Western’s girls swim team pulled away for a 125-61 victory over Tipton Thursday in the Panther tank.
Jenaka Hawkins, Delaney Lupoi and Anna Moore were quadruple winners for the Panthers, and Genesis Everling was a triple winner.
Western swept the relays. Everling, Hawkins, Lupoi and Emma Shoemaker won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.32. Hawkins, Shoemaker, Chase Hayes and Moore won the 200 free relay in 1:53.02. And the team of Moore, Everling, Sophia Pate and Lupoi won the 400 free relay in 4:10.2
Moore won the 200 freestyle (2:13.08) and the 500 free (5:49.68). Hawkins won the 200 IM (2:25.52) and 100 breaststroke (1:13.64). Lupoi won the 100 butterfly (1:08.95) and 100 backstroke (1:10.16). Everling won the 100 freestyle (1:03.67).
“I’m just thrilled with our girls,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “They keep dropping time every meet. I’m always excited for our winners, but I think some people that a lot of times deserve as much accolades as the girls winning events are the girls who make up the meat of the team and the depth.
“[Thursday] night, second place to Anna Moore in the 200 was Sophia Pate, she’s always right behind there. Same with Emma Shoemaker in the 200 IM and breaststroke, she’s always right behind Jenaka. Chase Hayes is another girl – I’ve got so many girls that make up the depth of the team, that are just as important to winning meets as the girls who win events. We’ve got a really strong team and it’s because of all the girls making it up, not just the girls winning individual events.”
EASTERN 131, WABASH 37
Eastern came away with 11 victories in defeating Wabash.
“A great night for the girls,” Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen said. “I changed a few things up in the lineup just to get some times, and I was happy with the swims.”
Ella Kantz and Cora Kendall were quadruple winners. Brittney Eckart and Lauryn Shane were triple winners, and Ella Flanary was a double winner for the Comets.
Shane won in the 50-yard freestyle (28.79) and 500 freestyle (6:35.78). Kantz was tops in the 200 freestyle (2:20.22). Kendall was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:14.19). Eckart took first in the 100 freestyle (1:03.50). McKenlee Morgan won the diving (139.55), Ruth Dutton took first in the 200 individual medley (3:01.91), and Carolina Trankmann won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.16).
Lola Williams was joined by Kantz, Kendall and Flanary to win the 200 medley relay (2:15.81). Eckart, Kantz, Flanary and Kendall teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.17). And Shane, Eckart, Kantz and Kendall combined to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:36.24).
BOYS SWIMMING
WABASH 102, EASTERN 76
Eastern was shorthanded in it’s loss to Wabash
“We struggled with five of my top guys out sick, but the other boys really stepped up in the contributions,” Eastern coach Erin Klepfer said. “Freshmen Levi Lapp stood out as the swimmer who dropped the most time. He did a great job.”
Jacob Tucker was a double winner for the Comets. He won the 100 freestyle, and joined Nate Lam, Andrew Hartman and Matt Laubernstein to win the 200 freestyle relay. Porter Brovont was the top diver, and Caleb Vogl won the 100 backstroke.
TIPTON 108, WESTERN 75
Western’s Trey Shock won the 200 free (2:00.1) and 500 free (5:39.02). Pete Bradshaw, Shock, Palmer Harrell and Mason Hill won the 200 free relay (1:38.27).
“I’m happy with our performance, I’m just not happy with the outcome,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Tipton had us out-gunned. We had a lot of personal-best times. If we’re going to beat teams like Tipton and be as competitive as we want to be in the conference, then we have to improve and beat teams like Tipton. Tipton’s a good team, but we’re going to see better in conference competition.”
WRESTLING
WESTERN 68, MISSISSINEWA 9
The Panthers won 12 matches and scored nine pins on the night.
Jaedon Smith (160 pounds), Brayden Shoaff (170), M.J. Norman (182), Braydon Erb (285), Anthony Martin (106), Gabriel Bumgardner (113), Aiden Rabb, (126), Hunter Cottingham (138) and Hayden Shepherd (145) scored pins for the Panthers. Alec Judeika (220) and Chandler Ciscell (132) won major decisions, and Aiden Belt (120) won by forfeit.
“Right now what’s standing out is our underclassmen. Our freshmen and sophomores are doing a real nice job,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “They’re actually scoring a lot of points for us. That’s a big bonus for us when your freshmen and sophomores can step up and score.
“We’ve still got a lot of things that we’ve got to get cleaned up pretty quick. The meat of the season is getting ready to hit us smack in the face. Always room for improvement, but overall we did what we needed to do.”
MACONAQUAH 48, WABASH 30
Maconaquah got key pins by Blake Kinney and Wyatt Price in the victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MACONAQUAH 57, TRI-CENTRAL 31
Maconaquah (3-6) took an early 12-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and improved it to a 30-16 lead at halftime. Mac led 42-27 after three quarters. This was the first time since the 2007-08 season that the Braves had led wire to wire.
Lilly Maple led the Braves with 22 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double and six assists. Alex Merritt added nine points and 10 rebounds. Monica Moore had seven points and 12 rebounds. McKenna Wilson also had seven points, and Madison Wilson scored five.
