Western guard Chloe Hunt looks to pass into the post against Carroll on Thursday night at Russiaville. Hunt had a nice game off the bench in the Panthers’ 61-60 win in OT.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 3
Panthers top Cougars in OT battle
Tribune sports staff
Western’s girls basketball team topped Carroll 61-60 in overtime Thursday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers (5-3) broke out to a 19-7 lead by the close of the opening quarter. From there, Carroll (5-4) battled back for a 25-23 halftime lead.
“We’ve been having slow starts,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We made a goal [Thursday] and we achieved that goal in the first quarter. I think we spent our early energy because in the second quarter we only scored four points. We had good shots, they just didn’t fall.”
1 of 70
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 43.jpg
12-2-21 - Audrey Rassel goes for a shot as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 42.jpg
12-2-21 - Ella Biggs and Madison Wagner battle for the ball as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 34.jpg
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 32.jpg
12-2-21 - Mackenzie York shoots for 2 as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 24.jpg
12-2-21 - Mackenzie York takes the ball inside for a shot as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 22.jpg
12-2-21 - Audrey Rassel draws a foul from Laney Johnson as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 10.jpg
12-2-21 - Caroline Long rebounds in the first half as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 07.jpg
12-2-21 - Alli Harness and Kayleigh Turner going for a rebound in the first half as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 21.jpg
Western guard Chloe Hunt looks to pass into the post against Carroll on Thursday night at Russiaville. Hunt had a nice game off the bench in the Panthers’ 61-60 win in OT.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 01.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 02.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 03.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 04.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 05.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 06.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 08.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 09.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 11.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 12.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 13.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 14.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 15.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 16.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 17.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 18.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 19.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 20.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 23.JPG
12-2-21 - Sarah Jones tries to stop Mackenzie York as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 25.JPG
12-2-21 - Mackenzie York takes the ball inside for a shot as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 26.JPG
12-2-21 - McKenna Smith drives in as Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 27.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 28.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 29.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 30.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 31.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 33.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 35.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 36.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 37.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 38.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 39.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 40.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 41.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 44.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 45.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 46.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 47.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 48.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 49.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 50.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 51.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 52.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 53.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 54.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 55.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 56.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 57.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 58.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 59.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 60.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 61.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 62.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 63.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 64.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 65.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 66.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 67.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 68.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 69.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Girls BB - WHS vs Carroll 70.JPG
12-2-21 - Western defeats Carroll 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Cougars led 41-37 after the third quarter and they held a 46-41 lead early in the final quarter before the Panthers surged to a 52-48 lead in the final minute. The Cougars regrouped and forged a 52-all tie, forcing OT.
Western took control in OT to grab its second straight win following a three-game losing streak.
“It was a tough battle,” Pflueger said. “Carroll has some really good players. Alli Harness was our focus the whole night and then also [Madison] Wagner. The girls did a great job defending them the entire night. We take a lot of pride in our defense and we rotate a lot of kids and the kids have bought into [the defensive mindset]. We don’t have a whole lot of size, but we have lots of speed and lots of effort on the defensive end.”
Caroline Long led the Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Chloe Hunt provided a spark off the bench with 15 points and Mackenzie York had 11 points and five assists.
Western hosts Oak Hill on Saturday. Carroll hosts Taylor on Saturday in a key Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
BOYS SWIM
WESTERN 145, CARROLL 29
The Panthers took 12 wins and spread swims out among a host of swimmers in a clear victory at Carroll.
Tanner Vance, Ashton Tso, Taylor Rathbun and Wyatt Edwards won the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:03.58). Noah Broyles, Luke Mawbey, Ty Frazier and Avery Berryman won the 200 free relay (1:44.22). And Coley Bevington, Kole Shock, Mawbey and Pete Bradshaw won the 400 free relay (3:56.35).
In individual races, Rathbun won the 200 free (2:11.1), Tso won the 200 IM (2:27.0), triple winner Broyles won the 50 free (:26.78) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.51), Evan Butcher won the diving program (202.35), Berryman won the 100 butterfly (1:03.26), Bradshaw won the 100 free (:53.76), Frazier won the 500 free (6:25.14) and Charlie Conkle won 100 breaststroke (1:23.93).
“Really excited about the way these guys are swimming,” Bennett said. “New freshman Noah Broyles had a couple individual wins and one of the relays. He’s a big strong kid and it’s fun to see him spark in some of those races and show some aggression and really get after it.
“Charlie Conkle in the 100 breaststroke, not really his normal event that he excels in, but he really went after that race and just kind of took control of it early and finished it strong. As always, our senior guys Pete Bradshaw, Tanner Vance and Taylor Rathbun just did a good job of showing these guys how to swim hard in meets.”
OAK HILL 124, EASTERN 56
Eli Hueston led Eastern with victories in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Also for the Comets, Trey Louks won the 50 free and Porter Brovont won the diving program.
“The guys did an awesome job,” coach Erin Stiner said. “This was our second meet of the season and some of the boys are already hitting goals for the season.
“Eli has been a standout for us so far this season and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do later on in the season.”
GIRLS SWIM
WESTERN 122, CARROLL 52
Gracie Burns and Chase Hayes were quadruple winners to lead the Panthers to a big victory in the Carroll tank.
Burns won the 50 freestyle (:26.06) and 100 free (:57.9). Hayes won the 200 IM (2:41.83) and the 100 backstroke (1:16.57). They teamed with Sophia Moreno and Cami Caldwell to win the 400 free relay (4:24.41). Burns, Autumn Harsh, Genesis Everling and Madi Connolly won the 200 medley relay (2:11.54). And Harsh, Moreno, Everling and Hayes won the 200 free relay (1:57.64).
Moreno won the 200 free (2:26.92), Everling won the 100 butterfly (2:18.49). And Harsh won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.4).
“We had a good meet on Tuesday [a loss to Harrison] but we didn’t have a very good score on Tuesday,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “They responded well to that and seeing what happened against Harrison put a little more focus into a lot of our kids in practice.
“Really happy with the way Gracie Burns is swimming. She’s putting up some dynamite times right now,” Bennett continued, adding that Burns’ fitness is really strong. “Same can be said for Chase Hayes. She’s really turned it up this season. Genesis Everling also falls into that category. She’s really dialed it up.”
OAK HILL 115, EASTERN 67
The Comets’ highlights included three winners — Lola Williams in the 100 backstroke, Ava Kantz in the 100 breaststroke and the quartet of Cora Kendall, Addie Conner, Becky Crabtree and Williams in the 400 free relay.
“The girls had a pretty good night even though it wasn’t reflected in the score,” coach Sarah Nibert said. “We always know that Oak Hill is going to be tough, but the girls still swam their hardest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.