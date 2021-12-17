Tipton’s Abigail Parker takes the ball down the court against Guerin Catholic in a girls basketball game Thursday night at Tipton. Parker hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to help the Blue Devils gain separation on their way to a 55-39 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tipton post Ashlee Schram looks to the basket against Guerin Catholic in Thursday night’s game at Tipton.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Devils break away
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 17
Tribune sports staff
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Abbi Parker and Olivia Spidel each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help Tipton’s Class 2A No. 6-ranked girls basketball team pull away from Guerin Catholic in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game in Tipton. Ella Wolfe, Ashlee Schram and Hallie Wolfe then combined to sink 8 of 9 free throws down the stretch to seal Tipton’s 55-39 victory.
Tipton improved to 7-1 and won a measuring stick game against Guerin (7-6), which plays a difficult schedule.
Tipton's Ella Wolfe looks to the basket.
Tipton's Hallie Wolfe shoots a three.
Tipton's Ashlee Schram and Guerin Catholic's Hannah Weitzel go after a rebound.
Tipton's Hallie Wolfe throws a pass.
Tipton's Ella Wolfe looks to get past Guerin Catholic's Ava Bills.
Tipton's Ashlee Schram puts up a shot.
Tipton's Olivia Spidel makes a steal.
Tipton's Macy Earl is fouled as she goes for a shot.
Tipton's Kaiya Money looks for a pass.
Tipton's Olivia Spidel looks for a pass.
Tipton's Abigail Parker goes up for a shot and is fouled by Guerin Catholic's Katie Koger.
Tipton's Ashlee Schram looks for a pass under the basket.
Tipton's Ella Wolfe shoots.
Tipton's Ashlee Schram catches a pass under the basket.
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-16-21 Tipton vs Guerin Catholic girls basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I’ve had this game circled on our calendar since the beginning of the year, knowing how good a program they are,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “They play hard, they’ve got a lot of upperclassmen and for us to pull out a win like this is a big step in our maturation.”
The game was tied 12-all after a quarter. Tipton led 27-24 at the half. Guerin’s Katie Koger’s layup at the buzzer had the Golden Eagles within 36-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Parker knocked down consecutive 3s and then Spidel drained back-to-back 3s as the Blue Devils increased their lead to double figures at 48-34. The Golden Eagles took advantage of three Tipton turnovers to go on a 5-0 run and pull within 48-39. But they were forced to foul. Hallie Wolfe was 1 of 2 from the line, Schram then netted two and Ella Wolfe knocked down the final four free throws.
“Our balance was awesome,” Wetz said. “Olivia Spidel wasn’t our leading scorer but she hit two fourth-quarter 3s that sealed the deal. And Abbi Parker hit two fourth-quarter 3s. We went 4 for 4 out of those two girls in the fourth quarter, really sealed the deal.”
For the game, Tipton was 8 of 19 from 3-point range and 15 of 20 at the charity stripe. Macy Earl and Hallie Wolfe each had 3s in the first quarter but Guerin’s Kathryn Loso scored 10 points as the score was knotted 12-all at the end of the first quarter.
“At halftime, all of our adjustments were about the defensive end,” Wetz said. “We knew they were really good shooters and in the first half they were exactly that. Our second half adjustment was perimeter defense to hold them to 15 in the whole second half. Their leading scorer at halftime was Loso. She had 13 at halftime and only three in the second half.”
Schram scored seven points and Ella Wolfe added five points as Tipton took a 27-24 lead into halftime. Ella Wolfe’s 3 to open the third quarter upped the Blue Devil lead to 30-24.
Ella Wolfe led all scorers with 17 points and also had eight rebounds, two assists, four steals. Schram added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Parker and Spidel added nine and eight points, respectively.
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 105, TIPTON 67
Ethan Champion was a quadruple winner and Will Baxter a triple winner to lead Northwestern to victory in Tipton’s meter pool.
Ethan Champion won the 200 free (2:15.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.74). Baxter won the 200 IM (2:41.13). They teamed with Caleb Champion and Alex Baxter to win the 200 medley relay (2:06.13) and the same quartet won the 200 free relay (1:48.87). And Brady Correll won diving (176.9).
“I think the boys raced OK. Tipton was a little down on numbers but they still had some pretty tough boys to go up against,” said NW assistant Drew Laughner, who subbed in as coach Thursday. “Ethan Champion had a very good night with his swims. Will Baxter had an outstanding night with his swims too. Brady winning diving, that was a big thing for us.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
TIPTON 95, NW 90
Tipton edged Northwestern by a few points in the Blue Devils’ meter pool.
For Northwestern, Jaylyn Harrison won the 50 free (:27.81), Catherine Bath won the 100 butterfly (1:11.63), Hannah Moore won the 400 freestyle (5:18.36), and the team of Bath, Moore, Lauren Martin and Harrison won the 400 free relay (4:33.05).
“We kind of came out flat a little bit. We looked tired, just because we’ve been training hard,” said NW assistant Laughner. “Tipton’s always a very well-coached team. They just looked like they wanted it a little more.
“I thought Hannah Moore had a really good night. She finished second in the 200 free [in addition to her win].”
WRESTLING
MARION 48, NW 25
For Northwestern, Isaac Bumgardner (113 pounds) won a major decision 12-4, Silas Phillips (138) won with a pin at 1:33, Jansen Slate (145) won 8-5, Jarrett Elpers (195) won by pin in 2:52, and Shawn Reese (182) won by forfeit.
