Northwestern’s wrestling team dropped a 45-30 decision to visiting Marion on Thursday.
Bodey Henry (138-pound weight class) and Marcos Castorena (152) recorded pins to lead the Tigers’ showing in the match between Oak Hill Sectional teams. Christian Stout (195) prevailed in an 11-7 decision and Julion Creason (220) edged his Giant opponent 3-2. The Tigers won two other matches by forfeits.
“I thought our effort was very good against a really athletic Marion wrestling team,” Northwestern coach Steve Swinson said. “We had two matches go the wrong way late in each of them and that made a big difference in the final team score.
“I feel [the Tigers] are improving every day and heading in the right direction.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
EASTERN 101, DELPHI 73
Lauryn Shane won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle to highlight the Comets’ victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Delphi in the Oracles’ pool.
Eastern also had individual wins from Ella Kantz (200 free), McKenLee Morgan (diving), Brittney Eckart (100 free) and Lola Williams (100 backstroke).
The Comets won two of the three relays. Williams, Kantz, Carolina Trankman and Ella Flanary teamed to win the 200 medley and Shane, Arabelle Ewing, Kantz and Eckart teamed to win the 400 free.
NW 114, TIPTON 72
Quadruple winners Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison led the Tigers to the win in Tipton’s pool, which is a meter pool.
Individually, Bath won the 200-meter individual medley (2:41.76) and 100 butterfly (1:14.56) and Harrison sprinted to wins in the 50 freestyle (:27.77) and 100 free (1:02.35). The Tigers also had individual wins from Kaylynne Fernandes in the 200 free (2:29.75), Camber Fillenwarth in diving (195.35) and Lauren Longshore in the 100 backstroke (1:21.59).
Northwestern won two of the three relays. Bath, Harrison, Ann Bourff and Alex Rosales won the 200 medley (2:18.12) and Fernandes, Bath, Madysn Baxter and Harrison won the 400 free (4:34.10).
Northwestern coach Donita Walters credited her swimmers for pushing themselves throughout their races. She thought that was lacking in their previous meet.
“They were coming out of the water [Thursday] with smiles and knowing they had done what they needed to. I was hearing, ‘My legs feel like Jello.’ As a coach, that is good to hear,” she said. “I saw some times that were great. Like Aubrey Evilsizer bettered her yard time in a meter pool. That just doesn’t happen, but it’s because we were applying what we’ve been working on. I was so pleased with the ladies.”
Walters pointed to Fillenwarth’s season-high score in diving as another highlight.
“She’s been on fire. It’s been fun watching her,” Walters said.
BOYS SWIMMING
DELPHI 105, EASTERN 70
The Comets opened the meet with Kaiden Williams, Khyler Pundt, James Webster and Cameron Wagner teaming to win the 200 medley relay, but the Oracles soon took the lead and kept it the rest of the way.
“The guys who were able to attend the meet swam well. Finals took a chunk of our swimmers out of the meet,” coach Erin Klepfer said.
Eastern had individual wins from Porter Brovont (diving), Andrew Hartman (100 free) and Caleb Vogl (100 backstroke).
TIPTON 107, NW 76
The Blue Devils won all 12 events in beating the visiting Tigers.
“They have a good program. Steven [Thompson] is a good coach,” Walters said of the Devils. “We knew the boys were going to have some good races. The boys gave 100 percent. They raced themselves silly. I was extremely pleased.”
