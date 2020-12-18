Madyson Baxter, Catherine Bath, Ann Bourff and Jaylyn Harrison led Northwestern’s charge as the Tigers beat Tipton 97-86 in girls swimming and diving Thursday night in the Tigers’ tank.
Individually, Baxter won the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.32) and 500 free (6:09.92), Bath won the 200 individual medley (2:20.61), Harrison was first in the 50 free (:24.97) and Bourff touched first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.49).
“Madyson Baxter won the 200 freestyle by six-tenths of a second, and she dropped another four seconds [from her time]. She’s dropped over eight seconds in less than a week. That’s a crazy amount of time in the 200 freestyle,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said.
Walters noted Bath had a season-best time in the IM, Bourff had a lifetime-best time in the butterfly and Harrison is thriving in the sprints.
Baxter, Bath, Harrison and Bourff combined to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.02) and also the 200 free relay (1:49.12).
Walters pointed to strong swims up and down the lineup.
“When I scored this meet out, I didn’t have us winning, and that’s because I only had us picking up two fifth-place points. In the end, we were able to pick up a lot of fifth-place points,” she said. “If you look at all the fifth-place points, it’s a 12-point swing. A lot of times, the kids don’t see value in that, but that’s how you win and lose a meet. That was the case [Thursday]. It was every single lady doing her job.”
In the boys meet, Tipton beat Northwestern 106-70.
The Tigers had a pair of winners: Brady Correll in the diving program (163.90) and Drew Gingerich in the 100 backstroke (1:02.46).
“Tipton had us out-gunned,” Walters said, “but our kids stepped up. We had a lot of 2-3 [finishes] or 2-3-4s and we also had a lot of time dropped. It just wasn’t enough for the win, but they did an excellent job.”
