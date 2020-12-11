Northwestern’s girls basketball team dropped a 51-47 decision to Lafayette Central Catholic on Thursday at Lafayette.
The Hoosier Conference schools agreed to the non-division game Thursday morning. Northwestern was playing for the first time since Nov. 14.
“It was good to get back into games after being out for a few weeks,” Tigers coach Kathie Layden said. “We were down two with five seconds to go and had a good look at a 3-pointer that just didn’t fall. These type of games are always beneficial because ultimately it gives you things to work on and focus on, but the bottom line is we are just grateful to be playing games again.”
McKenna Layden led the Tigers (4-1) with 15 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Ellie Boyer had 14 points, five steals and three assists and Leah Carter had eight points, five rebounds and three assists. Bailey Henry grabbed five boards and Ashley Newell dished four assists.
The loss snapped Northwestern’s 28-game regular-season winning streak.
TC 45, MACONAQUAH 42
Tri-Central made 8 of 12 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to turn back Maconquah.
“We ground out an ugly win, coming back from down six in the second half to pull it out in the end,” TC coach Mathew Corn said. “We just rushed at times in the game and allowed them to make us uncomfortable at times with the tempo. When we were under control, we were able to counter their pressure.”
Kenadie Fernung led TC (4-3) with 18 points. Brittany Temple backed her with 12 points and Karley Leininger had eight.
Lilly Maple led Mac (2-1) with 11 points and Monica Moore had nine.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 115, CASS 61
The Tigers won all 12 events, led by quadruple winners Madyson Baxter, Jaylyn Harrison and Catherine Bath.
Bath, Harrison, Ann Bourff and Helen Fivecoate won the 200 medley relay in 2:02.72. Bath, Bourff, Baxter and Harrison won the 200 free relay (1:51.94). And Baxter, Fivecoate, Samantha Bumgardner and Sierra Pratt won the 400 free relay (4:35.14).
Baxter won the 200 free (2:19.51) and 500 free (6:12.53). Bath won the 200 IM (2:27.3) and 100 backstroke (1:06.99). Harrison won the 50 free (:24.74) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.84). Kayleigh Wiley won diving (182.55). Bumgardner won the 100 butterfly (1:16.53). And Bourff won the 100 free (1:04.65).
“There were several races I was really excited about,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Madyson Baxter had a big time drop in the 200 freestyle. Jaylyn Harrison has really been looking sharp. Kayleigh Wiley is just doing a fabulous job on the diving board, and she’s been stepping into relays every single meet so I’m very grateful, to both our divers actually, for how they’re stepping up.
“Samantha Bumgardner winning the 100 fly, that was a great race. The kids did a nice job. We’ve had five meets in nine days. The kids are race-tired right now.”
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 127, CASS 41
The Tigers won 10 events, led by quadruple winners Drew Gingerich and Austin Huskey, and triple winners Ethan Champion and Caleb Champion.
Gingerich and Huskey teamed with Andrew Rodgers and Ethan Champion to win the 200 free relay (1:41.04). Ethan Champion, Caleb Champion, Will Baxter and Gingerich teamed to win the 400 free (3:49.76). And Rodgers, Huskey, Hunter Mohr and Baxter won the 200 medley relay (2:01.25).
Gingerich won the 200 free (2:00.91) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.56). Huskey won the 200 IM (2:14.21) and 100 butterfly (1:01.49). Caleb Champion won the 50 free (:24.03) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.02). And Ethan Champion won the 500 free (5:43.53).
“We got a couple kids back from quarantine and Austin Huskey, he came out like a streak of fire. He did a fabulous job,” Walters said. “Drew Gingerich had a great week. Caleb Champion, coming back from quarantine, did a great job. Austin Rodgers did a great job. It was a pleasant surprise to see a few of these kids back racing.”
WRESTLING
MAC 61, NORTHFIELD 18
Maconaquah coach Bob Freije celebrated his school record 313th career victory.
“I ... want to thank everybody for all the support and the people that got me to this position. I truly enjoy coaching all my teams over the last 16 years to reach this spot and look forward to many more wins here at Maconaquah,” he said.
The Braves had wins from Nathan Hollars, Ty Galvan, Cory Bockover, Haydon Chance, Zane Lahrman, Logan Farnell, Mason Taylor, Gavin Nethercutt, Macie Greene, Drake Guyer and Brayden Raber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.