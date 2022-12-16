Northwestern’s Ethan Champion swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay during the Tigers’ meet against Tipton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Northwestern. The Tigers won the relay in 3:38.57 to cap their victory in the meet.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Ella Hare swims to victory in the girls 100 butterfly in a school-record 1:01.08 during a meet at Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 16
Champion brothers lead NW past Tipton
Tribune sports staff
Northwestern’s Ethan Champion swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay during the Tigers’ meet against Tipton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Northwestern. The Tigers won the relay in 3:38.57 to cap their victory in the meet.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton’s Ella Hare swims to victory in the girls 100 butterfly in a school-record 1:01.08 during a meet at Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Led by quadruple winners Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion, Northwestern’s boys swimming and diving team beat Tipton 111-54 Thursday in the Tigers’ pool.
Individually, Caleb Champion won the 200-yard individual medley (2:07.34) and 100 breaststroke (1:02.79) and Ethan Champion touched first in the 200 freestyle (1:57.59) and 500 freestyle (5:09.63). They both swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.
Northwestern's Caleb Champion wins the 100 breast in 1:02.79 as Northwestern and Tipton square off in their Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, evening swim meet. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Ethan Champion swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay during the Tigers’ meet against Tipton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Northwestern. The Tigers won the relay in 3:38.57 to cap their victory in the meet.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Stone Conaway wins the 50 free with a time of 23:10 as Northwestern and Tipton square off in their Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, evening swim meet. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton’s Ella Hare swims to victory in the girls 100 butterfly in a school-record 1:01.08 during a meet at Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern's Caleb Champion wins the 100 breast in 1:02.79 as Northwestern and Tipton square off in their Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, evening swim meet. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern’s Ethan Champion swims the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay during the Tigers’ meet against Tipton on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Northwestern. The Tigers won the relay in 3:38.57 to cap their victory in the meet.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton's Stone Conaway wins the 50 free with a time of 23:10 as Northwestern and Tipton square off in their Thursday Dec. 15, 2022, evening swim meet. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tipton’s Ella Hare swims to victory in the girls 100 butterfly in a school-record 1:01.08 during a meet at Northwestern on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Tigers also had individual wins from: Brady Correll (diving, 200.75); Wyatt Herrell (100 free, :56.9); and Preston DeWitt (100 backstroke, 1:07.46).
The Tigers swept the relays. The Champion brothers, Sam Martin and Herrell won the 200 medley (1:46.60). Herrell, Preston DeWitt, Parks Ortman and Martin won the 200 free (1:42.31). And Ethan Champion, Preston DeWitt, Ortman and Caleb Champion won the 400 free (3:38.57).
Coach Donita Walters also noted strong second-place finishes from Chase DeWitt in diving and Martin in the 100 butterfly.
“We’ve finally turned that corner and we’re seeing the kids apply what we’re teaching,” she said.
The Tiger boys and girls teams celebrated senior night.
“There’s a huge cluster of seniors. This is my last group of kids that started me when they were like 5 and 6 years old at [Howard County Aquatics] Kokomo, when I was over there. The Champion boys have been with me 13 years. Obviously, I had to take a few off [after a bike accident], but they say they don’t count that because they came to visit me all the time,” Walters said.
“It’s going to be a tough group to let go of. They’re pretty special kids.”
GIRLS SWIM
TIPTON 108, NW 78
Ella Hare won the 100 butterfly in a school-record time of 1:01.08 to highlight the Blue Devils’ win.
Northwestern won five events. Catherine Bath won the 200 free (2:03.72), Taylor Schmitt won the diving program (185.9), Lauren Martin won the 100 free (1:04.42), Aubrie Sparling touched first in the 500 free (6:07.74) and Bath, Ashley Ream, Burgandi Purvis and Martin teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:53.55).
“I am thrilled,” Walters said. “Obviously the end score isn’t where you want it to be, but our girls had so many best times [Thursday]. Tipton is a fun, competitive meet. [Coach Steven Thompson] has a fabulous program.”
Walters liked how swimmers like Savannah Brown and Natalie Weber battled for points.
“We’re short-staffed,” she said. “I’m just thrilled with [the Tigers]. I couldn’t be happier.”
GIRLS HOOPS
PERU 44, MAC 21
The Bengal Tigers raced to a 24-7 halftime lead and kept control the rest of the way in beating the Braves in a Three Rivers Conference game at Tig-Arena.
Brianna Bennett scored 19 points to lead Peru (3-7 overall, 2-2 TRC), Emma Eldridge scored nine points, Cameryn Raber had five points and Kaylene Kirk and Brooklyn Garner had four apiece.
Maconaquah dropped to 2-9 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
WRESTLING
MARION 72, NW 10
Northwestern 120-pounder Isaac Bumgardner won by fall and Tiger 145-pounder Jansen Slate won by a 15-2 major decision.
