Northwestern’s swimming and diving teams swept Logansport Thursday night in the Purple Tigers’ home opener. The Northwestern girls won 125-60, and the boys won 134-44.
Quadruple winner Drew Gingerich led Northwestern’s boys to victory. He took individual wins in the 200 IM (2:26.74) and 100 backstroke (1:03.21). He teamed with triple winner Mason Harrell, Caleb Champion and Ethan Champion to win the 200 free relay (1:43.31) and teamed with Harrell, triple winner Ethan Huskey, and Kolby Ahnert to win the 400 free relay (3:52.97).
The team of Patrick Bath, Caleb Champion, Husky and Ahnert won the 200 medley relay (1:57.07). Brodyn DeVault won the 50 free (24.86), Ashtin Ziebell won diving (165.75), Harrell won the 100 freestyle (56.62), and Huskey won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.21).
“We swam a little bit better,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Tuesday we were fundamentally pretty weak. I was excited about a few things [Thursday] – Austin’s 100 breaststroke because he’s close to his lifetime best, which is great to see, and it’s early; Ashtin had a great dive, was really solid.”
Walters was glad to see Ziebell and Jace Cournoyer go 1-2 in diving.
“Drew Gingerich is just such a solid kiddo. I can put him anywhere,” Walters said. “He can rise to whatever is asked of him.”
Quaruple winners Catherine Bath and Jaylyn Harrison led the Tiger girls. They teamed with triple winner Anne Bourff and Kaylynne Fernandes to open the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (2:01.47). That same quartet won the 200 free relay (1:51.14). Harrison joined Ashley Ream, Bourff and Lauren Longshore to win the 400 free relay (4:24.9).
Individually, Bath won the 200 IM (2:27.81) and the 100 free (59.63), Kayleigh Wiley won diving (175.2), Madyson Baxter won the 100 butterfly (1:16.93) and the 500 free (6:21.67), Harrison won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.42), and Longshore won the 100 backstroke (1:11.32).
“We did kind of mix things up a little bit. For us as coaches it’s good to see kids swim events they’re not used to swimming in,” Walters said. “I was really excited about what oure 200 medley relay did. Madyson Baxter’s 200 free was a nice surprise. Lauren Longshore is getting close to where she was at the end of last season in the 100 back.
“Kayleigh Wiley had a great dive meet too. She was solid across the board in the dive.”
GIRLS SWIMMING
WESTERN 115, CARROLL 70
The Panthers won nine events and cruised to a road victory.
Western’s Anna Moore won the 200 IM (2:38.63) and the 100 free (1:01.61). Jenaka Hawkins won the 50 free (27.7). Grace Knolinski won diving (146.0). Emma Shoemaker won the 500 free (6:15.58). Chase Hayes won the 100 backstroke 91:17.5). And Olivia Shoemaker won the 100 breaststroke (1:21.26).
In relays, Western’s Genesis Everling, Hawkins, Lauren LaFever and Sara Penrod won the 200 medley relay in 2:12.37. And Everling, Delaney Lupoi, Olivia Shoemaker and Emma Shoemaker won the 200 free relay in 1:55.77.
“Really excited for Olivia Shoemaker’s win in the breaststroke,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “She’s always a strong fighter in all of her races and it’s nice to see her come out on top. Also great to see Anna Moore, a freshman, have two wins in the IM and 100 freestyle. She’s becoming pretty versatile in what she can do and do well.
“In all, I’m excited at how the girls came together for a nice, solid win.”
OAK HILL 119, EASTERN 63
Lauryn Shane was Eastern’s only winner, taking first in the 200 individual medley (2:41.77).
Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen tried a different lineup against Oak Hill.
“We had a great showing against Oak Hill,” Klemmensen said. “I changed a few things in the lineup, and I was surprised at what I saw!”
BOYS SWIMMING
WESTERN 125, CARROLL 46
Quadruple winners Trey Shock and Mason Hill led the way as the Panthers won all 12 events in a victory on the road.
In relays, Austin Butcher, Hill, Shock and Sam Bowlby won the 200 medley (1:57.06), Elie Cuevas, Taylor Rathbun, Palmer Harrell and Charlie Conkle won the 200 free (1:49.97), and Shock, Tanner Vance, Mason Hill and Austin Butcher won the 400 free (3:53.64).
In individual events, Rathbun won the 200 free (2:15.09), Hill won the 200 IM (2:28.04) and 100 butterfly (1:05.62), Shock won the 50 free (23.89) and Backstroke (1:06.05), Simha Sinkfield won diving (155.7), Pete Bradshaw won the 100 free (57.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.15), and Harrell won the 500 free (6:05.44).
“It was a nice night for the boys,” Bennett said. “Second meet under our belt – I like what our guys are doing. I’m appreciating the versatility of our boys. We’ve got not a lot of boys on the team – we’ve got a pretty small team this year – but we’re paced with guys that can swim really well in a lot of different events.”
OAK HILL 130, EASTERN 54
Eastern came away with two winners. Jacob Tucker won in the 50-yard freestyle, and Porter Brovont was tops in the diving. In winning the diving, Brovont came away two points shy of breaking his six-dive school record.
GIRLS HOOPS
FRANKTON 62, EASTERN 41
Eastern (4-3) started out strong against Frankton in leading 16-13 at the end of the first quarter Wednesday night. The Eagles (6-4) then came back to lead at halftime 23-19, and held a 37-31 lead at the end of the third quarter. Frankton then pulled away in the fourth quarter, winning by 21 points.
“This game was a lot closer than what the final score indicates,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “We had to really gamble at the end of the game and that put us in difficult situation where Frankton got some easy buckets at the end.”
McKenzie Cooper led Eastern with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Lexi James added 13 points. Jeanie Crabtree had seven points, five assists and three steals.
