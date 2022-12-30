Peru’s boys basketball team hammered Caston 61-34 Thursday night in the championship game of the Miami County Holiday Tournament at Maconaquah.
The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bengal Tigers (8-1) led 11-5 after the first quarter and 25-13 at halftime. They put the game away in the third quarter when Matthew Roettger and Braxten Robbins combined for 14 points and the Tigers outscored the Comets 16-10 for a 41-23 lead.
Roettger led a balanced Tiger attack with a game-high 17 points. Alex Ross scored 11 points, Robbins had 10, Xavier Turner had nine and Ian Potts and Gavin Eldridge had six apiece.
Peru has won the holiday tournament 10 straight times. Eric Thompson has been the coach for the last seven of those. Thompson is 20-0 in holiday tournament games over two stints at the school.
MAC 92, N. MIAMI 51
Maconaquah buried North Miami 40-5 in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way in winning the consolation game of the Miami County Holiday Tourney at Mac.
“Our first-quarter score, 40-5, was the game,” Mac coach John Burrus said. “We had 20 steals in the whole game. I thought we played very good defense in the first quarter.”
Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball led the Braves with big games. Maple scored 32 points, dished four assists and took seven steals and Ball had 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals. A.J. Kelly chipped in nine points.
Maconaquah (6-4) does not play again until Jan. 13 when it visits Peru for a Three Rivers Conference game. The Bengal Tigers beat the Braves 67-59 in the Miami County tourney’s opening round.
“We will play 12 games in a little over six weeks. The rest of the season will be very busy,” Burrus said. “We have lots of room to get better as a team. For all the young varsity players we have, I feel the team has done a good job to this point. Hopefully, we will continue to improve.”
Burrus expressed his appreciation for those who have reached out to him and his family following the passing of his father, Lowell.
“Also, having the moment of silence to remember Dad at the game was something very special to our family,” he added.
CASS SPLITS 2
Lewis Cass played in Plymouth’s holiday tournament. The Kings beat Jimtown 65-36 in the opening round. The host Pilgrims beat the Kings 44-37 in the championship.
The Kings’ Tyson Good reached 1,000 career points in the opening win.
GIRLS HOOPS
KATS DROP 2
Kokomo went 0-2 in pool play at Warsaw’s Lady Tiger Classic.
Warsaw beat Kokomo 54-39. The Tigers outscored the Kats 20-5 in the second quarter to build a commanding 36-18 lead. Aijia Elliott led Kokomo with 11 points, Kamaria White had eight points and three assists, Nande Geyton had seven points and Regan McClain grabbed eight rebounds.
Chesterton beat Kokomo 44-38. Tied 8-all after the first quarter, the Trojans outscored the Kats 20-15 over the middle two quarters to gain separation. Ma’Kaela Drake led the Kats with 10 points, Elliott had nine points, 13 rebounds and three assists, White had five points and six assists and Geyton had six points.
Kokomo (7-7) will face Winchester in the fifth-place game at 2 p.m. today.
MIAMI CO. TOURNEY
North Miami beat Maconaquah 52-35 in the consolation game. The Warriors got up 13-6 after a quarter and 28-13 by halftime.
Miranda Stoll led the Braves (2-13) with 15 points, Bailey Carson scored eight and Courtney Stoll six. North Miami improved to 9-3.
WRESTLING
MAC GOES 10-0
Maconaquah won all 10 of its matches at Lafayette Jeff’s two-day Wiley Holiday Classic and celebrated Logan Farnell reaching the 100-victory mark.
On Wednesday, Maconaquah beat West Lafayette 57-16, beat Lafayette Jeff 62-12, beat New Prairie 37-35, beat Rossville 63-13, and beat Faith Christian 60-15. Farnell reached his 100th victory in Wednesday’s action and was unbeaten on the day along with John Pebley, Brayden Raber, and Alex Ousley. Also, Evan Oglesby, Nathan Hanes, Wyatt Price, and Austin Ringeisen were each 4-1.
In Thursday’s action, Mac beat Clinton Central 43-34, beat Lafayette Central Catholic 76-6, beat Koomo 57-21, beat North Newton 71-3, and beat Calumet 68-12. Austin Ringeisen, Logan Farnell, Connor Eldridge, Price, Ty Galvin, Raber and Cameron Montgomery were each unbeaten on Thursday. Ethan Farnell, Aaron Ringeisen, Ousley and Bryson Bledsoe were 4-1.
The Braves are 19-4 in duals.
