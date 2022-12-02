...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
Western post Caroline Long finds little room to operate as Carroll’s defense clamps down inside during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western forward McKenna Smith tries to block during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
D keys Cougars’ win
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 2
No. 7 Carroll girls edge Western, improve to 7-1
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Western post Caroline Long finds little room to operate as Carroll’s defense clamps down inside during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western forward McKenna Smith tries to block during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
In what was its toughest matchup in over three weeks, Carroll’s girls basketball team took down Western 51-47 Thursday night at Flora.
Both teams came into the game with high-powered offenses and lengthy win streaks under their belts, but it was the Cougars’ defense that stood out most in their victory over the Panthers.
“Defensively, we knew we had to take away the inside,” said Carroll coach Brady Wiles. “Try to contain the guards and we were doubling [post player Caroline] Long. Making them take jump shots, making them shoot from outside was our game plan.”
1 of 34
Carroll's Madison Wagner looks to get around Western's defense. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western post Caroline Long finds little room to operate as Carroll’s defense clamps down inside during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western forward McKenna Smith tries to block during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner pushes through Western defense. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner throws a pass. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Laney Johnson heads down the court with Western's McKenna Smith by her side. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness heads down the court. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western's McKenna Smith tries to block. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jamilah Tillman shoots. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York heads down the court. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lauren Bradley puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner throws a pass. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Hunt puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Carroll vs Western girls BB
1 of 34
Carroll's Madison Wagner looks to get around Western's defense. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western post Caroline Long finds little room to operate as Carroll’s defense clamps down inside during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll guard Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western forward McKenna Smith tries to block during the Cougars’ 51-47 win Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner pushes through Western defense. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner throws a pass. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Laney Johnson heads down the court with Western's McKenna Smith by her side. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Alli Harness heads down the court. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner puts up a shot as Western's McKenna Smith tries to block. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Jamilah Tillman shoots. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Mackenzie York heads down the court. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Caroline Long puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lauren Bradley puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll's Madison Wagner throws a pass. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Chloe Hunt puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Kayleigh Turner puts up a shot. Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll girls basketball defeats Western 51-47 on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers hadn’t played a game in nearly two weeks but coach Misty Oliver wouldn’t use that excuse as a crutch.
“I felt like we fought hard, I felt like our effort was there. … We just didn’t do the fundamentals [Thursday]. We didn’t block out, we didn’t hit our layups and I think that was a game changer,” she said.
Class 2A No. 7-ranked Carroll (7-1) pressured Western into 14 turnovers while holding the Panthers 16 points beneath their offensive average of 63.2 points per game.
It was an even affair on the offensive end early as the two teams played to a 12-point draw going into the second quarter, but Carroll guard Alli Harness began to find her groove in the second period as she scored nine of her game-high 22 points. Carroll led 30-25 at halftime.
Western (5-2) kept itself within striking distance throughout the first half thanks to Long’s 13 points. But Carroll held her to two points in the second half.
The Panthers cut the deficit to one midway through the third quarter when Mackenzie York’s layup and Kayleigh Turner’s 3-pointer gave Western a five-point run.
Carroll’s Madison Wagner answered with consecutive buckets of her own — an and-one play at the rim followed by a 3 from the wing in front of the Cougars’ bench while Western went on to turn the ball over on the following play.
En route to the four-point win over the Panthers, Carroll had defeated its previous five opponents by a margin of 28 points a game.
That dominance had shown the need for a true test for the Cougars after Carroll registered its only loss of the season to Class 3A No. 1 Twin Lakes on Nov. 8.
“I saw a lot of maturity and that’s a big step from where we were last year and defensively, I thought we did a nice job,” Wiles said. “We got absolutely killed on the boards in the first half, in the second half that was our focus. We switched Madison [Wagner] onto Long and Madison did a heck of a job, she didn’t even take a shot in the second half.
“Rebounding, maturity and defense, in my opinion, we took a big step, especially in the second half.”
The loss to Carroll snapped a four-game winning streak for the Panthers while extending the Cougars’ streak to six in a row with a chance for seven on Saturday when Carroll travels to Hoosier Heartland Conference foe Taylor.
Western will look to bounce back from the loss on Saturday with another test on the road against Oak Hill but in the interim, Oliver is encouraged with her team as it slowly rounds into form.
“Just their fight,” Oliver said. “They don’t quit. They’re starting to really believe in themselves and really see what it is they can do and they just don’t give up.”
— Clay Maxfield, for the Kokomo Tribune
CASS 49, MANCHESTER 38
Anna Hedrick scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Kings to the road win. She made 11 of 19 free throw attempts — including 8 of 13 in the fourth quarter.
Also for Cass (2-4), Elly Logan scored 10 points. Aftin Griffin had eight points and Mylie Sipe and Kinsey Mennen had six each.
“Our girls played extremely hard,” Cass coach Kyle Amor said. “They played with grit, heart and determination. Late in the game I was impressed with the composure of our two young guards, Aftin and Anna. They are figuring things out and they didn’t look like freshmen [Thursday].
“I think the decision making of Kinsey and Elly was spot on,” he added. “When the ball is in their hands, positive things happen. We depend heavily on them to lead this young team, and they couldn’t be doing a better job.”
BOYS SWIM
OAK HILL 131, EASTERN 129, LAPEL 4
The Golden Eagles edged the Comets for the win in the three-team meet at Eastern.
The Comets’ biggest highlight came in the 100 backstroke where Jansen Richmond and Obadiah Greene finished 1-2.
Also for Eastern, Philip Beedham won the 100 breaststroke and Charlie Kendall, Tim Cauthern, Beedham and Richmond teamed to win the 400 free relay.
“It was a close meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “If we had divers, we would have been able to win.”
GIRLS SWIM
OAK HILL 164, EASTERN 107, LAPEL 36
The Comets had a pair of winners in the three-team meet in their pool as Grace VanBibber won the 200-yard IM and Ava Kantz won the 500 freestyle.
“The girls had a really good night,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “The girls keep dropping times meet after meet. They are putting in the effort at practice, and it is paying off in the meets.
“They have a fire lit under them, and they are ready to race,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.