipton with triple-winner Anna Moore leading the charge and depth sealing the deal.
Moore won the 200 free (2:07.47) and the 500 free (5:43.77) and teamed with Chase Hayes, Gracie Burns and Olivia Shoemaker to win the 200 free relay (1:49.92). Madi Connoly won diving (157.4) and Burns won the 100 butterfly (1:05.17).
“We knew it was going to be a really tough meet with Tipton. They’ve been strong and still are a pretty strong team,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I knew we had them a little bit on depth and that really made the difference. We didn’t win a lot of events. Our No. 1 swimmers did what they had to do — even if they didn’t win they did get us where we needed to be. Our middle of the pack finished better than their middle of the pack and that’s what got us the edge.”
BOYS SWIM
WESTERN 117, TIPTON 59
Taylor Rathbun scored three wins to lead the Panthers to victory. He won the 200 freestyle (2:05.75) and the 500 free (5:55.43) and teamed with Pete Bradshaw, Avery Berryman and Charlie Conkle to win the 200 free relay (1:38.27).
Also for the Panthers, Evan Butcher won diving (235.75), Luke Mawbey won the 100 free (:55.24), Ashton Tso won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.28) and the team of Mawbey, Tso, Bradshaw and Berryman won the 200 medley relay (1:51.43).
“We had them on depth,” Bennett said. “They have some substantial swimmers, they just don’t have enough on their roster and we were able to overwhelm them with depth.
“Our top guys swam exceptionally well. Taylor Rathbun in the 2 and the 5 — two exceptional swims for him. Luke Mawbey is coming on really strong right now. Evan Butcher keeps adding to his total diving score all season. I’m really happy with the way our boys are meshing together as a team. We’ve got versatility where we can move guys around and capitalize on other teams’ weaknesses.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CASS 53, PERU 36
Cass jumped to a 17-5 lead by the close of the opening quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way. Hallie Coffey scored seven points in the quarter.
Kendal Johnson led the Kings (4-6) with a game-high 18 points. Coffey and Izzy Tharp scored 13 apiece.
MACONAQUAH 50, TRI-CENTRAL 21
Maconaquah raced past visiting Tri-Central for its third straight win. It was 14-7 after one quarter and 25-9 at halftime.
Lilly Maple poured in 33 points to lead the Braves (6-3). Alexandra Merritt backed her with eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.