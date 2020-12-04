Western’s Gracie Burns competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Panther girls’ meet against Carroll on Thursday. Burns finished as a triple winner, helping the Panthers take a 92-80 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mason Hill competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the boys portion of the meet. Hill was a quadruple winner.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
WHS swimmers sweep
Prep roundup for Friday, Dec. 4
Western beats Carroll in pool; Cougars win in hoops
Tribune sports staff
1 of 2
Western’s Gracie Burns competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Panther girls’ meet against Carroll on Thursday. Burns finished as a triple winner, helping the Panthers take a 92-80 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mason Hill competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the boys portion of the meet. Hill was a quadruple winner.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s boys and girls swim squads swept visiting Carroll on Thursday, with the girls taking a narrow 92-80 victory, and the boys cruising to a 104-23 win.
Western’s girls had nearly half the team unavailable but got the win with a dozen athletes at their disposal. Anna Moore, Gracie Burns and Chase Hayes led the way as triple winners.
Those three combined with Cami Caldwell to win the 200-yard medley relay in 2:11.17. Burns won the 200 IM (2:29.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.8). Moore won the 100 butterfly (1:07.76). Hayes won the 100 free (1:05.23). Sophia Moreno won the 500 free (6:39.31). And Moore, Caldwell, Moreno and Hayes teamed to win the 400 free relay (4:23.82).
1 of 53
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Tanner Vance swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Gracie Burns competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Panther girls’ meet against Carroll on Thursday. Burns finished as a triple winner, helping the Panthers take a 92-80 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mason Hill competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the boys portion of the meet. Hill was a quadruple winner.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Olivia Green Diving. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Madisyn Schrom swimming the 50 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 50 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Ava Winger Diving. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 100 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the 100 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mackenzie Tedder swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Avery Berryman swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Zac Cline swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 100 yard breast Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the 100 yard breast Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Swim - Western vs Carroll
1 of 53
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Tanner Vance swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Gracie Burns competes in the 200-yard individual medley during the Panther girls’ meet against Carroll on Thursday. Burns finished as a triple winner, helping the Panthers take a 92-80 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Mason Hill competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the boys portion of the meet. Hill was a quadruple winner.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Olivia Green Diving. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the girls 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the boys 200 yard medley relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 200 yard freestyle Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 200 yard IM Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Madisyn Schrom swimming the 50 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 50 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Ava Winger Diving. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 100 yard fly Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 100 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the 100 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Taylor Rathbun swimming the 500 yard free Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mackenzie Tedder swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Pete Bradshaw swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Avery Berryman swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Zac Cline swimming the 200 yard free relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Drew Caldwell swimming the 100 yard back Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Gracie Burns swimming the 100 yard breast Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Mason Hill swimming the 100 yard breast Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Anna Moore swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Cami Caldwell swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Sophia Moreno swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western HS vs Carroll HS swiming and diving on Dec 3, 2020. Chase Hayes swimming the 400 yard freestyle relay Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
“It was a tough meet all night long,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Carroll’s always got some good swimmers, but we’re always usually able to overpower them with depth, and we were a pretty even matched squad [Thursday] night, and I’m really proud of the way the girls I had left stepped up. We were a very small squad and everybody played a really big role across the board.
“It was getting close at the end of the meet and one of my divers [Ava Wenger] approached me and said she would be willing to swim in that last relay if it would make a difference, so I was able to put together an additional relay team that I didn’t think I was going to be able to just because of her effort, and the other girls rallied around her and got a team together. We ended up with two points from those girls just because they were willing to do it. That kind of exemplified the spirit of our girls.”
In the boys meet, quadruple winners Mason Hill and Pete Bradshaw led Western to a comfortable victory.
They teamed with Drew Caldwell and Taylor Rathbun to win the 200 medley relay (1:48.72). Rathbun won the 200 free (2:14.34) and the 500 free (6:21.3). Caldwell won the 200 IM (2:15.59) and 100 backstroke (:58.86). Bradshaw won the 100 butterfly (1:02.29) and 50 free (:24.03). Hill won the 100 free (:56.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.91). And Bradshaw, Avery Berryman, Zac Cline and Hill teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:46.69).
“It was the opener for our guys. It was great to see them swim with some intensity,” Bennett said. “It was nice to see our veteran guys Pete and Mason and Taylor either picking up right where they left off, or right where they left off last year. I was really happy to see Drew compete. He’s new to Western. He’s a pretty decent swimmer and I was really glad to see him fit into our lineup and really help us out.
“We were considerably down in numbers, hovering around 50% of who we [have on the roster] so we had a lot of guys swimming some really big roles to make sure we won and they did a great job to get it done.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
NW 134, LOGANSPORT 40
Catherine Bath, Jaylyn Harrison and Ashley Ream each won four events to lead the Tigers.
Harrison, Ream, Ann Boruff and Lauren Martin won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.12. Bath, Ream, Martin and Harrison won the 500 free relay (1:51.28). And Bath, Hellen Fivecoate, Hannah Moore and Bourff won the 400 free relay.
In individual events, Harrison won the 200 free (2:05.77) and 500 free (5:41.92), Bath won the 200 IM (2:27.12) and 100 free (:59.89) and Ream won the 50 free (:28.55) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.22). Kaleigh Wiley won the diving competition (195.5). Bourff won the 100 butterfly (1:09.7). And Samantha Bumgardner won the 100 backstroke (1:13.23).
“Kaleigh Wiley’s dive was fabulous. She was on point. It was an incredible night for her,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Samantha Bumgardner got a win as a senior in that 100 backstroke, that was pretty cool.
“The girls are not complaining when we put them in different events. They’re just stepping up. Two meets in a row I’ve had parents note how neat it is to watch the kids encouraging each other. We’re all doing things different this year and those of us who are getting to participate are just embracing the opportunity.”
CL. CENTRAL 117, CASS 68
Annali Morgan had a pair of first-place swims for Cass, winning the 200 free and the 500 free. Also for the Kings, Delaney Zeck won the 100 breaststroke, and Liberty Scott won the diving competition.
“Even though we suffered our first loss, we had a lot of great swims and personal bests,” Cass coach Mandy Hall said. “We are proud of the girls who stepped out of their comfort zones to swim in their first individual varsity races. “
OAK HILL 115, EASTERN 68
Eastern’s Lauryn Shane was a double winner, taking first in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. Also for the Comets, Lola Williams won the 100 breaststroke.
BOYS SWIMMING
NW 107, LOGANSPORT 61
Will Baxter, Drew Gingerich and Ethan Champion were quadruple winners to lead the Tigers at Logan despite swimming with just nine athletes.
Champion, Alex Baxter, Hunter Mohr and Cooper Deck won the 200 medley relay (2:00.99). Gingerich, Will Baxter, Mohr and Champion won the 200 free relay (1:43.16). Cooper Deck, Gingerich, Will Baxter and Alex Baxter won the 400 free relay (4:04.78).
Will Baxter won the 200 free (2:12.69) and 100 free (:58.47). Gingerich won the 200 IM (2:18.93) and 100 backstroke (1:05.35). Champion won the 50 free (:24.74) and 100 butterfly (1:02.77). Brady Correll won diving (149.15) and swam an additional three events. And Deck won the 500 free (6:03.61).
“Brady Correll had a personal best in that dive and hit a home run in swimming all night long. That’s not what he came here [to do], he came here to dive, but he found himself swimming. He’s truly a team player,” Walters said. “We’ve got again some underclassmen that are doing a fabulous job. I looked across the board and I don’t think my underclassmen got a sixth place. I’m just really pleased.”
OAK HILL 118, EASTERN 58
Porter Brovont and Matt Laubenstein each won a pair of events for Eastern. Brovont took first in diving and Laubenstein took first in the 100 backstroke. Both teamed with Trey Louks and Eli Hueston to win the 200 free relay.
“Porter had another great night of diving,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “He didn’t get the school record, but he was only a couple points off again. He is chasing that down this season for sure.
“The team has been great about being flexible with their events. I know they don’t always love the events they are put in, but they never fail to give me their best effort.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLL 70, WESTERN 46
Freshman Alli Harness led the way as Carroll hammered Western 70-46 at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Harness stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists. She made 10 of 20 shots from the field including 4 of 10 from 3-land.
Also for the Cougars (3-1), Megan Wagner had 17 points and seven assists, Madison Wagner had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals and Morgan Viney grabbed seven rebounds and dished five assists.
The Panthers (0-3) kept it close in the first half. Carroll’s lead at halftime was 31-26. From there, the Cougars outscored the Panthers 19-9 in the third quarter and 20-11 in the fourth quarter to win going away.
MANCHESTER 52, CASS 49
Cass (0-4) suffered another close loss, this time at Manchester (3-4).
Cass led 22-12 after one, 29-22 at halftime and 40-37 after three.
Kendal Johnson had 22 points to lead the Kings. Kyla Mennen scored 11, Paxtyn Hicks had seven and Odessa Vest added five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.