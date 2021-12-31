Ashlee Schram scored at the buzzer to lift Tipton’s girls basketball team to a 63-62 victory over Carroll on Thursday night in the championship game of the Tipton Holiday Tournament.
“Ella [Wolfe] went coast to coast to Schram, who caught it and laid it in at the buzzer,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said.
The Class 2A co-No. 4-ranked Blue Devils set up the play out of a time out with 7.1 seconds left.
“I’m so proud of our girls because it wasn’t any set play we’d ever run before, it was a whiteboard moment,” Wetz said. “I drew it up just like that and the girls executed it to perfection.”
Tipton survived a furious fightback by Carroll at the end. The Cougars overturned a late 10-point Tipton lead.
“I liked the fact that we didn’t panic when Carroll did what they did,” Wetz said. “We had a 10-point lead with barely over a minute and [Carroll’s] Alli Harness and Madison Wagner put on a show in the last minute with 3-point bombs to take a one-point lead with 7.1 on the clock.
“That’s the experience this team has and we took care of business in the last seven seconds.”
Wolfe led Tipton with 23 points, Schram scored 14, Olivia Spidel 13 and Abigail Parker nine.
Wagner scored 25 points for the Cougars (12-5) and Harness scored 24 with six 3-pointers.
Tri-Central (7-8) beat Eastern (2-14) by a 31-23 score in the third-place game. Clinton Central beat Covenant Christian 45-34 for fifth.
WARSAW TOURNEY
The Wildkats dropped a pair of games at the Warsaw Tournament.
In the opening round, Kokomo fell 40-18 to Class 3A No. 2 Garrett. The Wildkats led 9-8 after a quarter but Kokomo was held to just a single point over the second and third quarters, trailing 17-9 at halftime and 32-10 after three quarters.
Brooke Hughes led the Kats against Garrett with seven points. Aijia Elliott added five points and 14 rebounds. The Kats finished 6 of 44 from the field.
In the third-place game, Kokomo fell 48-45 to Chesterton. Chesterton led 13-11 after a quarter, 20-19 at halftime and opened up a 34-26 lead after four quarters. The Wildkats scored 19 points in the fourth but couldn’t completely close the gap.
Chloe McClain led the Kats (9-5) with 21 points. Elliott scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Carley Balas led Chesterton (8-6) with 13 points.
Garrett beat Warsaw 63-57 in the championship.
BOYS HOOPS
CASS 59, BLACKFORD 39
Tristin Miller scored 24 points to lead the Kings, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Tyson Good had 14 points, Robert Fitch scored 10 and Luke Chambers added eight.
Cass (4-4) trailed 13-11 after one quarter before taking a 32-21 lead at halftime and 43-28 lead after three.
Dawson Hundley scored 13 to lead the Bruins (1-4). He entered the game averaging 20 ppg and had 11 at halftime. But the Kings put Haden McClain on him in the second half and McClain held him to two points the rest of the way. Mickey Waters added 11 points for Blackford.
