Western’s boys swim team had strong performances throughout its lineup in beating Tipton 111-57 Thursday in the Blue Devils’ pool.

“I was really happy with how strong our guys swam,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We won everything except for the 50 [freestyle] and Avery [Berryman] had a goggle malfunction on the 50. He would have won otherwise.”

Individually, Andrew Jay and Charlie Brewer won two individual events apiece. Jay won the 200-meter freestyle (2:11.82) and the 500 free (4:44.08) and Brewer finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:26.79) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.54).

Western’s other individual winners were: Luke Mawbey (100 butterfly, 1:10.25); Berryman (100 free, :58.09); and Noah Broyles (100 backstroke, 1:08.34).

Broyles, Brewer, Mawbey and Berryman teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:59.25). Kole Shock, Ashton Castillo, Ashton Tso and Jay won the 200 free relay (1:52.62). And Jay, Mawbey, Berryman and Brewer won the 400 free relay (4:02.72).

“I really felt like we dominated,” Bennett said. “I was really happy with what I was seeing technique-wise from our guys. The things that we’ve been preaching in practice, they’re starting to show. I think some conditioning showed as well.

“We know they’ve been working hard, but it’s always good from a coaching standpoint to get to see that [translate to a meet].”

The diving program was not held because of an issue with the board. Western’s Evan Butcher had a slip during warmups, which led to the decision to scratch the program.

“It’s in the rule book,” Bennett said. “I’ve been doing this since ‘96. That’s the second time I’ve come across that and I feel bad about it because I want our kids to compete, but I’m not going to put them in a situation where it’s going to be unsafe.”

EASTERN 97, WABASH 68

The Comets’ depth was the difference in the meet at Wabash.

“The boys had a strong meet,” Eastern coach Erin Stiner said. “Wabash had a couple strong swimmers who took the first-place spots, but my swimmers managed to consistently place second, third and fourth.”

Eastern won three events. Jansen Richmond, Philip Beedham, Zander Forman and Tim Cauthern teamed to win the 200-yard medley relay and Charlie Kendall won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

“Charlie had a great night winning both his individual events,” Stiner said.

GIRLS SWIM

EASTERN 125, WABASH 32

Quadruple winners Ava Kantz and Grace VanBibber led the way in Eastern’s win at Wabash.

Individually, Kantz won the 200-yard freestyle and 500 freestyle and VanBibber won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

“The standout moment of the night was Ava Kantz hitting her goal time in the 500 freestyle,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said.

The Comets also had individual wins from Haven Gunderson (50 free), Lilly Shallenberger (100 free), Addie Conner (100 backstroke) and Johanna Hanneken (100 breaststroke).

The Comets swept the relays. Conner, Kantz, Becky Crabtree and Shallenberger won the 200 medley. Gunderson, Crabtree, Layne Shedron and VanBibber won the 200 free. And Kantz, Conner, Shallenberger and VanBibber won the 400 free.

“There was no diving [Thursday] so we came out with a full-meet sweep,” Nibert said.

TIPTON 123, WESTERN 45

Western’s lone win came in the 200-meter freestyle where Anna Moore clocked 2:16.64.

“In my career, this was one of the toughest meets to get ready for. We have a small team to begin with and I had three out. One was injured and two were sick and they’re all major contributors,” Bennett said. “It’s frustrating as we were going through the meet, I really felt that if we had been at full personnel, we would have given Tipton a really good meet. I think their depth would have overcome us.

“From a coaching and developmental standpoint, I was beyond pleased with the personnel that I had and how they approached the meet. They were there to race.”

Bennett pointed to freshman Sophia Jay as a freshman. She stepped up and swam the 200 IM for the first time.

“I was really grateful for that type of attitude and team commitment,” he said. “It was an opportunity for our girls to show a lot of heart and that’s exactly what they did.”

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRI-CENTRAL 47, MACONAQUAH 35

The Trojans made it four wins in their last five games by beating the visiting Braves.

Tri-Central (5-5) led 13-6 after the first quarter, 25-17 at halftime and 39-23 after the third quarter.

Gracie Grimes scored 11 points to lead TC’s balanced attack. Layla Keith scored nine points, Megan Conner and Ariana Jankoviak had eight apiece and and Allie Younce had six.

Bailey Carson led the Braves (2-7) with 11 points. Hallie Maiben and Courtney Stoll had seven apiece.

CASS 36, PERU 33

Cass played from behind until midway through the fourth quarter when Faith Helve and Aftin Griffin came up steals and transition baskets. From there, Elly Logan and Anna Hedrick closed the game with clutch free throw shooting.

Logan finished with a game-high 12 points. Also for Cass (3-6), Griffin scored eight points, including five in the fourth quarter. Hedrick had seven points.

