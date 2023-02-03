Carroll’s boys basketball team cruised past Clinton Central 77-33 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Thursday night at Michigantown.
Up 18-14 after the first quarter, the Class 2A No. 11-ranked Cougars broke it open by outscoring the Bulldogs 41-13 over the middle two quarters for a 59-27 lead.
Chris Huerta led the Cougars with 20 points, Noah Falkenberg scored 16 points, Jake Skinner had 11 and Austin Kuns had 10.
Carroll (14-3) improved to 4-1 in the HHC. Taylor leads the conference at 6-0. Carroll hosts Taylor on Feb. 17.
ELWOOD 63, TC 60, OT
The Panthers edged the visiting Trojans in overtime.
“All credit goes to Elwood,” TC coach Cam Hindman said. “They were very prepared. And did the things they needed to do to win. We had a slow start, going in the locker room down 23-19 at the half and the we played them even the remainder of the game.
“We did some very good things and these boys work very hard. [Stetson] Newcom had a very good game as did [Trenton] Patz once we started to utilize his size in the second half. [Layton] Henderson came off the bench and did some nice things for us. Once we learn to finish a game big things are coming for this team.”
Newcom finished with 24 points and Patz had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Landon Grant had nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TIPTON 49, TAYLOR 11
Taylor’s season came to an end with a loss to Tipton in the Class 2A Blackford Sectional’s opening round Wednesday.
Amelia Collins and Janeal Capers led the Titans (0-22) with four points apiece.
“I’m really proud of these girls. They played hard every game this season. They never gave up despite the fact that the team we were playing may have been taller, stronger or more experienced than us,” Taylor coach Jill Shimer said. “The girls showed a lot of improvement defensively at sectionals. Seniors Alexandra Collins and Katie Hogan will be missed both on and off the court.”
